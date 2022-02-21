IndyCar launches its latest “Defy Everything” video campaign

Listen to this article

DEFY EVERYTHING is described as “a bold rallying cry for NTT IndyCar Series athletes as they pursue their championship dreams while facing grueling and dynamic physical and mental challenges along the way.

“The 2022 season sees a fresh take on the campaign and pivots to show what NTT IndyCar Series athletes do to prepare for the unknown outcomes that await them on the track – the victories and defeats, close calls and saves, and everything else in between.”

The video features defending champion, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou, two-time champion Josef Newgarden of Team Penske, Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward who scored his first two IndyCar wins last year, and former F1 star Romain Grosjean who has moved from Dale Coyne Racing to Andretti Autosport for his second year in IndyCar.

“Competing in the NTT IndyCar Series is a bold act of defiance that demands a unique mindset and a fierce physicality that few people ever attain or even fully understand,” said IndyCar’s VP of marketing SJ Luedtke. “These characteristics reach extreme levels across our field, and this campaign provides a behind-the-scenes window into the process of attaining them and becoming a world-class competitor in a relentless and dangerous sport.

“We believe this exhilarating and honest narrative will impress and inspire fans around the globe, heightening focus on our NTT IndyCar Series stars and our ultra-competitive racing.”

The video was developed in house by IndyCar’s marketing and digital team, with workout scenes filmed at PitFit Training and the music, “Run It”, supplied by DJ Snake (featuring Rick Ross and Rich Brian).