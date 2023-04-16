Subscribe
Previous / IndyCar Long Beach: Newgarden leads race day warm-up Next / “I needed this win,” says Kirkwood after Long Beach victory
IndyCar / Long Beach Race report

IndyCar Long Beach: Kirkwood scores first win, leads Andretti 1-2

Kyle Kirkwood won the 20th IndyCar race of his career, ahead of a close battle between Andretti Autosport teammate Romain Grosjean and Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Ericsson who takes over the lead of the championship.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar Long Beach: Kirkwood scores first win, leads Andretti 1-2
Listen to this article

After leading from pole, Kirkwood led 53 of the 85 laps of the 48th Grand Prix of Long Beach, despite losing his lead in traffic to Josef Newgarden of Team Penske. However, he performed a great overcut on both Newgarden and Grosjean at the second pitstop, emerged in front and held steady to the end.

Colton Herta came home fourth ahead of Alex Palou who was heavily delayed when Pato O’Ward made an ill-judged attempt on passing Kirkwood, and spun into the Turn 8 tires.

Story of the Race

Polesitter Kirkwood made a strong start despite pressure from the outside from Marcus Ericsson in the Chip Ganassi Racing car with Romain Grosjean in third, but the best start came from Josef Newgarden’s Penske, up from eighth to fourth, ahead of Pato O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren, and Alex Palou and Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing.

Colton Herta dropped to eighth, chased by Scott McLaughlin, Felix Rosenqvist, Alexander Rossi, Marcus Armstrong, Will Power and Simon Pagenaud. Unfortunately, Pagenaud’s Meyer Shank Racing teammate Helio Castroneves spun out of Turn 1 and struck the wall, bringing out the yellow. His nosecone was broken off and his steering looked bent but he got it back to the pits and rejoined a lap down.

Following the restart, O’Ward lost out to both Palou and Dixon, as he struggled on his primaries and fell to seventh. The next lap saw his teammates swap positions, as Rossi on alternates passed Rosenqvist on primaries for 10th.

Kirkwood, Ericsson, Grosjean were running 0.7sec apart in the opening 10 laps, but Newgarden was clinging on well with his primaries, around two seconds back, and well able to stave off the Ganassi attack from Palou and Dixon. On Lap 19, Newgarden got the run on Grosjean down the front straight and neatly outbraked the Andretti car into Turn 1, and closed on Ericsson who was now 1.7sec down on Kirkwood.

That became irrelevant when the full course caution flew again on Lap 20 when O’Ward made a late but legit attack on Dixon at Turn 8, before the back straight, and the Ganassi car bounced off the McLaren and skidded nose-first into the tire wall.

Most front runners took the opportunity to pit, and the #2 Penske crew finished just in time for Newgarden to fishtail out of his pitbox just a nosecone ahead of Ericsson. Juncos Hollinger Racing left Agustin Canapino out, so he took the lead ahead of Kirkwood, now on primaries, chased by Newgarden on alternates. Ericsson and Grosjean were fourth and fifth on primaries ahead of O’Ward on alternates, chased by Palou, McLaughlin, Herta, Rossi, Power and Rosenqvist.

The restart saw Canapino retain his lead since he had a buffer of the lapped Castroneves behind him. But it all started to go crazy at Turn 6, when Canapino caught clipped the inside wall at Turn 6, and that slowed Kirkwood’s momentum, allowing Newgarden to zap past the pair of them and grab the lead.

O’Ward, who had made a strong restart then tried to take advantage of Kirkwood to dive down the inside at Turn 8 but too late. His left-front made contact with the erstwhile leader, and spun the McLaren into the tires, heavily delaying several front runners, including Palou who dropped to 12th and Ericsson who fell to seventh.

The muddle left Newgarden leading Kirkwood and Grosjean, with McLaughlin being a major beneficiary up to fourth ahead of Herta. Ericsson clawed a place back from Rossi on Lap 29, with Power, Rosenqvist and Armstrong completing the top 10. O’Ward ran 13th and radioed in that his car remained undamaged.

Dixon’s sorry day came to an end on Lap 38, as he was seen cruising with no oil pressure and limped the #9 Ganassi machine back to the paddock.

Fellow Kiwi McLaughlin on alternates lost two places on Lap 43, Herta passing him into Turn 1, and Ericsson grabbing fifth under braking for Turn 6. McLaughlin’s troubles continued as Rossi, Power, Rosenqvist and Armstrong demoted him to tenth. On Lap 48, McLaughlin was bumped out of the Top 10 by the recovering Palou.

After one failed attempt to pass Herta at Turn 1 on Lap 51, Ericsson got the job done at the same spot the following lap.

Newgarden pitted from the lead at the end of Lap 52, and O’Ward did the same.

Grosjean came in the following lap, and Kirkwood went a further lap, with Grosjean managing to emerge ahead of Newgarden – and retain his spot – with Kirkwood making his overcut work too to emerge in front.

With 30 laps to go in the 85-lap race, Kirkwood and Grosjean ran 1-2 for Andretti, 1.7sec apart, with Newgarden, Ericsson, Herta, Rossi, Palou and Power completing the top eight. All drivers of note were now on their second set of primaries.

Palou passed Rossi for sixth on Lap 58, and he wasn’t the only Ganassi driver on the move, as Ericsson sliced inside Newgarden for third on Lap 60. Tim Cindric, Penske president, was giving Newgarden dire warnings over fuel consumption, which is why he conceded fourth to Herta with 23 laps to go, and fifth to Palou on Lap 66.

