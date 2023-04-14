Subscribe
IndyCar / Long Beach Practice report

IndyCar Long Beach: Late flyer puts O’Ward’s McLaren on top

Pato O’Ward in the #5 Chevrolet-powered Arrow McLaren set fastest lap in opening practice for the Grand Prix of Long Beach, over a quarter second clear of Ganassi’s Scott Dixon.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar Long Beach: Late flyer puts O'Ward's McLaren on top
Listen to this article

The Andretti Autosport cars set the early pace, with Romain Grosjean and then Colton Herta taking turns at the top, before Chip Ganassi Racing’s 2021 champion Alex Palou deposed Herta to claim top spot with 1m07.2416s.

Also making good early showings were Graham Rahal of Rahal Letterman Lanigan and the Arrow McLarens of Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist, although the latter had a half-spin.

Then Marcus Ericsson demoted teammate Palou from P1 with a 1m07.2233s, an average of 105.392mph around the 1.968-mile course, while 2022 Long Beach winner Josef Newgarden slotted into fifth. Not long after, however, the two-time champion smacked his Penske broadside against the wall exiting Turn 5, damaging both left-side wheels and even the edge of the floor.

Rahal had a spin at Turn 5 but touched the wall only with his rear wing endfence and returned to action.

Just past the halfway point in the session, Chevrolet’s representation suddenly looked stronger, as Scott McLaughlin moved his Penske into fourth, just ahead of O’Ward. Then out came the red flag, as Helio Castroneves stalled his Meyer Shank Racing car when he failed to find reverse gear after sliding to a halt at the exit of the final hairpin. At the same time, Agustin Canapino slid down the Turn 9 escape road and also needed rescuing.

O’Ward went up the Turn 9 escape road with 18m to go, after locking his right front wheel over the bumps, while Newgarden, with a taped up floor, returned to the track and jumped into sixth, and Jack Harvey entered the Top 10, just behind RLL teammate Rahal. The pair were then bumped down by Callum Ilott of Juncos Hollinger Racing, who then improved to fourth to become fastest Chevy entry

But it was Romain Grosjean who slotted into top spot with 10mins remaining, the St. Petersburg polesitter taking just 1m07.1049s to lap the course, 0.1184s faster than Ericsson.

Palou also clambered past Ericsson, while Herta bumped Ilott, before then claiming top spot, chipping 0.1241sec from Grosjean’s former benchmark. It was also the first 66s lap of the weekend, with the Andretti Autosport #26 lapping in 1m06.9808s.

Ericsson produced the second to claim second, a mere 0.0051s off Herta, but then O’Ward produced a sparkling 1m06.6999, 0.28s faster than Herta, and an average of 106.219mph.

Saving his best to last, Scott Dixon grabbed second for Chip Ganassi Racing – still 0.2650s off O’Ward – while Alexander Rossi made it two Arrow McLarens in the top five, and Rosenqvist ensured three in the top nine.

Christian Lundgaard’s final flyer popped him into the top 10 to become fastest RLL driver.

Second practice is at 8.45am local (Pacific) time on Saturday.

P

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Tire

Team

1

Pato O'Ward

1:06.6999

1:06.6999

22

23

106.219

Chevy

P

Arrow McLaren

2

Scott Dixon

1:06.9649

0.2650

26

27

105.799

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

3

Colton Herta

1:06.9808

0.2809

22

25

105.774

Honda

P

Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian

4

Marcus Ericsson

1:06.9859

0.2860

23

24

105.766

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

5

Alexander Rossi

1:07.0104

0.3105

22

23

105.727

Chevy

P

Arrow McLaren

6

Romain Grosjean

1:07.1049

0.4050

22

25

105.578

Honda

P

Andretti Autosport

7

Alex Palou

1:07.1515

0.4516

22

24

105.505

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

8

Callum Ilott

1:07.2467

0.5468

22

27

105.355

Chevy

P

Juncos Hollinger Racing

9

Felix Rosenqvist

1:07.3135

0.6136

21

25

105.251

Chevy

P

Arrow McLaren

10

Christian Lundgaard

1:07.3237

0.6238

23

24

105.235

Honda

P

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

11

Kyle Kirkwood

1:07.3355

0.6356

27

27

105.216

Honda

P

Andretti Autosport

12

Jack Harvey

1:07.3864

0.6865

22

23

105.137

Honda

P

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

13

Scott McLaughlin

1:07.3973

0.6974

15

30

105.120

Chevy

P

Team Penske

14

Josef Newgarden

1:07.4273

0.7274

16

16

105.073

Chevy

P

Team Penske

15

Will Power

1:07.4420

0.7421

31

33

105.050

Chevy

P

Team Penske

16

Graham Rahal

1:07.4785

0.7786

6

27

104.993

Honda

P

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

17

David Malukas

1:07.5242

0.8243

10

25

104.922

Honda

P

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

18

Simon Pagenaud

1:07.5308

0.8309

22

25

104.912

Honda

P

Meyer Shank Racing

19

Marcus Armstrong

1:07.5392

0.8393

16

37

104.899

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

20

Conor Daly

1:07.5978

0.8979

28

30

104.808

Chevy

P

Ed Carpenter Racing

21

Devlin DeFrancesco

1:07.6755

0.9756

26

28

104.688

Honda

P

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

22

Rinus VeeKay

1:07.7257

1.0258

29

32

104.610

Chevy

P

Ed Carpenter Racing

23

Agustin Canapino

1:07.8087

1.1088

23

23

104.482

Chevy

A

Juncos Holling Racing

24

Helio Castroneves

1:07.9204

1.2205

20

25

104.310

Honda

P

Meyer Shank Racing

25

Sting Ray Robb

1:08.2600

1.5601

27

30

103.791

Honda

P

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

26

Santino Ferrucci

1:08.9570

2.2571

21

25

102.742

Chevy

P

AJ Foyt Enterprises

27

Benjamin Pedersen

1:09.0446

2.3447

19

34

102.612

Chevy

P

AJ Foyt Enterprises

 

shares
comments

