IndyCar Iowa: Power takes poles for double-headers as Penske dominates

Power topped the two-lap qualifying session around the 7/8-mile oval with a best lap of 17.7246s, which was a fastest speed of 181.578mph.

Power set the pace on both laps, which meant he takes pole position for each of the races. It also spelled series poles number 69 and 70 for the Australian, who credited his car’s balance for its speed.

The format for the double-headers was each driver getting two single-car laps, the first of which would set their position for the opening race and the second tour determining their position on Sunday’s grid.

Just as qualifying was about to begin at 8:30am local time, a heavy rain shower popped up and soaked the track. After track drying efforts, the session restarted just under two hours later.

Power produced 181.426mph on lap one and went even faster with 181.578mph on his second tour. “Could’ve been a little better, I was in between gears quite a lot,” he said.

Scott McLaughlin didn’t quite enjoy the speed of his fellow Antipodean team-mate, lapping in 180.334mph and 179.635mph to take P2 in both races. “Car felt good, I had a blast, but Will Power’s just a genius.”

The third Penske driver, Josef Newgarden – who was fastest in practice yesterday – could only manage laps of 180.081mph and 177.864mph, which put him third and seventh on the grids. “I just wasn’t quick enough, pretty simple,” he rued.

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Scott Dixon was fourth-fastest for Chip Ganassi Racing for race one but fell to ninth for race two. Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren) lapped in 178.390mph and 177.217mph to take fifth and 11th.

Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta developed “too much understeer” during his second lap, but managing two laps in the 178mph bracket means he starts in sixth and fifth respectively.

Championship dominator Alex Palou, who admits short ovals are his weakest suit, qualified seventh for race one but slumped to 12th on his second lap.

Romain Grosjean (Andretti) also had a huge drop-off between his laps of 0.2s, which is almost 2mph. “I had a big moment at Turn 3 on my second lap,” he confessed, and although he will start eighth for one race, will have to come from near the back on Sunday.

David Malukas (Dale Coyne Racing) suffered a huge moment over the bumps at Turn 1 but bravely kept his foot in it. “I had a lot of ‘whoas’ because the car was bottoming-out a lot,” he admitted. “I made sure I avoided that bump on the second lap.”

His second lap propelled him to an excellent third on the grid for Sunday’s race, and will start today’s stanza from ninth. The other big anomaly was Ed Carpenter, who ran first in the qualifying order. His lap two speed put him fourth on the grid, whereas he was only 18th-fastest for race one.

Graham Rahal was the top Rahal Letterman Lanigan entry, grabbing sixth for race two, but will line up 13th today.

Ahead of the session, Rahal’s Jack Harvey was handed a nine-position grid penalty for his role in the first corner pileup at Toronto last weekend. He will start both races from the rear as a result.

Race one starts at 2:06pm local time (3:06am ET) today.

Iowa Speedway IndyCar Race 1 starting grid:

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay 1 12 Will Power Dallara/Chevrolet 17.7395 2 3 Scott McLaughlin Dallara/Chevrolet 17.8469 0.1074 3 2 Josef Newgarden Dallara/Chevrolet 17.8720 0.1325 4 9 Scott Dixon Dallara/Honda 18.0091 0.2696 5 5 Patricio O'Ward Dallara/Chevrolet 18.0414 0.3019 6 26 Colton Herta Dallara/Honda 18.0535 0.3140 7 10 Alex Palou Dallara/Honda 18.0601 0.3206 8 28 Romain Grosjean Dallara/Honda 18.0786 0.3391 9 18 David Malukas Dallara/Honda 18.0808 0.3413 10 8 Marcus Ericsson Dallara/Honda 18.0880 0.3485 11 11 Takuma Sato Dallara/Honda 18.0998 0.3603 12 29 D.Defrancesco Dallara/Honda 18.1288 0.3893 13 15 Graham Rahal Dallara/Honda 18.1653 0.4258 14 06 H.Castroneves Dallara/Honda 18.1671 0.4276 15 21 R.van Kalmthout Dallara/Chevrolet 18.1826 0.4431 16 20 Ryan Hunter-Reay Dallara/Chevrolet 18.2062 0.4667 17 27 Kyle Kirkwood Dallara/Honda 18.2133 0.4738 18 33 Ed Carpenter Dallara/Chevrolet 18.2237 0.4842 19 45 C.Lundgaard Dallara/Honda 18.2450 0.5055 20 7 Alexander Rossi Dallara/Chevrolet 18.3005 0.5610 21 6 Felix Rosenqvist Dallara/Chevrolet 18.3109 0.5714 22 60 Conor Daly Dallara/Honda 18.3249 0.5854 23 77 Callum Ilott Dallara/Chevrolet 18.3334 0.5939 24 78 Agustín Canapino Dallara/Chevrolet 18.3862 0.6467 25 14 Santino Ferrucci Dallara/Chevrolet 18.4367 0.6972 26 30 Jack Harvey Dallara/Honda 18.2095 0.4700 27 51 Sting Ray Robb Dallara/Honda 18.7725 1.0330 28 55 B.Pedersen Dallara/Chevrolet - -