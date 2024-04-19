IndyCar Long Beach: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more
All you need to know about the 49th edition of the Grand Prix of Long Beach, the second points-paying round of the 2024 IndyCar Series season.
This weekend’s round on the Streets of Long Beach will comprise 85 laps (167.28 miles) around the 11-turn, 1.968-mile temporary circuit.
When is the IndyCar race at Long Beach?
Date: Friday, April 19 – Sunday, April 21
Race start: 3:45pm ET
Track: 11-turn, 1.968-mile clockwise street course
Race distance: 85 laps/167.28 miles
Firestone tire allotment: Six sets primary, four sets alternate to be used during the event weekend. Teams fielding a rookie driver may use one additional set of primary tires. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race.
Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.
Defending race winner: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global - Honda
Qualifying lap record: Colton Herta, 1m05.3095s, 108.480 mph (2022)
How can I watch the IndyCar race at Long Beach on TV?
Race coverage will begin on Sunday at 3:00pm ET on USA Network.
Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer, alongside analysts and former IndyCar racers Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe.
All IndyCar practice sessions, qualifying and races will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s livestreaming product.
GP of Long Beach TV schedule (all times ET)
Friday, April 19
5:50pm-7:05pm: IndyCar practice, Peacock
Saturday, April 20
11:25am-12:25pm: IndyCar practice, Peacock
2:25pm-3:55pm: IndyCar Qualifying (three rounds of knockout qualifications), Peacock
Sunday, April 21
12pm-12:30pm: IndyCar warmup, Peacock
3pm: USA Network on air
3:38pm: “Drivers, start your engines”
3:45pm: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (85 laps/167.28 miles), USA Network, Peacock and IndyCar Live
How can I listen to IndyCar at Long Beach on the radio?
All IndyCar Series and Indy NXT practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App. Mark Jaynes is the chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman and Jake Query are the turn announcers, while Ryan Myrehn, JoelSebastianelli and Jonathan Grace are the pit reporters.
Entry list for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
|Team Penske
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|12
|Will Power
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|4
|Kyffin Simpson
|8
|Linus Lundqvist
|9
|Scott Dixon
|10
|Alex Palou
|11
|Marcus Armstrong
|Arrow McLaren
|5
|Patricio O'Ward
|6
|
Theo Pourchaire
|7
|Alexander Rossi
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|41
|Sting Ray Robb
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|15
|Graham Rahal
|30
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|45
|Christian Lundgaard
|Dale Coyne Racing
|18
|Jack Harvey
|51
|Nolan Siegel
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|20
|Christian Rasmussen
|21
|Rinus VeeKay
|Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian
|26
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Global
|27
|Kyle Kirkwood
|28
|Marcus Ericsson
|Meyer Shank Racing
|60
|Felix Rosenqvist
|66
|Tom Blomqvist
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|77
|Romain Grosjean
|78
|Agustín Canapino
