IndyCar delays official launch of hybrid to after Indy 500

The 2.2-liter twin turbocharged V-6 engine fitted with hybrid technology was originally planned to be ready by the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 10. Rigorous on-track testing of hybrid components dates back to over a year ago and “many significant milestones” passed.

Over the last three months, there have been 15,256 miles of testing logged with the new power unit among 13 IndyCar drivers representing Andretti Global, Arrow McLaren, Chip Ganassi Racing and Team Penske. Despite the progress, IndyCar has opted to delay until the second half of the season.

“The partnership between Chevrolet and Honda has been phenomenal,” IndyCar President Jay Frye said.

“The IndyCar-specific hybrid power unit is dynamic and an engineering marvel, and we’re completely committed to its successful introduction next season.”

The combination of Chevrolet and Honda are working in collaboration for the first-of-its-kind hybrid unit. Testing has taking place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the oval and road course, Milwaukee Mile, St. Louis, Barber Motorsports Park, Road America and Sebring International Raceway.

According to the release, the hybrid power unit, “will enhance the racing action with additional horsepower and further the series’ efforts to deliver the most competitive motorsport on the planet. The new powerplant unit will feature additional overtake (push-to-pass) options, ultimately giving IndyCar Series drivers more choices and control – enhancing the on-track competition and excitement.”

The hybrid system is made up of the Motor Generator Unit (MGU) and Energy Storage System (ESS), both of which fit inside the bellhousing, located between the engine and gearbox.

Additionally, “Multiple strategies for regeneration and deployment have been tested as the power unit builds and transmits energy through the MGU before being saved in the ultracapacitor ESS.”

The additional horsepower is deployed through the same motor generator, which is different to the traditional push-to-pass system. The hybrid power unit will not have a restriction on total time usage over the course of a race.

Additional testing and continued development of the hybrid package will continue throughout the winter and spring months ahead of the first race in 2024. The official launch date will be announced at a later time.