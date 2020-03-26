IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Richmond
25 Jun
-
27 Jun
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
140 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
-
22 Aug
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
161 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
175 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar optimistic season can start in May, St. Pete will happen

shares
comments
IndyCar optimistic season can start in May, St. Pete will happen
By:
Mar 26, 2020, 11:11 PM

Penske Entertainment and IndyCar CEO Mark Miles says he’s hopeful that the double-header weekend in Belle Isle, Detroit, can happen as scheduled on May 29-31 as the season-opener and that St. Petersburg can be installed as the finale.

Despite the current acceleration rate of coronavirus cases in the U.S., Miles says that with eight weeks to go until the event he remains “optimistic” it will go ahead.

He said: “We're talking to all our promoters regularly [and] in Detroit they're optimistic… We're optimistic.

“If at the end of the day it can't happen, we were thinking about other dates that might work.

“We'll do everything possible, they'll do everything possible, to stay on the schedule, hopefully at the end of May.”

IndyCar announced today that it is to push back the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 to August 23rd, along with four other date shifts – for the races at Indianapolis road course, Mid-Ohio, Gateway and Portland – and a possible surprise reinstatement of St. Petersburg.

The street/runway course serves as the traditional season-opener for the NTT IndyCar Series but was canceled soon after practice for its support races began. However, it emerged today that the 17th edition of the event may have been only postponed, as hopes have blossomed that it could hold the season finale.

Quizzed on how this was logistically feasible, Miles responded: “We've been in constant contact with our promoter at Green Savoree and the mayor. I've spoken to the mayor of St. Petersburg [Rick Kriseman] at least twice in the last three days. The one thing I'll say about him is he's an IndyCar fan. He's a true believer in the value of the race at St. Petersburg to his community.

“They just never gave up… I think they'll try to keep up some of their stands, not completely reset, as I thought they might have had to. I think the key was their persistence and their appreciation for what it brings to them.

“It's just such a superb event for us, to be in the south in Florida to start the season every year, it's something we really look forward to and have now for a long time. In this case we'll be doing it to end the year. We'll be back there again in March of 2021. We think that's pretty special. They are up for it in terms of the date.

“Obviously what we've said here is that we expect to run the Laguna Seca event in late September. We got to get back from the West Coast. I expect in finding a date for St. Petersburg it's likely to be the beginning of October or maybe even a little later in October.”

Should St. Pete find a new date, just three venues will have been lost from the original 17-race 2020 NTT IndyCar Series schedule – Barber Motorsports Park, Long Beach and Circuit of The Americas. In order to bulk up the calendar to provide value to sponsors without incurring extra travel costs for the teams, Miles told Motorsport.com that double-header events – hosting two races on a weekend – remained a possibility.

“We think that is a viable option,” he said. “We would probably go there if any of the events after May couldn’t be conducted.”

Related video

Next article
Indy legends Jones, Unser, Foyt welcome 500 rescheduling news

Previous article

Indy legends Jones, Unser, Foyt welcome 500 rescheduling news
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Race hub

Grand Prix of Indianapolis

Grand Prix of Indianapolis

7 May - 9 May
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NHRA

Mike Thomas Featured at Pennzoil Motorsports Show

2
NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? - Rick Wilson fondly looks back at NASCAR career

3
NASCAR Cup

Addition made to Charlotte for 2018 road course race

4
NASCAR Cup

Long Pond II: Robby Gordon will race with injuries

5
Formula 1

Nissan says no to Formula One

Latest videos

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA 00:41
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA

Latest news

IndyCar optimistic season can start in May, St. Pete will happen
Indy

IndyCar optimistic season can start in May, St. Pete will happen

Indy legends Jones, Unser, Foyt welcome 500 rescheduling news
Indy

Indy legends Jones, Unser, Foyt welcome 500 rescheduling news

GP St Petersburg may become 2020 IndyCar season finale
Indy

GP St Petersburg may become 2020 IndyCar season finale

Indy 500, Indy GP, more reschedule
Indy

Indy 500, Indy GP, more reschedule

McLaughlin, Speed join IndyCar stars for Esports race
Indy

McLaughlin, Speed join IndyCar stars for Esports race

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.