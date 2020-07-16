IndyCar’s Iowa double-header preview – facts, figures, schedule

Note: Difference between the two races' entries is the livery/title sponsor of Graham Rahal's #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda.

Race 1 Spotters' Guide

Photo by: IndyCar Series

Race 2 Spotters' Guide

Photo by: IndyCar Series

Event date: Friday, July 17 – Saturday, July 18

Track: Iowa Speedway, 0.894-mile oval

Race distances: 2 x 250 laps / 2 x 223.5 miles

Firestone tire allotment: 14 sets for use throughout the weekend.

At-track schedule (local/Central Time) and broadcast details

Friday, July 17

1.00pm – 2.30pm Practice NBC Sports Gold (live)

4.30pm Qualifying – Two-lap runs: first lap sets grid for Race 1, second lap sets grid for race 2 NBC Sports Gold (live)

7.30pm NBCSN goes on air

8.10pm Iowa IndyCar 250s Race 1 NBCSN (live)

Saturday, July 18

2.30 – 3.30pm Practice NBC Sports Gold (live)

7.30pm NBCSN on air

7.40pm Iowa IndyCar 250s Race 2 NBCSN (live)

Leigh Diffey is the NBC/NBCSN announcer alongside analysts James Hinchcliffe and Paul Tracy.

IndyCar Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query is the turn announcer, while Michael Young and Nick Yeoman will be reporting from the pits. All IndyCar races air live on network affiliates, Sirius 211, XM 205, indycar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All NTT IndyCar Series practices and qualifying are available on indycar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app, with qualifying also airing on Sirius 211 and XM 205.

Race Notes

2019 race winner: Josef Newgarden (Team Penske-Chevrolet)

2019 NTT pole winner (two-lap average): Simon Pagenaud (Team Penske-Chevrolet), 35.7455sec, 180.073mph

Qualifying record (one lap): Helio Castroneves (Team Penske-Chevrolet), 17.2283sec, 186.809mph (2014)

The Iowa IndyCar 250s will be the first doubleheader event at Iowa Speedway and the 11th IndyCar oval doubleheader held since 1967. The last doubleheader was in 2011 at Texas Motor Speedway, when Dario Franchitti and Will Power won a race each.

This weekend’s races are the 14th and 15th IndyCar races at Iowa Speedway, with four former winners on the grid. Ryan Hunter-Reay has won here three times, Josef Newgarden twice while Marco Andretti and Tony Kanaan have one Iowa win each.

Andretti Autosport has won seven of the previous races at Iowa Speedway, including six of the last 10 – (Franchitti 2007, Kanaan 2010, Andretti 2011, Hunter-Reay 2012, 2014, 2015 and James Hinchcliffe 2013). Chip Ganassi Racing has two wins (Dan Wheldon 2008 and Franchitti 2009) as does Team Penske (Castroneves 2017 and Newgarden 2019). Ed Carpenter Racing won the event in 2016 with Newgarden, and Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports claimed victory with Hinchcliffe in 2018.

Scott Dixon has started from pole three times at Iowa Speedway (two of them earned), but neither he nor any other IndyCar driver has managed to win here from pole.

Ryan Hunter-Reay has finished on the podium in five of the last eight Iowa Speedway races (2012-2015 and 2017), Josef Newgarden has finished in the top four in five of the last six races at Iowa (2014-2016 and 2018-2019), Tony Kanaan has finished on the podium in five of his last 10 races at Iowa.

Current points leader Scott Dixon has started on pole three times (two earned) and has 10 top-10 finishes at Iowa in 13 starts, but he has never finished better than second.

Race 1 Entry List

Race 2 Entry List