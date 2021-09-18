Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Laguna Seca Qualifying report

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Herta takes pole, heads Andretti 1-2

By:

Colton Herta delivered a brilliant pole position for Andretti Autosport, beating teammate Alexander Rossi by 0.1957sec for his second straight Laguna Seca pole and the seventh of his IndyCar career.

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Herta takes pole, heads Andretti 1-2

Firestone Fast Six

Power ran an out lap on Firestone primary tires, while his rivals stayed in the pits on reds, given that this segment was only six minutes long. Power worked down to a 1min10.8sec lap on his third lap but that was invalidated because he went through yellow flags waving for Pato O’Ward spinning at the Corkscrew.

However, Herta had already shaded Power by 0.027sec to claim his second straight Laguna Seca pole with a 1min10.7994sec.

Power’s penalty bumped Alexander Rossi up to the front-row, while the Penske driver’s second fastest lap was good enough for third on the grid.

Behind him, championship leader Alex Palou landed fourth, a half second slower than Herta but half a second up on impressive Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda driver Oliver Askew.

Askew was promoted to fifth, as O’Ward lost his two fastest laps for causing the red flag.

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

LapTime

LPit

Led

ST

FSpeed

Elapsed

Engine

Tire

Points

Team

1

26

Colton Herta

1:10.7994

1:10.7994

0.000

3

3

1:10.7994

0

  

1

113.798

6:29.3376

Honda

A

16

Andretti Autosport

2

27

Alexander Rossi

1:10.9951

0.1957

0.1957

2

3

1:11.8787

0

  

5

113.484

6:43.6476

Honda

A

17

Andretti Autosport

3

12

Will Power

1:11.1317

0.3323

0.1366

2

3

1:10.8267

1

  

2

113.266

5:42.1027

Chevy

A

9

Team Penske

4

10

Alex Palou

1:11.3317

0.5323

0.2000

3

3

1:11.3317

0

  

3

112.948

6:38.9552

Honda

A

8

Chip Ganassi Racing

5

45

Oliver Askew

1:11.8937

1.0943

0.5620

3

3

1:11.8937

0

  

4

112.065

6:23.8892

Honda

A

34

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

6

5

Pato O'Ward

1:24.2715

13.4721

12.3778

2

2

1:24.2715

0

  

6

95.605

5:47.9880

Chevy

A

4

Arrow McLaren SP

 

Q2

Alex Palou locked his Ganassi-Honda’s left-front on the primaries at both Turn 11 and then Turn 2 on his next lap, while Pato O’Ward went off the track at Turn 2 in his Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy.

Meanwhile Askew on used reds went to the top of the times before switching to a fresh set, leaving him temporarily 0.45sec clear of the field. Then Simon Pagenaud landed a 1min11.6292, before the times started to tumble. At the last gasp, Colton Herta and Will Power jumped to the top of the times, albeit a quarter-second apart, and Palou finally delivered a tidy lap to go third, and Oliver Askew was a deeply impressive fourth. His Rahal Letterman Lanigan teammate Graham Rahal had a lurid spin exiting Turn 6 on his way up to the Corkscrew, and so failed to advance. Askew, who hurtled past the scene, had that lap invalidated but it turned out not to be his fastest one anyway.

That ensured Alexander Rossi and Pato O’Ward (hugely entertaining lap) got through, but Marcus Ericsson and Scott Dixon will start behind their points-leading teammate Palou, in seventh and eighth.

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

LapTime

LPit

Led

ST

FSpeed

Elapsed

Engine

Tire

Points

Team

1

26

Colton Herta

1:10.5847

1:10.5847

0.000

6

6

1:10.5847

4

  

1

114.144

10:27.0019

Honda

A

16

Andretti Autosport

2

12

Will Power

1:10.8333

0.2486

0.2486

6

6

1:10.8333

4

  

10

113.743

9:48.4966

Chevy

A

9

Team Penske

3

10

Alex Palou

1:10.8351

0.2504

0.0018

5

6

1:11.8556

3

  

12

113.740

10:17.0443

Honda

A

8

Chip Ganassi Racing

4

45

Oliver Askew

1:10.9117

0.3270

0.0766

6

6

1:10.9117

3

  

7

113.617

10:38.6999

Honda

A

34

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

5

27

Alexander Rossi

1:10.9169

0.3322

0.0052

5

6

1:11.1649

4

  

