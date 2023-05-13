IndyCar GP Indy: Ericsson leads Rossi in warm-up
Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Ericsson topped the final practice session before this afternoon’s Grand Prix of Indianapolis, with Alexander Rossi second for Arrow McLaren.
On alternate tires, Rossi, along with Conor Daly of Ed Carpenter Racing were up at the top of the times, soon to be joined by Rossi’s teammate Pato O’Ward, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou, and Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden.
But on primary tires, polesitting Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s first-time polesitter Christian Lundgaard looked very strong, as did Scott Dixon (Ganassi).
Halfway through the session, times set on alternate tires dominated the times, with Rossi leading Scott McLaughlin – who will start second – ahead of Newgarden, Palou, O’Ward and Santino Ferrucci of AJ Foyt Racing.
In the final seven minutes, Ericsson displaced Rossi from the top as the latter switched to primaries. Dixon on alternates moved into third, while Graham Rahal grabbed fourth in a second RLL entry.
Andretti Autosport, a team that looked way off its early season form, saw Colton Herta (starting 14th) and Kyle Kirkwood (starting sixth) jump to third and fourth.
Helio Castroneves spun his Meyer Shank Racing car into the Turn 3 gravel trap just as the checkered flag dropped on the session.
Of course, these warm-up times will mean nothing should rain hit the Speedway, and currently the forecast predicts a 30 percent chance of rainfall.
|
P
|
Name
|
FTime
|
Diff
|
FL
|
Laps
|
FSpeed
|
Engine
|
Tire
|
Team
|
1
|
Marcus Ericsson
|
1:10.3872
|
1:10.3872
|
13
|
20
|
124.744
|
Honda
|
A
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
2
|
Alexander Rossi
|
1:10.4153
|
0.0281
|
6
|
20
|
124.694
|
Chevy
|
P
|
Arrow McLaren
|
3
|
Colton Herta
|
1:10.6657
|
0.2785
|
12
|
15
|
124.253
|
Honda
|
A
|
Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian
|
4
|
Kyle Kirkwood
|
1:10.7329
|
0.3457
|
14
|
17
|
124.135
|
Honda
|
A
|
Andretti Autosport
|
5
|
Scott Dixon
|
1:10.8139
|
0.4267
|
15
|
20
|
123.993
|
Honda
|
A
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
6
|
Graham Rahal
|
1:10.8266
|
0.4394
|
15
|
21
|
123.970
|
Honda
|
A
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
7
|
Scott McLaughlin
|
1:10.8569
|
0.4697
|
10
|
22
|
123.917
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Team Penske
|
8
|
Marcus Armstrong
|
1:10.9401
|
0.5529
|
14
|
22
|
123.772
|
Honda
|
A
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
9
|
Josef Newgarden
|
1:10.9582
|
0.5710
|
6
|
21
|
123.740
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Team Penske
|
10
|
Simon Pagenaud
|
1:11.0261
|
0.6389
|
10
|
20
|
123.622
|
Honda
|
P
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
11
|
Pato O'Ward
|
1:11.0496
|
0.6624
|
15
|
19
|
123.581
|
Chevy
|
P
|
Arrow McLaren
|
12
|
Callum Ilott
|
1:11.0957
|
0.7085
|
14
|
20
|
123.501
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Juncos Hollinger Racing
|
13
|
Christian Lundgaard
|
1:11.1252
|
0.7380
|
15
|
22
|
123.450
|
Honda
|
A
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
14
|
Alex Palou
|
1:11.1503
|
0.7631
|
9
|
18
|
123.406
|
Honda
|
P
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
15
|
Jack Harvey
|
1:11.2709
|
0.8837
|
16
|
22
|
123.198
|
Honda
|
A
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
16
|
Will Power
|
1:11.3744
|
0.9872
|
16
|
22
|
123.019
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Team Penske
|
17
|
Santino Ferrucci
|
1:11.3798
|
0.9926
|
6
|
17
|
123.010
|
Chevy
|
A
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
|
18
|
Benjamin Pedersen
|
1:11.4671
|
1.0799
|
9
|
20
|
122.859
|
Chevy
|
A
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
|
19
|
Felix Rosenqvist
|
1:11.4987
|
1.1115
|
11
|
19
|
122.805
|
Chevy
|
P
|
Arrow McLaren
|
20
|
Devlin DeFrancesco
|
1:11.5314
|
1.1442
|
11
|
19
|
122.749
|
Honda
|
A
|
Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
|
21
|
Helio Castroneves
|
1:11.5598
|
1.1726
|
10
|
19
|
122.700
|
Honda
|
A
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
22
|
Romain Grosjean
|
1:11.6492
|
1.2620
|
10
|
16
|
122.547
|
Honda
|
A
|
Andretti Autosport
|
23
|
Agustin Canapino
|
1:11.6572
|
1.2700
|
12
|
17
|
122.533
|
Chevy
|
P
|
Juncos Holling Racing
|
24
|
Conor Daly
|
1:11.6856
|
1.2984
|
5
|
16
|
122.485
|
Chevy
|
P
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
25
|
David Malukas
|
1:11.7225
|
1.3353
|
19
|
22
|
122.422
|
Honda
|
A
|
Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
|
26
|
Sting Ray Robb
|
1:11.7258
|
1.3386
|
17
|
22
|
122.416
|
Honda
|
A
|
Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR
|
27
|
Rinus VeeKay
|
1:12.2224
|
1.8352
|
15
|
17
|
121.574
|
Chevy
|
P
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
