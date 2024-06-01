All Series
IndyCar Detroit

IndyCar Detroit: Herta tops FP2 as Ferrucci and Kirkwood clash

Colton Herta continued to make his presence felt and led second practice for IndyCar’s Detroit Grand Prix in an Andretti Global 1-2.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Colton Herta, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

The California native rocketed to the top of the leaderboard with a 1m01.5726s around the tight and twisty 1.645-mile, nine-turn temporary street circuit based in the heart of Motor City.

“Thankfully, I got one and it ended up being perfect and the tires were in the right temperature window,” said Herta.

“I mean, you have to take the practice results with a grain of salt because there are guys that are really fast that just get screwed and don't get laps. But luckily we were one of the lucky ones that got a lap.

“Hopefully, we can carry that over to qualifying.”

Herta nailed his quick lap after 22 minutes to set the best mark of the session. His team-mate, Kyle Kirkwood, ended up 0.1655s behind to claim second and give Andretti a 1-2 at session’s end.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou was third, ahead of Arrow McLaren’s rookie Theo Pourchaire impressing to fourth before he crashed hard late on.

Agustin Canapino put his Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet fifth, with Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin in sixth.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Christian Lundgaard was seventh, ahead of Team Penske’s Will Power and Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon.

Josef Newgarden, the recently crowned two-time Indianapolis 500 winner, put his Team Penske Chevrolet in 10th.

The 45-minute session started off sour for Andretti Global’s Marcus Ericsson, who was sidelined for the initial 15 minutes with an electrical issue. He ended up 13th by the end.

Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global Honda

Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global Honda

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

Kirkwood flexed the early pace by going top of the timesheets with a 1m02.9167s flying lap before being bumped by Canapino just over 12 minutes into the morning’s practice with a lap of 1m02.7724s.

Lundgaard also rotated to first temporarily before Palou replaced him with a quick lap of 1m02.2841s, and then went even faster with a 1m02.0119s run the following lap after 20 minutes.

Several drivers were found getting caught in various runoff areas, including two-time and reigning IndyCar Series champion Palou.

Dixon was among them, ending up stalled in Turn 1 in the opening seven minutes. Helio Castroneves, who is replacing rookie Tom Blomqvist for this weekend (and next), also had an off in Turn 8, which happened in avoidance of rear ending Canapino in the first 10 minutes.

AJ Foyt Racing’s Sting Ray Robb also ended up stranded in Turn 3, along with Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay in Turn 8, which also caught out the likes of Pourchaire, among others.

AJ Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferrucci and Herta had a close moment in the last 12 minutes. Herta approached Ferrucci in the Turns 6-7 complex and lightly touched wheels before the former was able to pull off an inside pass in Turn 8 as Ferrucci dove to pit lane.

Herta improved his time in the final six minutes, hitting a 1m015726s flying lap, with Kirkwood also improving with a run at 1m01.7381s to go second.

Pourchaire’s ability to test the limits showed signs of paying off after going fourth in the last handful of minutes with a 1m01.9429s lap. However, the Frenchman also pushed too hard and brought out the session’s only red flag with just over a minute left to go after going off into the barrier in Turn 9.

The end of the session saw Ferrucci and Kirkwood have an exchange on pit lane, with the former claiming Kirkwood turned into him following an on-track altercation.

Ferrucci was seen shoving Kirkwood, with the Peacock audio picking up Ferrucci saying, “You f***ing piece of sh**, you turned into me!”

Kirkwood stopped attempting to talk to Ferrucci, walking off and smiling back to his timing stand.

1
 - 
3
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph
1 United States C. Herta Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian 26 25

1'01.5726

96.179
2 United States K. Kirkwood Andretti Global 27 25

+0.1655

1'01.7381

0.1655 95.921
3 Spain A. Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 10 23

+0.3256

1'01.8982

0.1601 95.673
4 France T. Pourchaire Arrow McLaren 6 23

+0.3703

1'01.9429

0.0447 95.604
5 Argentina A. Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing 78 23

+0.5308

1'02.1034

0.1605 95.357
6 New Zealand S. McLaughlin Team Penske 3 27

+0.5394

1'02.1120

0.0086 95.344
7 Denmark C. Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 45 29

+0.5426

1'02.1152

0.0032 95.339
8 Australia W. Power Team Penske 12 28

+0.6314

1'02.2040

0.0888 95.203
9 New Zealand S. Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 9 29

+0.7771

1'02.3497

0.1457 94.980
10 United States J. Newgarden Team Penske 2 24

+0.8514

1'02.4240

0.0743 94.867
11 United States G. Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 26

+0.8943

1'02.4669

0.0429 94.802
12 United States A. Rossi Arrow McLaren 7 25

+0.9042

1'02.4768

0.0099 94.787
13 Sweden M. Ericsson Andretti Global 28 18

+0.9134

1'02.4860

0.0092 94.773
14 France R. Grosjean Juncos Hollinger Racing 77 26

+0.9574

1'02.5300

0.0440 94.707
15 Mexico P. O'Ward Arrow McLaren 5 27

+0.9619

1'02.5345

0.0045 94.700
16 Netherlands R. van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing 21 23

+1.0384

1'02.6110

0.0765 94.584
17 New Zealand M. Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing 11 25

+1.2615

1'02.8341

0.2231 94.248
18
C. Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing
20 23

+1.3601

1'02.9327

0.0986 94.101
19 Sweden F. Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing 60 24

+1.4484

1'03.0210

0.0883 93.969
20 United States S. Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 24

+1.6193

1'03.1919

0.1709 93.715
21 Brazil P. Fittipaldi Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 30 29

+1.6399

1'03.2125

0.0206 93.684
22 United States K. Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 4 26

+1.7165

1'03.2891

0.0766 93.571
23
R. Robb A.J. Foyt Enterprises
41 22

+1.7659

1'03.3385

0.0494 93.498
24 Sweden L. Lundqvist Chip Ganassi Racing 8 26

+1.8297

1'03.4023

0.0638 93.404
25 Brazil H. Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing 66 19

+1.9628

1'03.5354

0.1331 93.208
26 France T. Vautier Dale Coyne Racing 51 29

+2.0116

1'03.5842

0.0488 93.136
27 United Kingdom J. Harvey Dale Coyne Racing 18 26

+2.1987

1'03.7713

0.1871 92.863
View full results

