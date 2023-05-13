IndyCar GP Indy: Ericsson leads Rossi in warm-up

On alternate tires, Rossi, along with Conor Daly of Ed Carpenter Racing were up at the top of the times, soon to be joined by Rossi’s teammate Pato O’Ward, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou, and Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden.

But on primary tires, polesitting Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s first-time polesitter Christian Lundgaard looked very strong, as did Scott Dixon (Ganassi).

Halfway through the session, times set on alternate tires dominated the times, with Rossi leading Scott McLaughlin – who will start second – ahead of Newgarden, Palou, O’Ward and Santino Ferrucci of AJ Foyt Racing.

In the final seven minutes, Ericsson displaced Rossi from the top as the latter switched to primaries. Dixon on alternates moved into third, while Graham Rahal grabbed fourth in a second RLL entry.

Andretti Autosport, a team that looked way off its early season form, saw Colton Herta (starting 14th) and Kyle Kirkwood (starting sixth) jump to third and fourth.

Helio Castroneves spun his Meyer Shank Racing car into the Turn 3 gravel trap just as the checkered flag dropped on the session.

Of course, these warm-up times will mean nothing should rain hit the Speedway, and currently the forecast predicts a 30 percent chance of rainfall.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 Marcus Ericsson 1:10.3872 1:10.3872 13 20 124.744 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 2 Alexander Rossi 1:10.4153 0.0281 6 20 124.694 Chevy P Arrow McLaren 3 Colton Herta 1:10.6657 0.2785 12 15 124.253 Honda A Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian 4 Kyle Kirkwood 1:10.7329 0.3457 14 17 124.135 Honda A Andretti Autosport 5 Scott Dixon 1:10.8139 0.4267 15 20 123.993 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 6 Graham Rahal 1:10.8266 0.4394 15 21 123.970 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 7 Scott McLaughlin 1:10.8569 0.4697 10 22 123.917 Chevy A Team Penske 8 Marcus Armstrong 1:10.9401 0.5529 14 22 123.772 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 9 Josef Newgarden 1:10.9582 0.5710 6 21 123.740 Chevy A Team Penske 10 Simon Pagenaud 1:11.0261 0.6389 10 20 123.622 Honda P Meyer Shank Racing 11 Pato O'Ward 1:11.0496 0.6624 15 19 123.581 Chevy P Arrow McLaren 12 Callum Ilott 1:11.0957 0.7085 14 20 123.501 Chevy A Juncos Hollinger Racing 13 Christian Lundgaard 1:11.1252 0.7380 15 22 123.450 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 14 Alex Palou 1:11.1503 0.7631 9 18 123.406 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 15 Jack Harvey 1:11.2709 0.8837 16 22 123.198 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 16 Will Power 1:11.3744 0.9872 16 22 123.019 Chevy A Team Penske 17 Santino Ferrucci 1:11.3798 0.9926 6 17 123.010 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises 18 Benjamin Pedersen 1:11.4671 1.0799 9 20 122.859 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises 19 Felix Rosenqvist 1:11.4987 1.1115 11 19 122.805 Chevy P Arrow McLaren 20 Devlin DeFrancesco 1:11.5314 1.1442 11 19 122.749 Honda A Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 21 Helio Castroneves 1:11.5598 1.1726 10 19 122.700 Honda A Meyer Shank Racing 22 Romain Grosjean 1:11.6492 1.2620 10 16 122.547 Honda A Andretti Autosport 23 Agustin Canapino 1:11.6572 1.2700 12 17 122.533 Chevy P Juncos Holling Racing 24 Conor Daly 1:11.6856 1.2984 5 16 122.485 Chevy P Ed Carpenter Racing 25 David Malukas 1:11.7225 1.3353 19 22 122.422 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 26 Sting Ray Robb 1:11.7258 1.3386 17 22 122.416 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 27 Rinus VeeKay 1:12.2224 1.8352 15 17 121.574 Chevy P Ed Carpenter Racing