8

113.609

10:13.6455

Honda

A

17

Andretti Autosport

6

5

Pato O'Ward

1:11.0220

0.4373

0.1051

6

6

1:11.0220

3

  

3

113.441

10:06.0978

Chevy

A

4

Arrow McLaren SP

7

8

Marcus Ericsson

1:11.2581

0.6734

0.2361

6

7

1:14.7064

4

  

4

113.065

10:53.4969

Honda

A

6

Chip Ganassi Racing

8

9

Scott Dixon

1:11.2768

0.6921

0.0187

7

7

1:11.2768

4

  

6

113.035

10:44.9809

Honda

A

7

Chip Ganassi Racing

9

22

Simon Pagenaud

1:11.3067

0.7220

0.0299

7

7

1:11.3067

4

  

5

112.988

10:55.0213

Chevy

A

15

Team Penske

10

59

Max Chilton

1:11.3088

0.7241

0.0021

5

5

1:11.3088

2

  

9

112.985

10:11.6639

Chevy

A

23

Carlin

11

29

James Hinchcliffe

1:11.4567

0.8720

0.1479

5

6

1:11.5259

3

  

11

112.751

10:23.9475

Honda

A

19

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

12

15

Graham Rahal

1:12.4674

1.8827

1.0107

3

7

1:13.2762

4

  

2

111.178

10:49.0926

Honda

A

11

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

 

 

Q1 Group 2

Helio Castroneves, Conor Daly, Callum Ilott and Dalton Kellett went out on Firestone’s softer alternates immediately, and that allowed Daly and Castroneves to hit the top of the times, with Ilott in fifth. With three minutes to go, everyone was on the ‘reds’ and Oliver Askew was the first driver to eclipse Daly’s top time, before Alex Palou went top despite a major moment through the Corkscrew. That allowed several other drivers to beat him, and in the end he only scraped through in sixth.

Oliver Askew covered himself in glory with a 1min11.0155sec lap to shade Alexander Rossi, while Carlin’s Max Chilton turned in a fine lap – as he did in Portland last week – to deliver third fastest, ahead of Will Power (Penske-Chevrolet), James Hinchcliffe (Andretti Autosport).

After showing so well in practice, both Ed Jones and Scott McLaughlin would be justified in being unhappy to be excluded at Q1 stage – McLaughlin pitted thinking the team had called him in – while Daly could be pleased at outpacing Rinus VeeKay who shunted this morning.

Callum Ilott was 1.34sec off the pace in the Juncos Hollinger-Chevy, but only 0.8sec off transferring to Q2.

 

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

LapTime

LPit

Led

ST

FSpeed

Elapsed

Engine

Tire

Points

Team

1

45

Oliver Askew

1:11.0155

1:11.0155

0.000

7

7

1:11.0155

4

  

8

113.451

10:36.6679

Honda

A

34

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

2

27

Alexander Rossi

1:11.0691

0.0536

0.0536

5

6

1:14.3176

4

  

4

113.366

10:26.6952

Honda

A

17

Andretti Autosport

3

59

Max Chilton

1:11.1852

0.1697

0.1161

7

7

1:11.1852

4

  

9

113.181

10:41.5651

Chevy

A

23

Carlin

4

12

Will Power

1:11.2836

0.2681

0.0984

6

6

1:11.2836

4

  

3

113.025

9:49.2187

Chevy

A

9

Team Penske

5

29

James Hinchcliffe

1:11.3542

0.3387

0.0706

6

6

1:11.3542

3

  

7

112.913

10:49.2386

Honda

A

19

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

6

10

Alex Palou

1:11.4397

0.4242

0.0855

7

7

1:11.4397

4

  

2

112.778

10:18.2491

Honda

A

8

Chip Ganassi Racing

7

18

Ed Jones

1:11.4692

0.4537

0.0295

6

7

1:11.4785

4

  

5

112.731

10:33.1334

Honda

A

12

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

8

3

Scott McLaughlin

1:11.5767

0.5612

0.1075

6

6

1:11.5767

4

  

1

112.562

9:42.1273

Chevy

A

2

Team Penske

9

20

Conor Daly

1:11.5921

0.5766

0.0154

6

7

1:11.6633

4

  

