IndyCar / Mid-Ohio News

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Pagenaud escapes massive high-speed crash

Team Penske’s Will Power set the fastest time in the second IndyCar practice at Mid-Ohio on Saturday morning, but the session was marred by Simon Pagenaud’s huge crash.

Charles Bradley
By:

Power topped the 45-minute session around the 13-turn, 2.258-mile road course with a best lap of 1m06.4905s.

Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta set the early pace at 1m07.7772s before a red flag for Pagenaud’s huge somersault at Turn 4, the Frenchman immediately radioing-in to report that he’d suffered a complete brake failure.

His Meyer Shank Racing car was launched over the grass verge at the end of the 180mph straight and landed in the gravel trap, which is nicknamed ‘China Beach’ and situated on a downslope due to the topography of the track.

Pagenaud barrel-rolled violently six and a half times before bouncing off the tirewall, and all four corners of his car were damaged. The AMR safety crew rushed to his aid across the giant gravel trap, his car having come to rest on its side but at an angle he couldn’t climb out from unassisted.

After releasing him from the car, he took a moment to sit on the gravel before getting to his feet. He took another moment to crouch down before being led to the medical car by the series’ doctor.

Although the cause was very different, the outcome was very similar to Michael Andretti’s incredible crash here in the 1998 race from which he also walked away.

 

IndyCar later released the following statement on the incident: "Following this morning’s incident at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, the driver of the No. 60, Simon Pagenaud, was evaluated and released by the INDYCAR medical team. As per INDYCAR protocol, Pagenaud has not been cleared to return to racing today. He will be re-evaluated tomorrow morning."

The session restarted with 26 cars on the tight and twisty track, making it almost impossible to get a clear lap early on. Romain Grosjean (Andretti Autosport) had a near miss when he caught the train of cars that were coasting to get a gap, just swerving around Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Agustin Canapino.

Once the field began to pit, some proper running became available, with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Graham Rahal leading the way with 1m06.884s from David Malukas, who’s stated he won’t be back with Dale Coyne Racing next year – fuelling the story that he’s heading to Chip Ganassi Racing next season.

Friday pacesetter Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren) then took over the top spot with 1m06.7947s, ahead of Ganassi’s Scott Dixon – who’d recovered from an earlier spin at Turn 5. Herta returned to P1 with 1m06.7791s before Power beat that with 1m06.4905s, a quarter of a second ahead of Alex Palou (Ganassi).

Herta stayed third, ahead of O’Ward, Dixon, Scott McLaughlin (Penske), Rahal and Malukas.

Santino Ferrucci caused a second red flag when he nosed his AJ Foyt Racing entry into the tirewall at Turn 12.

Qualifying starts at 2:45pm local time.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 22 1'06.4905 122.255
2 Spain Alex Palou
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 21 1'06.7411 0.2506 0.2506 121.796
3 United States Colton Herta
United States Andretti Autosport 24 1'06.7791 0.2886 0.0380 121.727
4 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
Arrow McLaren 18 1'06.7947 0.3042 0.0156 121.698
5 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 24 1'06.8289 0.3384 0.0342 121.636
6 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Team Penske 23 1'06.8700 0.3795 0.0411 121.561
7 United States Graham Rahal
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 19 1'06.8884 0.3979 0.0184 121.528
8 United States David Malukas
United States Dale Coyne Racing 25 1'06.8896 0.3991 0.0012 121.526
9 United States Kyle Kirkwood
United States Andretti Autosport 23 1'06.8966 0.4061 0.0070 121.513
10 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
Arrow McLaren 22 1'06.9686 0.4781 0.0720 121.382
11 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 21 1'07.0138 0.5233 0.0452 121.300
12 United States Alexander Rossi
Arrow McLaren 21 1'07.0799 0.5894 0.0661 121.181
13 France Romain Grosjean
United States Andretti Autosport 24 1'07.1032 0.6127 0.0233 121.139
14 United Kingdom Jack Harvey
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 20 1'07.1220 0.6315 0.0188 121.105
15 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 24 1'07.1287 0.6382 0.0067 121.093
16 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Meyer Shank Racing 17 1'07.1515 0.6610 0.0228 121.052
17 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 20 1'07.2146 0.7241 0.0631 120.938
18 United States Josef Newgarden
United States Team Penske 22 1'07.2580 0.7675 0.0434 120.860
19 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
United States Andretti Autosport 24 1'07.2584 0.7679 0.0004 120.859
20 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 19 1'07.3918 0.9013 0.1334 120.620
21 United States Santino Ferrucci
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 16 1'07.4848 0.9943 0.0930 120.454
22 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 21 1'07.6197 1.1292 0.1349 120.213
23 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 25 1'07.7287 1.2382 0.1090 120.020
24 Argentina Agustin Canapino
United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 25 1'07.8411 1.3506 0.1124 119.821
25 Ray Robb
United States Dale Coyne Racing 22 1'08.0188 1.5283 0.1777 119.508
26 Denmark Benjamin Pedersen
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 24 1'08.8344 2.3439 0.8156 118.092
27 France Simon Pagenaud
United States Meyer Shank Racing 3 1'10.6735 4.1830 1.8391 115.019
View full results

