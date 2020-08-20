IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Road America
11 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Indy 500 / Breaking news

IndyCar extends GP of Portland contract through 2023

shares
comments
IndyCar extends GP of Portland contract through 2023
By:

City of Portland and Green Savoree Racing Promotions have announced a three-year extension to their current agreement, so that the Grand Prix of Portland will be held through at least 2023.

After an 11-year hiatus, Portland International Raceway’s 2018 return to the Indy car schedule proved highly popular, so despite the event’s cancelation this year due to Oregon’s current restrictions on public gatherings during the pandemic, the GSRP was able to renew a deal with the City.

“I was fortunate as a teenager to attend the Indy 500,” said Portland mayor Ted Wheeler. “I remember the excitement then and we saw the same energy at the 2018 and 2019 Grand Prix of Portland races.

“As the only event of its kind in the Pacific Northwest, the race not only provides tremendous thrills but also contributes $12-$15 million in economic benefits for the city. I’m excited to see this premier race in Portland for at least the next three years.”

Portland Parks & Recreation director Adena Long added: “We are very pleased to have ‘Portland’s Fastest Park’, the Portland International Raceway, hosting the Grand Prix of Portland NTT IndyCar Series race for three additional years. The Grand Prix has established itself as a summer tradition as Portlanders enjoy the festival atmosphere, the cars, and camaraderie. We look to 2021 through 2023 with great anticipation.”

Kim Green is co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, the organizers of IndyCar’s events in Portland as well as St. Petersburg, Toronto and Mid-Ohio.

He said: “We’re disappointed to not be able to bring IndyCar racing back to the great fans in the Pacific Northwest later this summer, but our team is excited to be back in 2021 and beyond through this continued partnership with the City of Portland and the Portland Parks & Recreation division.

“We appreciate Mayor Wheeler, the commissioners, Director Long, E.C. (Mueller) and the entire PIR team for their ongoing support of the Grand Prix of Portland, and working with us to make the Grand Prix of Portland even better when it returns next year.”

Ticket purchasers on file for the 2020 event will receive a direct communication from Green Savoree Portland LLC soon on their available options.

 

Penske’s heartfelt message to Indy 500 fans: “I wanted you here”

Previous article

Penske’s heartfelt message to Indy 500 fans: “I wanted you here”
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR

F1 drivers support plan to bring back "awesome" Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers support plan to bring back "awesome" Turkey

Ferrari "still open" to building Le Mans Hypercar
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Ferrari "still open" to building Le Mans Hypercar

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

IndyCar striving to be adaptable to ever-changing restrictions
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar striving to be adaptable to ever-changing restrictions

IndyCar 2020 hot topics: Why VeeKay could lead an ECR revival
IndyCar IndyCar / Analysis

IndyCar 2020 hot topics: Why VeeKay could lead an ECR revival

Alonso surrounded by Indy 500 winners in bottom third of grid
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Alonso surrounded by Indy 500 winners in bottom third of grid

BMW M4 GT3 racer for 2022 rolled out
GT GT / Breaking news

BMW M4 GT3 racer for 2022 rolled out

Latest news

IndyCar extends GP of Portland contract through 2023
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar extends GP of Portland contract through 2023

Penske’s heartfelt message to Indy 500 fans: “I wanted you here”
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Penske’s heartfelt message to Indy 500 fans: “I wanted you here”

IndyCar striving to be adaptable to ever-changing restrictions
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar striving to be adaptable to ever-changing restrictions

Tony Stewart talks Indy 500, Roger Penske and his SHR team
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Tony Stewart talks Indy 500, Roger Penske and his SHR team

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR

2
Formula 1

F1 drivers support plan to bring back "awesome" Turkey

1h
3
WEC

Ferrari "still open" to building Le Mans Hypercar

3h
4
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

5
IndyCar

IndyCar striving to be adaptable to ever-changing restrictions

2h

Latest news

IndyCar extends GP of Portland contract through 2023
IndyCar

IndyCar extends GP of Portland contract through 2023

Penske’s heartfelt message to Indy 500 fans: “I wanted you here”
IndyCar

Penske’s heartfelt message to Indy 500 fans: “I wanted you here”

IndyCar striving to be adaptable to ever-changing restrictions
IndyCar

IndyCar striving to be adaptable to ever-changing restrictions

Tony Stewart talks Indy 500, Roger Penske and his SHR team
NAS

Tony Stewart talks Indy 500, Roger Penske and his SHR team

Penske management “thrilled” by Alonso’s Indy 500 return
IndyCar

Penske management “thrilled” by Alonso’s Indy 500 return

Latest videos

Indy500: Qualifying Day 2 Recap 02:03
IndyCar

Indy500: Qualifying Day 2 Recap

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates 06:51
IndyCar

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying 03:02
IndyCar

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.