12

112.538

11:05.2772

Chevy

A

13

Ed Carpenter Racing

11

06

Helio Castroneves

1:11.8071

0.7916

0.2150

3

6

1:11.9421

4

  

11

112.201

10:47.4639

Honda

A

25

Meyer Shank Racing

11

06

Helio Castroneves

1:11.8071

0.7916

0.2150

3

6

1:11.9421

4

  

11

112.201

10:47.4639

Honda

A

25

Meyer Shank Racing

12

21

Rinus VeeKay

1:12.2843

1.2688

0.4772

6

6

1:12.2843

3

  

13

111.460

10:14.2604

Chevy

A

14

Ed Carpenter Racing

13

77

Callum Ilott

1:12.3558

1.3403

0.0715

6

6

1:12.3558

4

  

10

111.350

10:01.6187

Chevy

A

37

Juncos Hollinger Racing

14

4

Dalton Kellett

1:12.6055

1.5900

0.2497

6

6

1:12.6055

4

  

14

110.967

10:06.3685

Chevy

A

3

AJ Foyt Enterprises

 

Q1 Group 1

Romain Grosjean, Colton Herta and Josef Newgarden were the fastest drivers on the Firestone primary tires, Grosjean’s Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda lapping in 1min12.4561sec.

Then as the field switched to the softer Firestones, Herta ducked beneath the 70sec barrier with a 1min10.9020sec, chased by Graham Rahal, with Pato O’Ward third but almost 0.4sec adrift.

Marcus Ericsson was the fastest of the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda drivers in fourth, ahead of Simon Pagenaud (Team Penske-Chevrolet) and Scott Dixon (Ganassi).

By infinitesimal margins, Grosjean, Felix Rosenqvist and title contender Newgarden fell short of advancing to Q2, while Jimmie Johnson was, impressively, only 1.3sec off top spot, and less than 0.8sec slower than Dixon!

 

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

LapTime

LPit

Led

ST

FSpeed

Elapsed

Engine

Tire

Points

Team

1

26

Colton Herta

1:10.9020

1:10.9020

0.000

5

5

1:10.9020

4

  

1

113.633

9:01.9228

Honda

A

348

Andretti Autosport

2

15

Graham Rahal

1:10.9915

0.0895

0.0895

7

7

1:10.9915

4

  

7

113.490

10:34.0403

Honda

A

342

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

3

5

Pato O'Ward

1:11.2992

0.3972

0.3077

6

7

1:13.9303

4

  

10

113.000

10:49.5415

Chevy

A

452

Arrow McLaren SP

4

8

Marcus Ericsson

1:11.3179

0.4159

0.0187

6

7

1:12.8368

4

  

6

112.970

10:53.3274

Honda

A

402

Chip Ganassi Racing

5

22

Simon Pagenaud

1:11.3775

0.4755

0.0596

6

7

1:12.2301

4

  

2

112.876

11:08.2749

Chevy

A

329

Team Penske

6

9

Scott Dixon

1:11.5276

0.6256

0.1501

6

7

1:11.8430

4

  

9

112.639

10:40.8065

Honda

A

428

Chip Ganassi Racing

7

51

Romain Grosjean

1:11.5303

0.6283

0.0027

7

7

1:11.5303

4

  

8

112.635

10:57.7363

Honda

A

230

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

8

7

Felix Rosenqvist

1:11.5446

0.6426

0.0143

6

6

1:11.5446

4

  

3

112.612

9:18.7634

Chevy

A

177

Arrow McLaren SP

9

2

Josef Newgarden

1:11.5503

0.6483

0.0057

7

7

1:11.5503

4

  

5

112.603

10:55.2942

Chevy

A

443

Team Penske

10

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

1:11.6721

0.7701

0.1218

6

6

1:11.6721

4

  

4

112.412

10:06.3001

Honda

A

230

Andretti Autosport

11

14

Sebastien Bourdais

1:11.9776

1.0756

0.3055

6

7

1:12.2058

4

  

11

111.935

11:03.8576

Chevy

A

218

AJ Foyt Enterprises

12

30

Takuma Sato

1:12.1443

1.2423

0.1667

7

7

1:12.1443

4

  

13

111.676

11:05.3334

Honda

A

297

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

13

48

Jimmie Johnson

1:12.2865

1.3845

0.1422

6

7

1:12.5536

3

  

12

111.456

11:00.2082

Honda

A

82

Chip Ganassi Racing

 

