Subscribe
Previous / Lundgaard on GP Indy pole: “I can finally call this home”
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Practice report

IndyCar GP Indy: Ericsson leads Rossi in warm-up

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Ericsson topped the final practice session before this afternoon’s Grand Prix of Indianapolis, with Alexander Rossi second for Arrow McLaren.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

On alternate tires, Rossi, along with Conor Daly of Ed Carpenter Racing were up at the top of the times, soon to be joined by Rossi’s teammate Pato O’Ward, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou, and Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden.

But on primary tires, polesitting Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s first-time polesitter Christian Lundgaard looked very strong, as did Scott Dixon (Ganassi).

Halfway through the session, times set on alternate tires dominated the times, with Rossi leading Scott McLaughlin – who will start second – ahead of Newgarden, Palou, O’Ward and Santino Ferrucci of AJ Foyt Racing.

In the final seven minutes, Ericsson displaced Rossi from the top as the latter switched to primaries. Dixon on alternates moved into third, while Graham Rahal grabbed fourth in a second RLL entry.

Andretti Autosport, a team that looked way off its early season form, saw Colton Herta (starting 14th) and Kyle Kirkwood (starting sixth) jump to third and fourth.

Helio Castroneves spun his Meyer Shank Racing car into the Turn 3 gravel trap just as the checkered flag dropped on the session.

Of course, these warm-up times will mean nothing should rain hit the Speedway, and currently the forecast predicts a 30 percent chance of rainfall.

P

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Tire

Team

1

Marcus Ericsson

1:10.3872

1:10.3872

13

20

124.744

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

2

Alexander Rossi

1:10.4153

0.0281

6

20

124.694

Chevy

P

Arrow McLaren

3

Colton Herta

1:10.6657

0.2785

12

15

124.253

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian

4

Kyle Kirkwood

1:10.7329

0.3457

14

17

124.135

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport

5

Scott Dixon

1:10.8139

0.4267

15

20

123.993

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

6

Graham Rahal

1:10.8266

0.4394

15

21

123.970

Honda

A

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

7

Scott McLaughlin

1:10.8569

0.4697

10

22

123.917

Chevy

A

Team Penske

8

Marcus Armstrong

1:10.9401

0.5529

14

22

123.772

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

9

Josef Newgarden

1:10.9582

0.5710

6

21

123.740

Chevy

A

Team Penske

10

Simon Pagenaud

1:11.0261

0.6389

10

20

123.622

Honda

P

Meyer Shank Racing

11

Pato O'Ward

1:11.0496

0.6624

15

19

123.581

Chevy

P

Arrow McLaren

12

Callum Ilott

1:11.0957

0.7085

14

20

123.501

Chevy

A

Juncos Hollinger Racing

13

Christian Lundgaard

1:11.1252

0.7380

15

22

123.450

Honda

A

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

14

Alex Palou

1:11.1503

0.7631

9

18

123.406

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

15

Jack Harvey

1:11.2709

0.8837

16

22

123.198

Honda

A

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

16

Will Power

1:11.3744

0.9872

16

22

123.019

Chevy

A

Team Penske

17

Santino Ferrucci

1:11.3798

0.9926

6

17

123.010

Chevy

A

AJ Foyt Enterprises

18

Benjamin Pedersen

1:11.4671

1.0799

9

20

122.859

Chevy

A

AJ Foyt Enterprises

19

Felix Rosenqvist

1:11.4987

1.1115

11

19

122.805

Chevy

P

Arrow McLaren

20

Devlin DeFrancesco

1:11.5314

1.1442

11

19

122.749

Honda

A

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

21

Helio Castroneves

1:11.5598

1.1726

10

19

122.700

Honda

A

Meyer Shank Racing

22

Romain Grosjean

1:11.6492

1.2620

10

16

122.547

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport

23

Agustin Canapino

1:11.6572

1.2700

12

17

122.533

Chevy

P

Juncos Holling Racing

24

Conor Daly

1:11.6856

1.2984

5

16

122.485

Chevy

P

Ed Carpenter Racing

25

David Malukas

1:11.7225

1.3353

19

22

122.422

Honda

A

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

26

Sting Ray Robb

1:11.7258

1.3386

17

22

122.416

Honda

A

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

27

Rinus VeeKay

1:12.2224

1.8352

15

17

121.574

Chevy

P

Ed Carpenter Racing

 

shares
comments

Lundgaard on GP Indy pole: “I can finally call this home”
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
O’Ward, Rossi impressed by McLaren’s “massive step forward”

O’Ward, Rossi impressed by McLaren’s “massive step forward”

IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis

O’Ward, Rossi impressed by McLaren’s “massive step forward” O’Ward, Rossi impressed by McLaren’s “massive step forward”

Palou surprised rivals didn’t use his winning tire strategy

Palou surprised rivals didn’t use his winning tire strategy

IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis

Palou surprised rivals didn’t use his winning tire strategy Palou surprised rivals didn’t use his winning tire strategy

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty

WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal

WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty

Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch

Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch

WCES GT World Challenge Europe Sprint
Brands Hatch

Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch

Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th"

Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th"

MGP MotoGP
French GP

Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th" Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th"

Bagnaia “not angry” with Vinales after Le Mans MotoGP clash

Bagnaia “not angry” with Vinales after Le Mans MotoGP clash

MGP MotoGP
French GP

Bagnaia “not angry” with Vinales after Le Mans MotoGP clash Bagnaia “not angry” with Vinales after Le Mans MotoGP clash

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe