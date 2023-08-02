IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more
All you need to know ahead of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, round 13 of the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series.
This weekend’s event on the streets of Nashville will comprise 80 laps (168 miles) around the 2.1-mile course.
There have been six different winners in 12 IndyCar Series races this season: Marcus Ericsson (St. Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway, Indianapolis 500 and Iowa Speedway), Kyle Kirkwood (Long Beach), Scott McLaughlin (Barber Motorsports Park), Alex Palou (Indianapolis Road Course, Detroit, Road America and Mid-Ohio) and Christian Lundgaard (Toronto).
This will be the third IndyCar race on Nashville’s streets. Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Ericsson and Scott Dixon won the previous events. Dixon will attempt to make his 318th consecutive start, which would tie Tony Kanaan’s IndyCar record streak.
When is the IndyCar race at Nashville?
Date: Friday, 4 August – Sunday, 6 August
Race start: 11:30am CDT/12:30pm ET
Track: 11-turn, 2.1-mile temporary street course
Race distance: 80 laps / 168 miles
Firestone tire allotment: Six sets primary, four sets alternate to be used during the event weekend. One additional set of primary tires may be used by teams fielding a rookie driver. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race.
Push-to-pass parameters: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation.
Qualifying lap record: Colton Herta, 1m13.6835s, 102.601mph (2021)
Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
How can I watch the IndyCar race at Nashville on TV?
NBC’s race coverage will begin on Sunday at 12:00pm ET.
Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer, alongside analysts and former IndyCar racers Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Dave Burns, Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters.
All IndyCar practice sessions, qualifying and races will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s livestreaming product.
Nashville IndyCar at-track schedule (all times Central)
Friday, 4 August
1:55-2:40pm – Indy NXT by Firestone practice, INDYCAR LIVE
3:00-4:15pm — IndyCar practice (75 minutes), Peacock
Saturday, 5 August
9:35-10:20am – Indy NXT by Firestone practice, INDYCAR LIVE
10:40-11:40am – IndyCar practice (45 minutes green flag time or 60 minutes), Peacock
1:05-1:25 p.m. – Indy NXT qualifying (eight minutes green flag or 15 minutes), INDYCAR LIVE
1:45pm – IndyCar qualifying for the NTT P1 Award (three rounds of knockout qualifications), Peacock
5:25-5:55pm – IndyCar final practice, Peacock
Sunday, 6 August
9:10am – Indy NXT “Drivers, start your engines”
9:15am – Indy NXT Music City Grand Prix (35 laps/73.5 miles/55 minutes), Peacock (live)
11:23am – IndyCar “Drivers, start your engines”
11:30am – IndyCar Big Machine Music City Grand Prix (80 laps/168 miles), NBC (live)
How can I listen to IndyCar at Nashville on the radio?
All IndyCar Series and Indy NXT practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App.
Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton.
Entry list for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix at Nashville
|
Nº
|
Entrant / Driver
|
Car
|
Engine
|
2
|
Team Penske
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
3
|
Team Penske
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
5
|
Arrow McLaren
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
Arrow McLaren
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
06
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
7
|
Arrow McLaren
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
8
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
9
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
10
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
11
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
12
|
Team Penske
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
14
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
15
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
18
|
Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
20
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
21
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
26
|
Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
27
|
Andretti Autosport
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
28
|
Andretti Autosport
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
29
|
Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
30
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
45
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
51
|
Dale Coyne Racing with RWR
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
55
|
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
60
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
77
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
78
|
Juncos Hollinger Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
