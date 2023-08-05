Subscribe
Previous / IndyCar Nashville: Ericsson sets fastest time in drenched second practice Next / IndyCar Nashville: McLaughlin takes pole by big margin, Dixon shunts
IndyCar / Nashville News

IndyCar Nashville: Qualifying delayed due to rain and flooding

IndyCar has postponed the qualifying session for its Nashville round due to a flooded track after heavy rain and has rescheduled it for 6:15pm ET.

Charles Bradley
By:
Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Rain showers caused a delay to the second free practice session earlier, which eventually ran for 30 minutes, after which it rained again and left more standing water around the 2.1-mile, 11-turn temporary street circuit.

IndyCar qualifying was due to start at 2:45pm ET but it quickly became evident that conditions wouldn’t improve sufficiently to run in its planned window.

The worst of the rain has passed through now, but more is scheduled to arrive later this evening, and IndyCar is planning to get its three-round knockout system in before those heavy showers arrive.

It has also cancelled its final practice session, that was due to run from 5:25-5:55pm.

Rain had earlier cancelled Indy NXT qualifying, and the grid for that race on Sunday morning will be set by championship order.

Read Also:
shares
comments

IndyCar Nashville: Ericsson sets fastest time in drenched second practice

IndyCar Nashville: McLaughlin takes pole by big margin, Dixon shunts
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
IndyCar Nashville: Kirkwood wins by 0.7s after late red flag

IndyCar Nashville: Kirkwood wins by 0.7s after late red flag

IndyCar
Nashville

IndyCar Nashville: Kirkwood wins by 0.7s after late red flag IndyCar Nashville: Kirkwood wins by 0.7s after late red flag

IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

IndyCar
Nashville

IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Start of NASCAR Cup race at Michigan delayed by rain

Start of NASCAR Cup race at Michigan delayed by rain

NAS NASCAR Cup
Michigan

Start of NASCAR Cup race at Michigan delayed by rain Start of NASCAR Cup race at Michigan delayed by rain

IndyCar Nashville: Kirkwood wins by 0.7s after late red flag

IndyCar Nashville: Kirkwood wins by 0.7s after late red flag

Indy IndyCar
Nashville

IndyCar Nashville: Kirkwood wins by 0.7s after late red flag IndyCar Nashville: Kirkwood wins by 0.7s after late red flag

IMSA Road America: Penske Porsche takes victory

IMSA Road America: Penske Porsche takes victory

IMSA IMSA
Road America

IMSA Road America: Penske Porsche takes victory IMSA Road America: Penske Porsche takes victory

Marquez has 'rebuilt confidence' after MotoGP British GP despite Bastianini crash

Marquez has 'rebuilt confidence' after MotoGP British GP despite Bastianini crash

MGP MotoGP
British GP

Marquez has 'rebuilt confidence' after MotoGP British GP despite Bastianini crash Marquez has 'rebuilt confidence' after MotoGP British GP despite Bastianini crash

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe