IndyCar / Nashville Preview

IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

All you need to know ahead of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, round 13 of the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series.

Charles Bradley
By:
Debris fence at Nashville-1

This weekend’s event on the streets of Nashville will comprise 80 laps (168 miles) around the 2.1-mile course.

There have been six different winners in 12 IndyCar Series races this season: Marcus Ericsson (St. Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway, Indianapolis 500 and Iowa Speedway), Kyle Kirkwood (Long Beach), Scott McLaughlin (Barber Motorsports Park), Alex Palou (Indianapolis Road Course, Detroit, Road America and Mid-Ohio) and Christian Lundgaard (Toronto).

This will be the third IndyCar race on Nashville’s streets. Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Ericsson and Scott Dixon won the previous events. Dixon will attempt to make his 318th consecutive start, which would tie Tony Kanaan’s IndyCar record streak.

When is the IndyCar race at Nashville?

Date: Friday, 4 August – Sunday, 6 August

Race start: 11:30am CDT/12:30pm ET

Track: 11-turn, 2.1-mile temporary street course

Race distance: 80 laps / 168 miles

Firestone tire allotment: Six sets primary, four sets alternate to be used during the event weekend. One additional set of primary tires may be used by teams fielding a rookie driver. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race. 

Push-to-pass parameters: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation.

Qualifying lap record: Colton Herta, 1m13.6835s, 102.601mph (2021)

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the IndyCar race at Nashville on TV?

NBC’s race coverage will begin on Sunday at 12:00pm ET.

Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer, alongside analysts and former IndyCar racers Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Dave Burns, Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters.

All IndyCar practice sessions, qualifying and races will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s livestreaming product.

Nashville IndyCar at-track schedule (all times Central)

Friday, 4 August

1:55-2:40pm – Indy NXT by Firestone practice, INDYCAR LIVE

3:00-4:15pm — IndyCar practice (75 minutes), Peacock

Saturday, 5 August

9:35-10:20am – Indy NXT by Firestone practice, INDYCAR LIVE

10:40-11:40am – IndyCar practice (45 minutes green flag time or 60 minutes), Peacock

1:05-1:25 p.m. – Indy NXT qualifying (eight minutes green flag or 15 minutes), INDYCAR LIVE

1:45pm – IndyCar qualifying for the NTT P1 Award (three rounds of knockout qualifications), Peacock

5:25-5:55pm – IndyCar final practice, Peacock

Sunday, 6 August

9:10am – Indy NXT “Drivers, start your engines”

9:15am – Indy NXT Music City Grand Prix (35 laps/73.5 miles/55 minutes), Peacock (live)

11:23am – IndyCar “Drivers, start your engines”

11:30am – IndyCar Big Machine Music City Grand Prix (80 laps/168 miles), NBC (live)

How can I listen to IndyCar at Nashville on the radio?

All IndyCar Series and Indy NXT practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App.

Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton.

Entry list for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix at Nashville

Nº 

 Entrant / Driver 

 Car 

 Engine 

Team Penske
Josef Newgarden

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

Team Penske
Scott McLaughlin

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

Arrow McLaren
Patricio O'Ward

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

Arrow McLaren
Felix Rosenqvist

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

06 

Meyer Shank Racing
Hélio Castroneves

Dallara DW12

Honda 

Arrow McLaren
Alexander Rossi

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

Chip Ganassi Racing
Marcus Ericsson

Dallara DW12

Honda 

Chip Ganassi Racing
Scott Dixon

Dallara DW12

Honda 

10 

Chip Ganassi Racing
Alex Palou

Dallara DW12

Honda 

11 

Chip Ganassi Racing
Marcus Armstrong

Dallara DW12

Honda 

12 

Team Penske
Will Power

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

14 

A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Santino Ferrucci

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

15 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Graham Rahal

Dallara DW12

Honda 

18 

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
David Malukas

Dallara DW12

Honda 

20 

Ed Carpenter Racing
Ryan Hunter-Reay

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

21 

Ed Carpenter Racing
Rinus van Kalmthout

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

26 

Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian
Colton Herta

Dallara DW12

Honda 

27 

Andretti Autosport
Kyle Kirkwood

Dallara DW12

Honda 

28 

Andretti Autosport
Romain Grosjean

Dallara DW12

Honda 

29 

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
Devlin Defrancesco

Dallara DW12

Honda 

30 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Jack Harvey

Dallara DW12

Honda 

45 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Christian Lundgaard

Dallara DW12

Honda 

51 

Dale Coyne Racing with RWR
Sting Ray Robb

Dallara DW12

Honda 

55 

A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Benjamin Pedersen

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

60 

Meyer Shank Racing
Linus Lundqvist

Dallara DW12

Honda 

77 

Juncos Hollinger Racing
Callum Ilott

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

78 

Juncos Hollinger Racing
Agustín Canapino

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet
