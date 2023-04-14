IndyCar Long Beach: Late flyer puts O’Ward’s McLaren on top

Listen to this article

The Andretti Autosport cars set the early pace, with Romain Grosjean and then Colton Herta taking turns at the top, before Chip Ganassi Racing’s 2021 champion Alex Palou deposed Herta to claim top spot with 1m07.2416s.

Also making good early showings were Graham Rahal of Rahal Letterman Lanigan and the Arrow McLarens of Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist, although the latter had a half-spin.

Then Marcus Ericsson demoted teammate Palou from P1 with a 1m07.2233s, an average of 105.392mph around the 1.968-mile course, while 2022 Long Beach winner Josef Newgarden slotted into fifth. Not long after, however, the two-time champion smacked his Penske broadside against the wall exiting Turn 5, damaging both left-side wheels and even the edge of the floor.

Rahal had a spin at Turn 5 but touched the wall only with his rear wing endfence and returned to action.

Just past the halfway point in the session, Chevrolet’s representation suddenly looked stronger, as Scott McLaughlin moved his Penske into fourth, just ahead of O’Ward. Then out came the red flag, as Helio Castroneves stalled his Meyer Shank Racing car when he failed to find reverse gear after sliding to a halt at the exit of the final hairpin. At the same time, Agustin Canapino slid down the Turn 9 escape road and also needed rescuing.

O’Ward went up the Turn 9 escape road with 18m to go, after locking his right front wheel over the bumps, while Newgarden, with a taped up floor, returned to the track and jumped into sixth, and Jack Harvey entered the Top 10, just behind RLL teammate Rahal. The pair were then bumped down by Callum Ilott of Juncos Hollinger Racing, who then improved to fourth to become fastest Chevy entry

But it was Romain Grosjean who slotted into top spot with 10mins remaining, the St. Petersburg polesitter taking just 1m07.1049s to lap the course, 0.1184s faster than Ericsson.

Palou also clambered past Ericsson, while Herta bumped Ilott, before then claiming top spot, chipping 0.1241sec from Grosjean’s former benchmark. It was also the first 66s lap of the weekend, with the Andretti Autosport #26 lapping in 1m06.9808s.

Ericsson produced the second to claim second, a mere 0.0051s off Herta, but then O’Ward produced a sparkling 1m06.6999, 0.28s faster than Herta, and an average of 106.219mph.

Saving his best to last, Scott Dixon grabbed second for Chip Ganassi Racing – still 0.2650s off O’Ward – while Alexander Rossi made it two Arrow McLarens in the top five, and Rosenqvist ensured three in the top nine.

Christian Lundgaard’s final flyer popped him into the top 10 to become fastest RLL driver.

Second practice is at 8.45am local (Pacific) time on Saturday.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 Pato O'Ward 1:06.6999 1:06.6999 22 23 106.219 Chevy P Arrow McLaren 2 Scott Dixon 1:06.9649 0.2650 26 27 105.799 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 3 Colton Herta 1:06.9808 0.2809 22 25 105.774 Honda P Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian 4 Marcus Ericsson 1:06.9859 0.2860 23 24 105.766 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 5 Alexander Rossi 1:07.0104 0.3105 22 23 105.727 Chevy P Arrow McLaren 6 Romain Grosjean 1:07.1049 0.4050 22 25 105.578 Honda P Andretti Autosport 7 Alex Palou 1:07.1515 0.4516 22 24 105.505 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 8 Callum Ilott 1:07.2467 0.5468 22 27 105.355 Chevy P Juncos Hollinger Racing 9 Felix Rosenqvist 1:07.3135 0.6136 21 25 105.251 Chevy P Arrow McLaren 10 Christian Lundgaard 1:07.3237 0.6238 23 24 105.235 Honda P Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 11 Kyle Kirkwood 1:07.3355 0.6356 27 27 105.216 Honda P Andretti Autosport 12 Jack Harvey 1:07.3864 0.6865 22 23 105.137 Honda P Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 13 Scott McLaughlin 1:07.3973 0.6974 15 30 105.120 Chevy P Team Penske 14 Josef Newgarden 1:07.4273 0.7274 16 16 105.073 Chevy P Team Penske 15 Will Power 1:07.4420 0.7421 31 33 105.050 Chevy P Team Penske 16 Graham Rahal 1:07.4785 0.7786 6 27 104.993 Honda P Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 17 David Malukas 1:07.5242 0.8243 10 25 104.922 Honda P Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 18 Simon Pagenaud 1:07.5308 0.8309 22 25 104.912 Honda P Meyer Shank Racing 19 Marcus Armstrong 1:07.5392 0.8393 16 37 104.899 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 20 Conor Daly 1:07.5978 0.8979 28 30 104.808 Chevy P Ed Carpenter Racing 21 Devlin DeFrancesco 1:07.6755 0.9756 26 28 104.688 Honda P Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 22 Rinus VeeKay 1:07.7257 1.0258 29 32 104.610 Chevy P Ed Carpenter Racing 23 Agustin Canapino 1:07.8087 1.1088 23 23 104.482 Chevy A Juncos Holling Racing 24 Helio Castroneves 1:07.9204 1.2205 20 25 104.310 Honda P Meyer Shank Racing 25 Sting Ray Robb 1:08.2600 1.5601 27 30 103.791 Honda P Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 26 Santino Ferrucci 1:08.9570 2.2571 21 25 102.742 Chevy P AJ Foyt Enterprises 27 Benjamin Pedersen 1:09.0446 2.3447 19 34 102.612 Chevy P AJ Foyt Enterprises