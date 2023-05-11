IndyCar on Indy road course: Start time, how to watch, entry list
All you need to know ahead of the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis, the fifth round of the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series.
This weekend’s event will be the 14th Indy car race on the Indianapolis road course, and all eight of the previous winners here will be in action this weekend. Will Power has scored five wins here, with Simon Pagenaud racking up three, while Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Rinus VeeKay, Colton Herta and Alexander Rossi have one each.
In terms of teams, Penske has claimed eight Indy road course wins, Andretti Autosport have won twice, and Chip Ganassi Racing, Ed Carpenter Racing and Schmidt Peterson Motorsport – now Arrow McLaren – have triumphed once.
Six pole positions have been claimed by Power, two have gone to Felix Rosenqvist, and Pato O’Ward, Romain Grosjean, VeeKay, Pagenaud and Sebastian Saavedra have started from pole once.
Dixon will be making his 310th consecutive Indy car start, and his 350th Indy car start for Chip Ganassi Racing. At the other end of the scale, this will be the first ever IndyCar race on the Indy road course for Marcus Armstrong (Ganassi), Benjamin Pedersen (AJ Foyt Racing), Agustin Canapino (Juncos Hollinger) and Sting Ray Robb (Dale Coyne Racing).
When is the IndyCar race at on the Indianapolis road course?
Date: Friday, May 12 – Saturday, May 13
Start time: Saturday, 3.45pm Eastern Time
How can I watch the IndyCar Grand Prix at Indy?
NBC’s coverage of the 2023 Grand Prix of Indianapolis will begin on Saturday at 3.30pm (ET). The Indy NXT race will stream live on Peacock.
Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for NBC's coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series, alongside analysts and former IndyCar racers Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. All IndyCar practice sessions, qualifying and races will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s livestreaming product.
IndyCar and Indy NXT broadcast schedule (Eastern Time)
Friday, May 12
9.30-10.45am – IndyCar practice 1 – Peacock
11.00-11.50am – Indy NXT practice 1 – IndyCar Live
1.00-2.00pm – IndyCar practice 2 – Peacock
2.20-2.40pm – Indy NXT qualifying – IndyCar Live
4.00pm – IndyCar qualifying - Peacock
Saturday, May 13
11.15-11.45am – NTT IndyCar Series warm-up – Peacock
1.10pm – Indy NXT by Firestone Grand Prix (35 laps / 55 minutes) – Peacock
3.30pm – NBC broadcast begins
3.39pm – “Drivers, start your engines”
3.45pm – GMR Grand Prix (85 laps / 207.3 miles) – NBC (live)
Will the Grand Prix of Indianapolis be on the radio?
Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman, Jake Query and Michael Young are the turn announcers. Ryan Myrehn and Rob Blackman are the pit reporters. Michael Young, Alex Wollf and Georgia Henneberry are the pit reporters. All IndyCar and Indy NXT races, practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar App powered by NTT DATA.
Race Notes
How many laps is the IndyCar race on the Indy road course? 85 laps (207.3 miles)
Track: 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course in Indianapolis, IN.
Firestone tire allotment: Six primary sets, four alternate sets, with rookies permitted one extra primary set for the Friday morning practice session.
Push-to-pass parameters: 200sec total time, with a maximum time of 20sec per activation. The push to pass is not available on the initial start or any restart unless it occurs in the final two laps or three minutes of a timed race.
2022 Indy road course winners: Colton Herta (Andretti Autosport-Honda) and Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport-Honda)
2022 Indy road course pole-winners: Will Power (Team Penske-Chevrolet) and Felix Rosenqvist (Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet)
Qualifying lap record: Power (Penske-Chevrolet), 1m07.7044s, 129.409mph, set in May 12, 2017, in Q3)
Entry list
|No.
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car name
|Team-Engine
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|Nashville, Tennessee
|Snap-On Team Penske
|Team Penske-Chevrolet
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Christchurch, New Zealand
|Odyssey Battery Team Penske
|Team Penske-Chevrolet
|5
|Pato O'Ward
|Monterrey, Mexico
|Arrow McLaren
|Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet
|06
|Helio Castroneves
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|AutoNation / SiriusXM
|Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
|6
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Varnamo, Sweden
|Arrow McLaren
|Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet
|7
|Alexander Rossi
|Nevada City, California
|Arrow McLaren
|Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet
|8
|Marcus Ericsson
|Kumla, Sweden
|Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing
|Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Auckland, New Zealand
|PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing
|Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
|10
|Alex Palou
|Barcelona, Spain
|The American Legion
|Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
|11
|Marcus Armstrong (R)
|Christchurch, New Zealand
|Ridgeline Lubricants
|Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
|12
|Will Power
|Toowoomba, Australia
|Verizon Team Penske
|Team Penske-Chevrolet
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|Woodbury, Connecticut
|AJ Foyt Racing / Sexton Properties
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
|15
|Graham Rahal
|New Albany, Ohio
|Fifth Third Bank
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
|18
|David Malukas
|Chicago, Illinois
|HMD Trucking
|Dale Coyne Racing with HMD-Honda
|20
|Conor Daly
|Noblesville, Indiana
|BitNile.com
|Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
|21
|Rinus VeeKay
|Hoofddorp, Netherlands
|BitNile.com
|Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
|26
|Colton Herta
|Valencia, California
|Gainbridge
|Andretti Autosport w/Curb Agajanian-Honda
|27
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Jupiter, Florida
|AutoNation
|Andretti Autosport-Honda
|28
|Romain Grosjean
|Geneva, Switzerland
|DNS Filter / DHL
|Andretti Autosport-Honda
|29
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Toronto, Canada
|Sodexo
|Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda
|30
|Jack Harvey
|Bassingham, UK
|Kustom Entertainment
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
|45
|Christian Lundgaard
|Hedensted, Denmark
|Hy-Vee
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
|51
|Sting Ray Robb (R)
|Boise, Idaho
|Biohaven
|Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda
|55
|Benjamin Pedersen (R)
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|AJ Foyt Racing / Sexton Properties
|AJ Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
|60
|Simon Pagenaud
|Montmorillon, France
|AutoNation / SiriusXM
|Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
|77
|Callum Ilott
|Cambridge, UK
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet
|78
|Agustin Canapino (R)
|Arrecifes, Argentina
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet
