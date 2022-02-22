Listen to this article

Event date: Friday, Feb. 25 – Sunday, Feb. 27

Track: 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary street circuit (clockwise) through downtown St. Petersburg, FL, plus runway of Albert Whitted Airport.

Race distance: 100 laps (181 miles)

Firestone tire allotment: Six sets primary, four sets alternate, one additional set available for rookies for use in first practice.

Push-to-pass parameters: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum single duration of 15 seconds. The push-to-pass is not available on the initial start or any restart unless it occurs in the final two laps or three minutes of a timed race.

IndyCar schedule (local/Eastern Time) and broadcast details

Friday, Feb. 25

3.40-4.25pm – First practice – Peacock Premium

Saturday, Feb. 26

9.00-9.45am – Second practice – Peacock Premium

12.30-1.45pm – Qualifying – Peacock Premium

Sunday, Feb. 27

8.45-9.15 – Warm-up – Peacock Premium

12.00pm – Pre-race – NBC Sports, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

12.23pm – “Drivers, start your engines” – NBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

12.30pm – Green flag: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding (100 laps) – NBC, Telemundo, Peacock Premium

*For full on-track schedule, click here

Leigh Diffey is the announcer alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Marty Snider Kevin Lee and Dave Burns are the pit reporters.

All NTT IndyCar Series practice sessions and qualifying and Indy Lights races will stream live on Peacock Premium, NBC’s direct-to-consumer livestreaming product.

IndyCar Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman. Jake Query and Michael Young are the turn announcers, while Ryan Myrehn and Alex Wollf are pit reporters. All IndyCar races, practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All Indy Lights practice and qualifying sessions and races are available on racecontrol.indycar.com, the INDYCAR App and SiriusXM 160.

Race Notes

2021 race winner: Colton Herta (Andretti Autosport-Honda), 1h51m51.4115s, 96.552mph.

2021 NTT P1 Award winner: Colton Herta (Andretti Autosport-Honda), 60.3210sec, 107.425mph.

Qualifying lap record: Jordan King (Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet) 60.0476sec, 107.914mph, 2018 (set in Round 1 of qualifying)

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will be the 19th Indy car race on the streets of St. Petersburg, dating back to 2003. Scott Dixon, despite starting the race 17 times and having 51 wins to his name, is still seeking his first St. Pete win. His best results have been four runner-up finishes.

There are three multi-time St. Pete winners due to start Sunday’s race – Helio Castroneves has triumphed here three times (2006, ’07, ’12), while Power (2010 and ’14), and Newgarden (2019 and ’20) have won two each. Other past winners due to take the green on Sunday are Graham Rahal and Herta.

Team Penske has won pole position for 10 of the past 15 St. Petersburg races, including nine of the last 12 poles earned by Power. Other past pole winners active this weekend include Rahal, Sato and Herta. But just three drivers have won the race from pole – Castroneves (’07), Power (’10) and Herta (’21).

Team Penske has won at St. Petersburg 10 times, including six of the last 10 races with Castroneves (2012), Power (2010 and ’14), Juan Pablo Montoya (2015-16) and Newgarden (2019-2020).

Four drivers will be making their first IndyCar starts this weekend – Tatiana Calderon and Kyle Kirkwood of AJ Foyt Racing, Devlin DeFrancesco of Andretti Autosport, and David Malukas of Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports.

Entry list for 2022 Firestone GP of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding

No. Driver Hometown Car name Team-Engine 2 Josef Newgarden Nashville, Tennessee Hitachi Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 3 Scott McLaughlin Christchurch, New Zealand DEX Imaging Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 4 Dalton Kellett Stouffville, Canada K-Line / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 5 Pato O'Ward Monterrey, Mexico Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 06 Helio Castroneves Sao Paulo, Brazil AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 7 Felix Rosenqvist Varnamo, Sweden Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 8 Marcus Ericsson Kumla, Sweden Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 9 Scott Dixon Auckland, New Zealand PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 10 Alex Palou Barcelona, Spain NTT DATA Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 11 Tatiana Calderon (R) Bogota, Colombia ROKiT / AJ Foyt Racing AJ Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 12 Will Power Toowoomba, Australia Verizon Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 14 Kyle Kirkwood (R) Jupiter, Florida ROKiT / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 15 Graham Rahal New Albany, Ohio United Rentals Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 18 David Malukas (R) Chicago, Illinois HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports-Honda 20 Conor Daly Noblesville, Indiana BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 21 Rinus VeeKay Hoofddorp, Netherlands Sonax Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 26 Colton Herta Valencia, California Gainbridge Andretti Autosport w/Curb Agajanian-Honda 27 Alexander Rossi Nevada City, California NAPA Auto Parts / AutoNation Andretti Autosport-Honda 28 Romain Grosjean Geneva, Switzerland DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda 29 Devlin DeFrancesco (R) Toronto, Canada PowerTap Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda 30 Christian Lundgaard (R) Hedensted, Denmark Shield Cleansers Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 45 Jack Harvey Bassingham, UK Hy-Vee Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 48 Jimmie Johnson El Cajon, California Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 51 Takuma Sato Tokyo, Japan Nurtec ODT Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda 60 Simon Pagenaud Montmorillon, France Auto Nation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 77 Callum Ilott (R) Cambridge, UK Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet