IndyCar Nashville: Will Power fastest, then crashes in practice

Power lapped the 11-turn, 2.1-mile temporary street course in 1m16.4042s but ended his session by smashing into the wall at Turn 1.

After a rain shower that impacted the preceding Indy NXT practice, the track had dried completely for the 75-minute session.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s rookie Marcus Armstrong set the early pace at 1m18.2776s, less than a tenth clear of Toronto winner Christian Lundgaard (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing).

Lundgaard then improved to 1m18.009s to take P1 away, 0.02s ahead of Romain Grosjean (Andretti Autosport).

Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward was an early visitor to the Turn 9 run-off but rejoined to take the top spot at the halfway point with 1m17.4437s. Series dominator Alex Palou then took over at the top for Ganassi with 1m16.9063s, 0.06s quicker than Colton Herta (Andretti).

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin was third fastest on primary tires, ahead of Scott Dixon and his Ganassi team-mate Armstrong.

Teams ran the green-sidewalled alternate rubber inside the final 15 minutes after their race-run sims were completed on primaries.

Palou produced 1m16.6494s to extend his advantage, before Power toppled him with 1m16.4042s. Alexander Rossi (McLaren) went P3 just before a red flag for Callum Ilott (Juncos Hollinger Racing) becoming stranded in the Turn 11 run-off.

The session restarted but was red flagged again when Power slammed the wall at Turn 1 and was forced into an awkward rejoin, while Benjamin Pedersen stalled at Turn 11. “I just locked-up a little bit on the way in, thought I was going to make it. Not ideal,” rued Power.

O’Ward was fourth, ahead of Lundgaard, Herta, David Malukas (Dale Coyne Racing), Grosjean, McLaughlin and Dixon.

Series debutant Linus Lundqvist was a hugely impressive 11th for Meyer Shank Racing, as he fills in for the still-sidelined Simon Pagenaud.

Armstrong, Rossi and Jack Harvey (Rahal) were others to visit the Turn 9 run-off, while McLaughlin also had a moment that caused him to come to a halt at Turn 10. Marcus Ericsson also slithered to a halt, this time at Turn 4, and the inaugural race winner here struggled to the 25th fastest time.

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 12 Will Power Dallara/Chevrolet 1'16.4042 20 2 10 Alex Palou Dallara/Honda 1'16.6494 0.2452 20 3 7 Alexander Rossi Dallara/Chevrolet 1'16.7192 0.3150 18 4 5 Patricio O'Ward Dallara/Chevrolet 1'16.7778 0.3736 16 5 45 C.Lundgaard Dallara/Honda 1'16.9262 0.5220 27 6 26 Colton Herta Dallara/Honda 1'16.9698 0.5656 16 7 18 David Malukas Dallara/Honda 1'17.1536 0.7494 17 8 28 Romain Grosjean Dallara/Honda 1'17.1793 0.7751 23 9 3 Scott McLaughlin Dallara/Chevrolet 1'17.2800 0.8758 17 10 9 Scott Dixon Dallara/Honda 1'17.2876 0.8834 15 11 60 Linus Lundqvist Dallara/Honda 1'17.3524 0.9482 30 12 11 Marcus Armstrong Dallara/Honda 1'17.4024 0.9982 24 13 2 Josef Newgarden Dallara/Chevrolet 1'17.4154 1.0112 18 14 27 Kyle Kirkwood Dallara/Honda 1'17.5096 1.1054 21 15 15 Graham Rahal Dallara/Honda 1'17.8201 1.4159 18 16 06 H.Castroneves Dallara/Honda 1'17.8872 1.4830 25 17 77 Callum Ilott Dallara/Chevrolet 1'17.9399 1.5357 19 18 6 Felix Rosenqvist Dallara/Chevrolet 1'17.9457 1.5415 17 19 21 R.van Kalmthout Dallara/Chevrolet 1'17.9932 1.5890 26 20 20 Ryan Hunter-Reay Dallara/Chevrolet 1'18.1291 1.7249 21 21 30 Jack Harvey Dallara/Honda 1'18.1597 1.7555 23 22 29 D.Defrancesco Dallara/Honda 1'18.1869 1.7827 19 23 55 B.Pedersen Dallara/Chevrolet 1'18.2303 1.8261 28 24 78 Agustín Canapino Dallara/Chevrolet 1'18.3036 1.8994 24 25 8 Marcus Ericsson Dallara/Honda 1'18.7294 2.3252 17 26 51 Sting Ray Robb Dallara/Honda 1'18.9303 2.5261 24 27 14 Santino Ferrucci Dallara/Chevrolet 1'19.4545 3.0503 2