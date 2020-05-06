IndyCar, IMS announce fan auction to support non-profit groups

The virtual auction, which will feature rare IndyCar fan experiences, will run from Friday, May 22 to Sunday, May 24 – what should have been race weekend for the 104th running of the 104th Indianapolis 500, which has been postponed until Aug. 23 due to the coronavirus. The money raised will go toward American Red Cross, All Clear Foundation and Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters, supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood, teaches skills that save lives, provides international humanitarian aid, and supports military members and their families. The All Clear Foundation is a nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(C)3 supporting first responders by creating, convening, amplifying and funding innovative programs to improve their life expectancy and wellbeing, as well as the wellbeing of their families. The Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana serves nearly 600 food pantries, soup kitchens, schools and community partners in its 21-county service area. Gleaners has distributed more than 520 million pounds of food to hungry Hoosiers over the past 40 years through a variety of programs.

To serve these three organizations, throughout the Month of May NTT IndyCar Series athletes will take over the series’ social media accounts to give fans exclusive, behind-the-scenes content and access. At the end of each takeover day, drivers will announce a special "One Drive To Get Back On Track" auction package sponsored by their team.

The first driver takeover is scheduled for Thursday, May 7 and will feature Meyer Shank Racing's Jack Harvey. IndyCar event promoters and partners will also provide experience packages for the auction.

"There's no question this is going to be a different Month of May than we're all used to," Penske Entertainment Corp. president and CEO Mark Miles said. "However, I can't think of a more appropriate way for our motorsports community to come together this month, and most especially over the originally scheduled Indy 500 Race Weekend, than to join forces in support of the heroes on the frontlines of the fight against Covid-19.

“I'm excited to see the auction packages our drivers, teams, venues and partners contribute and look forward to an engaging month of content leading up to the virtual auction."

Alongside today's announcement, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced the first auction prize available to fans. The "Epic Racing Capital of the World Experience" includes the opportunity to wave the green flag on an Indy 500 practice day, take a track lap in a Speedway event car with IMS President J. Douglas Boles, and dinner for four with the Borg-Warner Trophy and a former Indy 500 winner.

Unlike additional auction items, which will be available through the bidding process beginning on May 22, this prize will be awarded through a fan sweepstakes. Details on how fans can enter the sweepstakes will be announced in the near future by IMS.

The "One Drive To Get Back On Track" auction will be housed on indycar.com/backontrack in association with Legends, the official fan retail partner of IndyCar and IMS.

