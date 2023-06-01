IndyCar Detroit: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list

This weekend’s event will be the first on a new temporary street circuit in downtown Detroit, a 1.7-mile, nine-turn circuit with a split-in-two pitlane. The race will be held over 100 laps (170 miles), as opposed to the traditional double-header event format at the previous Belle Isle location.

There have been five different winners in six IndyCar Series races to start the 2023 season: Marcus Ericsson (St Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (Texas and Indianapolis 500), Kyle Kirkwood (Long Beach), Scott McLaughlin (Barber), and Alex Palou (Indy Road Course). The record for the most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014.

The Detroit Grand Prix will be the 33rd IndyCar Series race held in the Motor City. A 2.5-mile street circuit in downtown Detroit hosted CART events from 1989-1991 before the event moved to Belle Isle Park in 1992.

Will Power, Scott Dixon and Helio Castroneves have each won three times at Belle Isle and are tied for most wins at the Detroit GP. In addition to Power, Castroneves and Dixon, other previous Detroit Grand Prix race winners entered include Pato O’Ward (2021 Race #2), Ericsson (2021 Race #1), Newgarden (2019 Race #1), Simon Pagenaud (2013 Race #2) and Graham Rahal (2017 Race #1 and Race #2).

When is the IndyCar race at the Detroit street course?

Date: Friday, 2 June – Sunday, 4 June

Start time: Sunday, 3.30pm Eastern Time

Detroit Grand Prix map Photo by: Penske Entertainment

How can I watch the IndyCar race at the Detroit street course?

NBC’s coverage of the 2023 Detroit Grand Prix will begin on Sunday at 3:00pm ET. The Indy NXT races, held on Saturday and Sunday, will stream live on Peacock.

Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for NBC’s coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series, alongside analysts and former IndyCar racers Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. All IndyCar practice sessions, qualifying and races will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s livestreaming product.

IndyCar and Indy NXT broadcast schedule (Eastern Time)

Friday, June 2 (All times local)

1:50-2:40pm INDY NXT by Firestone practice #1, INDYCAR Live

3-4:30pm NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice #1 (90 minutes), Peacock Premium

5:30pm - INDY NXT by Firestone Qualifying (Two 15-minute sessions with 8 minutes of green flag running): 5:30-5:45pm/Race #1; 5:50-6:05pm/Race #2, INDYCAR Live

Saturday, June 3

9:05-10:05am NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice #2 (45 minutes), Peacock

12:00pm INDY NXT by Firestone Command to start engines

12:05pm INDY NXT by Firestone Race #1 (45 Laps/55 minutes), Peacock (U.S)/INDYCAR Live (Most international markets)

1:20-2:50pm NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying for NTT P1 Award (Three rounds of knockout qualifying), Peacock Premium (live)

Sunday, June 4

10-10:30am NTT INDYCAR SERIES warmup, Peacock

12:45pm INDY NXT by Firestone Command to start engines

12:50pm INDY NXT by Firestone Race #1 (45 Laps/55 minutes), Peacock (U.S)/INDYCAR Live (Most international markets)

3pm NBC on air

3:23pm Command to start engines

3:30pm Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear (100 laps/170 miles), NBC (live)

Will the Detroit Grand Prix be on the radio?

Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query, Nick Yeoman and Michael Young are the turn announcers. Alex Wollf, Joel Sebastianelli and Georgia Henneberry are the pit reporters.

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear race (2:30 p.m. ET), INDY NXT by Firestone Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader (11:55 a.m. ET Saturday and 12:40 p.m. Sunday) and all IndyCar Series and Indy NXT by Firestone practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar App.

How many laps is the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix?

Race distance: 100 laps / 170 miles.

Push-to-pass parameters: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation.

Firestone tire allotment: Seven sets primary, four sets alternate (weekend). Teams must use one set of primary and one new set of alternate tires in each race. One additional set available to teams fielding a rookie driver is available for the first session of the weekend.

Entry list for the 2023 Detroit Grand Prix