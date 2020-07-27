IndyCar
IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar confirms cancelation of Portland, Laguna Seca races

shares
comments
IndyCar confirms cancelation of Portland, Laguna Seca races
By:
Jul 27, 2020, 6:08 PM

The NTT IndyCar Series will not compete at either Portland International Raceway nor WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in 2020, and is going to run double-headers at Mid-Ohio, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's road course.

As revealed here yesterday, the Grand Prix of Portland has fallen victim to Oregon’s increasing crowd-gathering restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the surging number of active coronavirus cases in California, and expected quarantine measures, have spelt the end of hopes for the Laguna Seca event.

IndyCar’s press release stated that “The cancellation of both event weekends was a mutual decision between the series and promoters following close consultation and monitoring of the local situation. The series looks forward to returning to both venues in 2021.”

Ironically, Laguna Seca had itself become a double-header to help compensate for the removal of other events from IndyCar’s 2020 schedule, including those at Barber Motorsports Park, Long Beach, Circuit of The Americas, Detroit’s traditional double-header and Richmond Raceway.

“Our race fans have loved the exciting doubleheader action of the NTT IndyCar Series this year at Road America and Iowa Speedway,” said Penske Entertainment Corp. President & CEO Mark Miles. “We look forward to giving them even more world-class entertainment this season at three of the most exciting racetracks on the NTT IndyCar Series calendar.”

Revised, tentative 2020 NTT IndyCar Series schedule

Date Venue
Saturday, June 6 Texas Motor Speedway 
Saturday, July 4 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Saturday, July 11 Road America
Sunday, July 12 Road America
Friday, July 17 Iowa Speedway
Saturday, July 18 Iowa Speedway
Saturday, August 8 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 
Sunday, August 9 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 
Sunday, August 23 Indianapolis 500
Saturday, August 29 World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
Sunday, August 30 World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
Friday, October 2 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Saturday, October 3 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Sunday, October 25 Streets of St. Petersburg
Portland IndyCar canceled, Mid-Ohio becomes double-header

Portland IndyCar canceled, Mid-Ohio becomes double-header

Mid-Ohio IndyCar event open to fans but no grandstand seating

Mid-Ohio IndyCar event open to fans but no grandstand seating
Author David Malsher-Lopez

