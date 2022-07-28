IndyCar at Indy: – Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

Listen to this article

The Gallagher Grand Prix will be the 13th IndyCar race to take place on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course. All IndyCar drivers who have won on this course will be in action this Saturday. Will Power has five IndyCar road course wins to his name, Simon Pagenaud has three, while Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Rinus VeeKay and Colton Herta have one each.

All but one of the circuit’s polesitters will be trying to add to their tallies on Friday. Power has taken pole here six times, while Pato O’Ward, Romain Grosjean, VeeKay, Felix Rosenqvist and Pagenau have started P1 once. The absent polesitter is Sebastian Saavedra who took pole for the inaugural IndyCar race on this track in 2014.

Penske has taken eight of the 12 wins here, while Chip Ganassi Racing, Ed Carpenter Racing, Andretti Autosport and Arrow McLaren SP (at that time, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports) have one triumph each.

All five IndyCar Rookie of the Year contenders – Callum Ilott, Kyle Kirkwood, Devlin DeFrancesco, David Malukas and Christian Lundgaard – have at least one IMS road course start, having taken the green at the damp-dry-wet Grand Prix of Indianapolis back in May.

Meyer Shank Racing’s Helio Castroneves will make his 370th IndyCar start, which will break a tie with AJ Foyt for third in the all-time starts list. Meanwhile Scott Dixon will make his 301st consecutive start, the second-longest streak in IndyCar history.

When is the IndyCar race at Indy road course?

Date: Friday, July 29 – Saturday, July 30

Start time: Saturday, 12.30pm Eastern Time

How can I watch the IndyCar races on the Indy road course?

NBC’s coverage of the 2022 Gallagher Grand Prix will begin at 12 noon on NBC.

Leigh Diffey will be the announcer for NBC’s coverage alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. All NTT IndyCar Series practice sessions and qualifying will stream live on Peacock Premium, NBC’s livestreaming product, while NBC’s race telecast will be simulcast on the streaming service. Peacock Premium’s exclusive post-race show will be streamed following the race.

IndyCar broadcast schedule (Eastern Time)

Friday, July 29

9.30-11.00am – NTT IndyCar Series practice – Peacock Premium

1.00pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying – Peacock Premium

Saturday, July 30

8.15-8.45am – NTT IndyCar Series warm-up – Peacock Premium

12.00 noon – NBC broadcast

12.23pm – “Drivers, start your engines”

12.30pm – Gallagher Grand Prix (85 laps) – NBC live

Will the IndyCar race at Indy be on the radio?

Mark Jaynes is the chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman, Jake Query, Michael Young and Chris Denari are the turn announcers, while pit reporters are Ryan Myrehn, Brad Gillie and Brett McMillan. The Gallagher Grand Prix race, practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates (race only), SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app powered by NTT DATA.

Race Notes

How many laps is the IndyCar race on the IMS road course? 85 laps (207.3 miles)





Track: 2.439-mile 14-turn road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IN.

Firestone tire allotment: Five sets of primary tires (six for rookies), four sets of alternate tires to be used through the two days.

2021 Brickyard GP winner: Will Power, Team Penske-Chevrolet.

2022 GP of Indy winner: Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport-Honda

2021 Brickyard GP pole-winner: Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, 70.7114sec (124.167mph)

2022 GP of Indy pole-winner: Will Power, Team Penske-Chevrolet, 69.7664sec (125.85mph)

Qualifying lap record: Will Power, Team Penske-Chevrolet, 67.7044sec (129.687mph), May 12, 2017.

Entry list

No. Driver Hometown Car name Team-Engine 2 Josef Newgarden Nashville, Tennessee PPG Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 3 Scott McLaughlin Christchurch, New Zealand Gallagher Insurance Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 4 Dalton Kellett Stouffville, Canada K-Line / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 5 Pato O'Ward Monterrey, Mexico Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 06 Helio Castroneves Sao Paulo, Brazil AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 7 Felix Rosenqvist Varnamo, Sweden Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 8 Marcus Ericsson Kumla, Sweden Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 9 Scott Dixon Auckland, New Zealand PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 10 Alex Palou Barcelona, Spain The American Legion Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 12 Will Power Toowoomba, Australia Verizon Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 14 Kyle Kirkwood (R) Jupiter, Florida Sexton Properties A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 15 Graham Rahal New Albany, Ohio One Cure Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 18 David Malukas (R) Chicago, Illinois HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports-Honda 20 Conor Daly Noblesville, Indiana BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 21 Rinus VeeKay Hoofddorp, Netherlands Bitcoin Racing Team with BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 26 Colton Herta Valencia, California Gainbridge Andretti Autosport w/Curb Agajanian-Honda 27 Alexander Rossi Nevada City, California NAPA Auto Parts / AutoNation Andretti Autosport-Honda 28 Romain Grosjean Geneva, Switzerland DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda 29 Devlin DeFrancesco (R) Toronto, Canada PowerTap Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda 30 Christian Lundgaard (R) Hedensted, Denmark Shield Cleansers Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 33 Ed Carpenter Indianapolis, Indiana Alzamend Neuro Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 45 Jack Harvey Bassingham, UK Hy-Vee Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 48 Jimmie Johnson El Cajon, California Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 51 Takuma Sato Tokyo, Japan Nurtec ODT Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda 60 Simon Pagenaud Montmorillon, France AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 77 Callum Ilott Cambridge, UK Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet