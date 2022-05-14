IndyCar GP Indy: Ericsson tops warm-up, start time brought forward

Listen to this article

Ericsson lapped the 2.439-mile 14-turn in 71.0839sec, an average speed of 123.522, while Callum Ilott put Juncos Hollinger-Chevrolet in the spotlight again with an eye-catching second-fastest time. He will roll off seventh on the grid this afternoon.

No drivers touched their alternate tires in a morning session held in 81degF ambient temperatures with a track temp of 107degF. Although drivers are expecting severe tire degradation across the three-stop/four-stint race, the Firestone alternate tires are some 1sec per lap faster, so teams will want to spend as many laps as possible on these red sidewalled tires to minimize time loss.

Felix Rosenqvist’s strong weekend continued with third fastest time ahead of Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport-Honda and two of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda drivers, Jack Harvey and Graham Rahal.

Although polesitter Will Power was only ninth fastest, he set the fastest average across 10 laps.

He will lead the field to the green flag at 3.07pm local (Eastern), 38 minutes earlier than originally intended, as IndyCar seeks to avoid or minimize the effect of the storms expected to hit the area this afternoon, while also remaining in the NBC TV window.

The second Indy Lights race of the weekend has therefore also been brought forward, to 1.05pm local time.

P Name FTime Diff Laps FSpeed Engine Team 1 Marcus Ericsson 1:11.0839 19 123.522 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 2 Callum Ilott 1:11.1970 0.1131 17 123.325 Chevy Juncos Hollinger Racing 3 Felix Rosenqvist 1:11.2391 0.1552 22 123.253 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 4 Colton Herta 1:11.2552 0.1713 19 123.225 Honda Andretti Autosport 5 Jack Harvey 1:11.2630 0.1791 20 123.211 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 6 Graham Rahal 1:11.2646 0.1807 19 123.208 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 7 Josef Newgarden 1:11.3181 0.2342 19 123.116 Chevy Team Penske 8 Alex Palou 1:11.4134 0.3295 20 122.952 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 9 Will Power 1:11.4339 0.3500 20 122.916 Chevy Team Penske 10 Christian Lundgaard 1:11.4345 0.3506 20 122.915 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 11 Scott Dixon 1:11.5390 0.4551 20 122.736 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 12 Rinus VeeKay 1:11.6531 0.5692 22 122.540 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 13 Pato O'Ward 1:11.7644 0.6805 20 122.350 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 14 David Malukas 1:11.7778 0.6939 16 122.328 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 15 Alexander Rossi 1:11.7789 0.6950 17 122.326 Honda Andretti Autosport 16 Simon Pagenaud 1:11.7839 0.7000 18 122.317 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 17 Scott McLaughlin 1:11.8086 0.7247 21 122.275 Chevy Team Penske 18 Jimmie Johnson 1:11.8732 0.7893 22 122.165 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 19 Devlin DeFrancesco 1:11.9935 0.9096 19 121.961 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 20 Conor Daly 1:12.0796 0.9957 20 121.815 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 21 Takuma Sato 1:12.1549 1.0710 22 121.688 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 22 Kyle Kirkwood 1:12.1971 1.1132 17 121.617 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 23 Juan Pablo Montoya 1:12.2614 1.1775 16 121.509 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 24 Helio Castroneves 1:12.2783 1.1944 17 121.480 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 25 Romain Grosjean 1:12.3157 1.2318 20 121.418 Honda Andretti Autosport 26 Dalton Kellett 1:12.5358 1.4519 20 121.049 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 27 Tatiana Calderon 1:12.7262 1.6423 16 120.732 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises