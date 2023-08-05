IndyCar Nashville: McLaughlin takes pole by big margin, Dixon shunts
Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin will start from pole position for the IndyCar Series race on the streets of Nashville, beating the opposition by over three tenths of a second.
McLaughlin whipped around the 11-turn, 2.1-mile temporary street course with a best lap of 1m14.6099s, and will start ahead of Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren) and Colton Herta (Andretti).
Qualifying was delayed by over three and a half hours due to track conditions after heavy rain caused standing water when it was originally slated to run. As a consequence, it ran in dry and sunny weather instead.
Fast Six qualifying
O’Ward set the early pace at 1m15.3506s, before series leader Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing) – who opted for new harder primary tires as opposed to used alternates – grabbed P1 with 1m15.2462s.
Herta beat them both with 1m15.2416s, but McLaughlin unleashed 1m14.6099s in the final minute to take pole.
O’Ward beat Herta for P2, but was 0.3296s slower than McLaughlin. That trio will start ahead of Palou, David Malukas (Dale Coyne Racing) and Romain Grosjean (Andretti).
Herta was angry with Grosjean’s sister team for sending his car out right in front of him, which he felt hampered his bid for the front row.
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|S. McLaughlin Scott McLaughlin Team Penske
|3
|4
|1'14.6099
|101.327
|2
|P. O'Ward Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren
|5
|4
|+0.3296
|0.3296
|100.881
|3
|C. Herta Colton Herta Andretti Autosport
|26
|3
|+0.6317
|0.3021
|100.476
|4
|A. Palou Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing
|10
|4
|+0.6363
|0.0046
|100.470
|5
|D. Malukas David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing
|18
|3
|+1.2604
|0.6241
|99.644
|6
|R. Grosjean Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport
|28
|4
|+1.3822
|0.1218
|99.484
|View full results
Top 12 qualifying
In the second round of qualifying, O’Ward set the fastest time of 1m14.5944s from Herta, Palou, McLaughlin, Grosjean and Malukas.
Failing to make it through were Will Power (Penske), Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti), hometown hero and title contender Josef Newgarden (Penske), Alexander Rossi (McLaren), series debutant Linus Lundqvist (Meyer Shank Racing) and Scott Dixon (Ganassi) who crashed hard at Turn 11 in the closing moments and will start 12th.
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|P. O'Ward Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren
|5
|6
|1'14.5944
|101.348
|2
|C. Herta Colton Herta Andretti Autosport
|26
|9
|+0.1184
|0.1184
|101.187
|3
|A. Palou Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing
|10
|7
|+0.1274
|0.0090
|101.175
|4
|S. McLaughlin Scott McLaughlin Team Penske
|3
|8
|+0.1540
|0.0266
|101.139
|5
|R. Grosjean Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport
|28
|9
|+0.1751
|0.0211
|101.111
|6
|D. Malukas David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing
|18
|6
|+0.4575
|0.2824
|100.730
|7
|W. Power Will Power Team Penske
|12
|9
|+0.5440
|0.0865
|100.614
|8
|K. Kirkwood Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport
|27
|8
|+0.5697
|0.0257
|100.580
|9
|J. Newgarden Josef Newgarden Team Penske
|2
|9
|+0.8918
|0.3221
|100.151
|10
|A. Rossi Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren
|7
|9
|+0.9767
|0.0849
|100.038
|11
|L. Lundqvist Linus Lundqvist Meyer Shank Racing
|60
|8
|+1.4771
|0.5004
|99.380
|12
|S. Dixon Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing
|9
|6
|+2.1748
|0.6977
|98.477
|View full results
Group stage qualifying
In Group 1, McLaughlin was fastest with a time of 1m15.1629s, half a second ahead of Dixon, Malukas, Rossi, Newgarden and Lundqvist.
Missing out were Toronto winner Christian Lundgaard (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, who failed to progress by 0.0093s), his team-mate Graham Rahal, Helio Castroneves (MSR), Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing), Santino Ferrucci (AJ Foyt Racing), Agustin Canapino (Juncos Hollinger Racing, who lost a lap for a pitlane violation) and Benjamin Pedersen (Foyt) – who caused an early red flag by overshooting Turn 11 and stalled.
In Group 2, Herta set the quickest time at 1m15.0030s, 0.05s ahead of Kirkwood, Palou, O’Ward, Grosjean and Power, who got away with a wall brush.
Making no further progress were Felix Rosenqvist (McLaren, knocked out by 0.0039s), Marcus Armstrong (CGR), Callum Ilott (JHR), inaugural winner here Marcus Ericsson (CGR), Jack Harvey (Rahal), Sting Ray Robb (Coyne), Devlin DeFrancesco (Andretti) and Ryan Hunter-Reay (ECR).
IndyCar Nashville: Qualifying delayed due to rain and flooding
Newgarden plans to “make some magic” in Nashville IndyCar race
Latest news
Kirkwood feared for Nashville win after McLaughlin “ran me down”
Kirkwood feared for Nashville win after McLaughlin “ran me down” Kirkwood feared for Nashville win after McLaughlin “ran me down”
Start of NASCAR Cup race at Michigan delayed by rain
Start of NASCAR Cup race at Michigan delayed by rain Start of NASCAR Cup race at Michigan delayed by rain
IndyCar Nashville: Kirkwood wins by 0.7s after late red flag
IndyCar Nashville: Kirkwood wins by 0.7s after late red flag IndyCar Nashville: Kirkwood wins by 0.7s after late red flag
IMSA Road America: Penske Porsche takes victory
IMSA Road America: Penske Porsche takes victory IMSA Road America: Penske Porsche takes victory
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.