Into the final 10 laps, Kirkwood maintained a 1.6sec lead over Grosjean who had the same margin over Ericsson, but with five laps to go these gaps compressed. On Lap 80, Rossi got around the miserable Newgarden who also had to let teammate Power through, then Rosenqvist.

Kirkwood passed the checkered flag a second ahead of Grosjean and two ahead of Ericsson with Herta further 5.6s down. Palou claimed fifth, while Power was promoted to sixth when Rossi finished his race down an escape road.

Ericsson now leads the championship, 15 points ahead of O’Ward.

P

Name

Laps

Diff

Gap

Pits

FL

FTime

Led

ST

Engine

Team

1

Kyle Kirkwood

85

LAP 85

  

2

53

1:07.9714

53

1

Honda

Andretti Autosport

2

Romain Grosjean

85

0.9907

0.9907

2

84

1:08.2694

  

3

Honda

Andretti Autosport

3

Marcus Ericsson

85

2.0588

1.0681

2

53

1:08.0065

  

2

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

4

Colton Herta

85

7.6371

5.5783

2

72

1:08.2710

  

7

Honda

Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian

5

Alex Palou

85

8.7770

1.1399

2

70

1:07.9469

2

4

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

6

Will Power

85

30.3224

21.5454

2

19

1:08.7318

  

13

Chevy

Team Penske

7

Felix Rosenqvist

85

30.9744

0.6520

2

11

1:08.6886

  

10

Chevy

Arrow McLaren

8

Marcus Armstrong

85

31.9119

0.9375

2

72

1:08.7137

  

12

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

9

Josef Newgarden

85

33.7842

1.8723

2

6

1:08.5065

27

8

Chevy

Team Penske

10

Scott McLaughlin

85

42.8320

9.0478

2

83

1:08.7976

  

9

Chevy

Team Penske

11

Santino Ferrucci

85

45.4351

2.6031

2

73

1:08.9443

  

18

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

12

Graham Rahal

85

46.2809

0.8458

2

82

1:08.8651

  

24

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

13

Jack Harvey

85

47.2828

1.0019

2

82

1:08.7153

  

15

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

14

Christian Lundgaard

85

47.7781

0.4953

2

83

1:08.6497

  

17

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

15

Simon Pagenaud

85

49.4864

1.7083

2

73

1:08.6717

  

14

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

16

Devlin DeFrancesco

85

59.9343

10.4479

2

76

1:08.9199

  

20

Honda

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

17

Pato O'Ward

84

1 LAPS

22.1175

2

6

1:08.6769

  

6

Chevy

Arrow McLaren

18

Sting Ray Robb

84

1 LAPS

13.7133

2

81

1:09.2380

  

21

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

19

Callum Ilott

84

1 LAPS

11.0783

4

13

1:08.6876

  

22

Chevy

Juncos Hollinger Racing

20

David Malukas

84

1 LAPS

23.9834

3

69

1:08.6911

  

25

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

21

Helio Castroneves

84

1 LAPS

9.4465

3

60

1:08.3078

  

16

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

22

Alexander Rossi

83

25.0870

16.8423

2

82

1:08.5028

  

11

Chevy

Arrow McLaren

23

Conor Daly

83

2 LAPS

24.9647

3

13

1:09.3352

  

27

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

24

Benjamin Pedersen

82

3 LAPS

1 LAPS

3

17

1:08.9998

  

23

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

25

Agustin Canapino

52

In Pit

23 LAPS

7

50

1:08.8792

3

26

Chevy

Juncos Holling Racing

26

Rinus VeeKay

48

Mechanical

4.3255

1

40

1:09.3336

  

19

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

27

Scott Dixon

37

Mechanical

0.1706

1

10

1:08.6557

  

5

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

 

shares
comments

IndyCar Long Beach: Newgarden leads race day warm-up

“I needed this win,” says Kirkwood after Long Beach victory
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Long Beach runner-up Grosjean rues inability to use push-to-pass

Long Beach runner-up Grosjean rues inability to use push-to-pass

IndyCar
Long Beach

Long Beach runner-up Grosjean rues inability to use push-to-pass Long Beach runner-up Grosjean rues inability to use push-to-pass

O’Ward unrepentant over Dixon clash, admits second shunt was “stupid”

O’Ward unrepentant over Dixon clash, admits second shunt was “stupid”

IndyCar
Long Beach

O’Ward unrepentant over Dixon clash, admits second shunt was “stupid” O’Ward unrepentant over Dixon clash, admits second shunt was “stupid”

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Hamilton looks to copy Moss by staying with Mercedes until "last days"

Hamilton looks to copy Moss by staying with Mercedes until "last days"

F1 Formula 1

Hamilton looks to copy Moss by staying with Mercedes until "last days" Hamilton looks to copy Moss by staying with Mercedes until "last days"

Supercars lands on engine fire solution

Supercars lands on engine fire solution

SUPC Supercars

Supercars lands on engine fire solution Supercars lands on engine fire solution

Key Supercars parity data uncovered

Key Supercars parity data uncovered

SUPC Supercars

Key Supercars parity data uncovered Key Supercars parity data uncovered

NISMO Nissan had "luck on its side" in crazy Okayama opener

NISMO Nissan had "luck on its side" in crazy Okayama opener

SGT Super GT
Okayama

NISMO Nissan had "luck on its side" in crazy Okayama opener NISMO Nissan had "luck on its side" in crazy Okayama opener

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.