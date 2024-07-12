IndyCar Iowa: Start times for oval doubleheader, how to watch, entry list

The Tennessee native has amassed a staggering six wins, with Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward the only other active winner in the field with his lone victory in the second race of the 2022 doubleheader.

Newgarden has won nine of the last 12 oval races on the schedule, including three of the four races held at Iowa Speedway in 2022 and 2023.

Scott Dixon is the only driver to have competed in every IndyCar race at Iowa, and although he has 11 top-five finishes in his previous 19 starts on the oval, he’s never won at “The World’s Fastest Short Track.”

Twelve drivers entered have led laps at the track (Newgarden 1,847, Will Power 383, Dixon 131, O’Ward 97, Graham Rahal 32, Ed Carpenter 18, Felix Rosenqvist 9, Alexander Rossi 4, Marcus Ericsson 3, Scott McLaughlin 2, David Malukas 1 and Alex Palou 1).

Dixon is inching closer to another milestone in his legendary career as he will attempt to make his 332nd and 333rd consecutive starts, extending his record streak. Saturday’s race will mark Dixon’s 395th series start, which will break a tie with Helio Castroneves for second on the all-time list.

There have been six different winners in the nine points-paying races of the 2024 season: O’Ward (St. Petersburg*, Mid-Ohio), Dixon (Long Beach, Detroit), Scott McLaughlin (Barber), Alex Palou (Indianapolis Road Course, Laguna Seca), Newgarden (Indianapolis 500) and Will Power (Road America). The record for the most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014.

*O’Ward was awarded the win after Newgarden’s disqualification for illegal use of overtake.

With the introduction of IndyCar’s hybrid power unit at the previous round at Mid-Ohio, a natural terrain road course, this weekend will mark the use of horsepower assist on an oval for the first time. Hybrid energy deployment will include unlimited activation with a maximum deployment of 105 kilojoules (kJ) per lap.

When is the IndyCar race at Iowa?

Date: Friday, July 12 - Sunday, July 14

Race start: Saturday - 7:30 p.m. CT; Sunday - 11:30 a.m. CT

Track: 0.894-mile short oval based in Newton, Iowa

Race distance: Race #1 - 250 laps/223.5 miles (Saturday); Race #2 - 250 laps/223.5 miles (Sunday)

Hybrid energy deployment parameters: Unlimited activation with a maximum deployment of 105 kilojoules (kJ) per lap.

Firestone tire allotment: 14 sets for use through the doubleheader weekend.

Qualifying lap record: Helio Castroneves, 17.2283 seconds (186.809 mph) July 11, 2014

How can I watch the IndyCar race at Iowa on TV?

Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for NBC’s coverage of the IndyCar doubleheader weekend, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Kevin Lee, Dillon Welch and Georgia Henneberry will be the pit reporters.

IndyCar and Indy NXT broadcast schedule (Central Time)

Friday, July 12

1-2:15 p.m. Indy NXT Practice, INDYCAR LIVE

2:35 p.m. IndyCar Series Installation Laps

2:45-3:15 p.m. IndyCar Series High-Line Session (Two groups, 15 minutes each), Peacock

3:30-5 p.m. IndyCar Series Practice, Peacock

5:30-6:15 p.m. Indy NXT Qualifying (Single car, Two laps), INDYCAR LIVE

7:30 p.m. $50,000 Pit Stop Challenge, INDYCAR.com (Live)

Saturday, July 13

1:10 p.m. Indy NXT at Iowa Speedway “Drivers, start your engines)

1:15 p.m. Indy NXT at Iowa Speedway (75 laps/67.05 miles), Peacock

2:45 p.m. Qualifying for the NTT P1 Award (Single car, Two laps (Lap 1/Race 1; Lap 2/Race 2), Peacock

7 p.m. NBC on air

7:01 p.m. “Drivers, start your engines”

7:06 p.m. Hy-Vee Homefront 250 presented by Instacart (250 laps/223.5 miles), NBC (Live)

Sunday, July 14

11 a.m. NBC on air

11:25 a.m. “Drivers, start your engines”

11:30 a.m. Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade (250 laps/223.5 miles), NBC (Live)

How can I listen to IndyCar at Iowa on the radio?

Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman is the turn announcer. Michael Young, Jake Query and DJ Clark are the pit reporters.

The Hy-Vee Homefront 250 presented by Instacart race (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday), Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade race (noon ET Sunday), Indy NXT at Iowa Speedway (2 p.m. ET Saturday) and all IndyCar Series and Indy NXT at Iowa Speedway practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 218, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar App

