Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / McLaughlin on TMS shock: “Most happy I’ve ever been finishing 2nd”
IndyCar / Texas News

How IndyCars line up for Texas Motor Speedway’s second race

By:

How they line up for the XPEL 375, second race in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series' double-header at Texas Motor Speedway. Positions set by championship entrant points after Race 1 due to rain causing cancelation of qualifying.

How IndyCars line up for Texas Motor Speedway’s second race
P No. Driver Car name Team-Engine
1 9 Scott Dixon PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
2 10 Alex Palou NTT DATA Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
3 12 Will Power Verizon 5G Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
4 5 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
5 60 Jack Harvey AutoNation/SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
6 2 Josef Newgarden XPEL Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
7 22 Simon Pagenaud Menards Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
8 3 Scott McLaughlin (R) PPG Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
9 15 Graham Rahal Fleet Cost & Care Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
10 26 Colton Herta Gainbridge Andretti Autosport-Honda
11 30 Takuma Sato Panasonic / Mi-Jack Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
12 21 Rinus VeeKay Sonax / Autogeek Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
13 8 Marcus Ericsson Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
14 14 Sebastien Bourdais ROKiT / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
15 27 Alexander Rossi AutoNation / NAPA AUTO PARTS Andretti Autosport-Honda
16 51 Pietro Fittipaldi Nurtec ODT Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda
17 7 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
18 18 Ed Jones SealMaster Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda
19 20 Ed Carpenter U.S. Air Force Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
20 48 Tony Kanaan American Legion Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
21 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda
22 29 James Hinchcliffe #ShiftToGreen Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda
23 4 Dalton Kellett K-Line Insulators / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
24 59 Conor Daly Carlin Carlin-Chevrolet
 
shares
comments

Related video

McLaughlin on TMS shock: “Most happy I’ve ever been finishing 2nd”

Previous article

McLaughlin on TMS shock: “Most happy I’ve ever been finishing 2nd”
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Texas
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
NASCAR XFINITY

Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

25min
2
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Portugal

52min
3
MotoGP

Quartararo “lost” after Jerez MotoGP arm-pump problem

5h
4
NASCAR Cup

MRN Radio affiliate list

5
IndyCar

How IndyCars line up for Texas Motor Speedway’s second race

1h
Latest news
How IndyCars line up for Texas Motor Speedway’s second race
IndyCar

How IndyCars line up for Texas Motor Speedway’s second race

1h
McLaughlin on TMS shock: “Most happy I’ve ever been finishing 2nd”
Video Inside
IndyCar

McLaughlin on TMS shock: “Most happy I’ve ever been finishing 2nd”

16h
Dixon on verge of matching Mario Andretti’s win tally
Video Inside
IndyCar

Dixon on verge of matching Mario Andretti’s win tally

17h
Rahal wants “man-to-man talk” with Harvey over defensive move
IndyCar

Rahal wants “man-to-man talk” with Harvey over defensive move

17h
Palou “really happy” with first top-five finish on an oval
IndyCar

Palou “really happy” with first top-five finish on an oval

18h
Latest videos
IndyCar: Dixon dominates in Texas with Chip Ganassi Racing 00:39
IndyCar
3h

IndyCar: Dixon dominates in Texas with Chip Ganassi Racing

IndyCar: Dixon dominates in Texas 00:42
IndyCar
10h

IndyCar: Dixon dominates in Texas

IndyCar: Kanaan will be aggressive 00:36
IndyCar
Apr 30, 2021

IndyCar: Kanaan will be aggressive

IndyCar: Pietro Fittipaldi to run all oval races 00:32
IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021

IndyCar: Pietro Fittipaldi to run all oval races

2021 IndyCar Grand Prix of St Petersburg best photos 01:47
IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021

2021 IndyCar Grand Prix of St Petersburg best photos

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
McLaughlin on TMS shock: “Most happy I’ve ever been finishing 2nd” Texas
Video Inside
IndyCar

McLaughlin on TMS shock: “Most happy I’ve ever been finishing 2nd”

Dixon on verge of matching Mario Andretti’s win tally Texas
Video Inside
IndyCar

Dixon on verge of matching Mario Andretti’s win tally

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime
IndyCar

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Last Sunday, Colton Herta demolished his IndyCar opposition in the second round of the season. David Malsher-Lopez explains why Andretti Autosport’s youngest ace bears all the hallmarks of becoming the country’s next homegrown motorsport hero.

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car? Prime

Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car?

When founder Bruce McLaren died in June 1970, his team could have folded. Instead, his loyal band rallied to produce a string of winners - including an Indy car game-changer that won three Indy 500s in six years.

IndyCar
Dec 23, 2020

Trending Today

Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Portugal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Portugal

Quartararo “lost” after Jerez MotoGP arm-pump problem
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “lost” after Jerez MotoGP arm-pump problem

MRN Radio affiliate list
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

MRN Radio affiliate list

How IndyCars line up for Texas Motor Speedway’s second race
IndyCar IndyCar

How IndyCars line up for Texas Motor Speedway’s second race

Marko says "something has to change" on F1 track limits
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko says "something has to change" on F1 track limits

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Grand Prix qualifying results: Bottas takes F1 pole in Portugal
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Bottas takes F1 pole in Portugal

Latest news

How IndyCars line up for Texas Motor Speedway’s second race
IndyCar IndyCar

How IndyCars line up for Texas Motor Speedway’s second race

McLaughlin on TMS shock: “Most happy I’ve ever been finishing 2nd”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

McLaughlin on TMS shock: “Most happy I’ve ever been finishing 2nd”

Dixon on verge of matching Mario Andretti’s win tally
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Dixon on verge of matching Mario Andretti’s win tally

Rahal wants “man-to-man talk” with Harvey over defensive move
IndyCar IndyCar

Rahal wants “man-to-man talk” with Harvey over defensive move

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.