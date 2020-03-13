IndyCar
IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar cancels all races through April

shares
comments
IndyCar cancels all races through April
By:
Mar 13, 2020, 3:51 PM

IndyCar has announced its races at St. Petersburg, Barber Motorsports Park, Long Beach and Circuit of The Americas are canceled.

Despite yesterday’s decision to continue the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg but behind closed doors, and Road To Indy support events taking to the 1.8-mile street/runway course today, IndyCar has elected not to take the risk.

The IndyCar statement reads: "After careful consideration, including regular communication with our event promoters, health officials, and the city administrations in our respective race markets regarding COVID-19, we have made the decision to cancel all NTT IndyCar Series events through April.

“This begins with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg which was to begin today and run through Sunday, March 15 and continues through the AutoNation IndyCar Challenge at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas which was to take place April 24-26.  

“Although we are disappointed to delay the start to this INDYCAR season and will miss our incredible fans who support us each year in St. Petersburg, Birmingham, Long Beach, and Austin, the safety of our fans, participants, staff, partners, and media will always remain our top priority.  

“We will continue to coordinate with public health experts and government officials as we determine the appropriate plans for resuming our schedule."

The fifth and sixth races on the schedule are the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis and the 104th Indianapolis 500.

