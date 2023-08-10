IndyCar Indy RC: Start time, how to watch, entry list & more
All you need to know ahead of the Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis, round 14 of the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series.
This weekend’s event on the Indy Road Course will comprise 85 laps (207 miles) around the 14-turn, 2.439-mile track.
There have been six different winners in 12 IndyCar Series races this season: Marcus Ericsson (St. Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway, Indianapolis 500 and both Iowa Speedway races), Kyle Kirkwood (Long Beach and Nashville), Scott McLaughlin (Barber Motorsports Park), Alex Palou (Indianapolis Road Course, Detroit, Road America and Mid-Ohio) and Christian Lundgaard (Toronto).
There are eight drivers still mathematically eligible for the title: Palou, Newgarden, Scott Dixon, Ericsson, McLaughlin, Pato O’Ward, Will Power and Lundgaard. Any driver who trails the points leader by 162 points or more following this race will be eliminated from contention.
This will be the 15th IndyCar Series event conducted on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Active race winners are Palou, Alexander Rossi, Colton Herta, Rinus VeeKay, Dixon, Newgarden and Power.
Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda leads start of race
When is the IndyCar race at Indianapolis?
Date: Friday, 11 August – Saturday, 12 August
Race start: Saturday, 2:30pm ET
Track: 14-turn, 2.439-mile clockwise road course
Race distance: 85 laps/207.3 miles
Firestone tire allotment: Five sets primary, four sets alternate to be used during the event weekend. One additional set of primary tires may be used by teams fielding a rookie driver. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race.
Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.
Qualifying lap record: Will Power, 1m07.7044s, 129.687mph (2017)
How can I watch the IndyCar race at Indianapolis on TV?
USA Network’s race coverage will begin on Sunday at 2:00pm ET.
Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer, alongside analysts and former IndyCar racers Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters.
All IndyCar practice sessions, qualifying and races will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s livestreaming product.
Indianapolis IndyCar at-track schedule (all times ET)
Friday,11 August
9-10:30am: IndyCar practice (75 minutes), Peacock
11-11:50am: Indy NXT practice, INDYCAR LIVE
12:30pm: IndyCar Qualifying (three rounds of knockout qualifications), Peacock
2:20-2:40pm: Indy NXT qualifying, INDYCAR LIVE
4-4:30pm: IndyCar final practice (30 minutes), Peacock
5pm: Indy NXT by Firestone Grand Prix (35 laps/55 minutes), Peacock
Saturday, 12 August
2pm: USA Network on air
2:23pm: “Drivers, start your engines”
2:30pm: Gallagher Grand Prix (85 laps/207.3 miles), USA Network (Live)
How can I listen to IndyCar at Indianapolis on the radio?
All IndyCar Series and Indy NXT practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App. Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton.
Entry list for the Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis
|
Nº
|
Entrant / Driver
|
Car
|
Engine
|
2
|
Team Penske
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
3
|
Team Penske
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
5
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
Arrow McLaren
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
06
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
7
|
Arrow McLaren
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
8
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
9
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
10
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
11
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
12
|
Team Penske
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
14
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
15
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
18
|
Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
20
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
21
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
26
|
Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
27
|
Andretti Autosport
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
28
|
Andretti Autosport
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
29
|
Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
30
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
45
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
51
|
Dale Coyne Racing with RWR
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
55
|
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
60
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
77
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
78
|
Juncos Hollinger Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
