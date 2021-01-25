IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
30 Apr
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
14 May
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
28 May
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
11 Jun
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
18 Jun
Next event in
143 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
02 Jul
Next event in
157 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
09 Jul
Next event in
164 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Nashville
06 Aug
Next event in
192 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
13 Aug
Next event in
199 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
Next event in
206 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
10 Sep
Next event in
227 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
17 Sep
Next event in
234 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
24 Sep
Next event in
241 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar qualifying, practice moves to Peacock Premium this year

shares
comments
IndyCar qualifying, practice moves to Peacock Premium this year
By:

Peacock Premium will become the new streaming home of the NTT IndyCar Series this year, coverage moving from NBC Sports Gold’s “IndyCar Pass”.

Peacock Premium will provide fans in the U.S. with live coverage of 2021 IndyCar qualifying and practice sessions as well as coverage surrounding the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500, Indy Lights races, race-day warm-ups and full-event replays of IndyCar races in 2021.

This news follows on the heels of NBC’s announcement last Friday that NBC Sports Network will close at the end of this year.

“Peacock Premium will offer NTT IndyCar Series fans in-demand track action at tremendous value,” said Penske Entertainment Corp. president & CEO Mark Miles. “Alongside NBC Sports, we’re providing comprehensive coverage of practice and qualifications throughout our season, while also connecting to a larger platform with a world-class roster of programming.”

IndyCar on Peacock Premium will also feature archival and library content, and other motorsports shoulder programming.

As previously announced, all 2021 INDYCAR races, along with select additional Race Weekend sessions, will be broadcast on either NBC or NBCSN.

INDYCAR will join a robust library of live sports on Peacock Premium. Highlights of Peacock Premium’s live sports offerings include Premier League, a Sunday NFL Wild Card playoff game, U.S. Open golf, U.S. Women’s Open golf, and upcoming Olympics and Paralympics coverage, plus the Peacock Originals Lost Speedways, hosted by Dale Earnhardt, Jr., and In Deep with Ryan Lochte.

Viewers can sign up for Peacock at peacocktv.com. Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; and VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs and LG Smart TVs.

Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, enjoy Peacock Premium included with their service at no additional cost.

 

American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021

Previous article

American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021

Next article

McLaughlin to run PPG livery on #3 Penske-Chevy at 10 races

McLaughlin to run PPG livery on #3 Penske-Chevy at 10 races
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Alesi, Armstrong make Ferrari F1 test debuts at Fiorano
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alesi, Armstrong make Ferrari F1 test debuts at Fiorano

Timothy Peters back full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Timothy Peters back full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Paul Anderson Earlville summary
NHRA NHRA / News

Paul Anderson Earlville summary

Alderman has experienced highs and lows during memorable career
NHRA NHRA / News

Alderman has experienced highs and lows during memorable career

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

BUSCH: 2003 NASCAR Busch Series schedule
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / News

BUSCH: 2003 NASCAR Busch Series schedule

Latest news

McLaughlin to run PPG livery on #3 Penske-Chevy at 10 races
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

McLaughlin to run PPG livery on #3 Penske-Chevy at 10 races

IndyCar qualifying, practice moves to Peacock Premium this year
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar qualifying, practice moves to Peacock Premium this year

American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021

IndyCar season-opener pushed back to mid-April
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar season-opener pushed back to mid-April

Trending

1
IMSA

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

2
Formula 1

Alesi, Armstrong make Ferrari F1 test debuts at Fiorano

59min
3
NASCAR Truck

Timothy Peters back full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series

2h
4
Stock car

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

5
NHRA

Paul Anderson Earlville summary

Latest news

McLaughlin to run PPG livery on #3 Penske-Chevy at 10 races

McLaughlin to run PPG livery on #3 Penske-Chevy at 10 races

IndyCar
7m
IndyCar qualifying, practice moves to Peacock Premium this year

IndyCar qualifying, practice moves to Peacock Premium this year

IndyCar
1h
American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021

American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021

NASCAR Cup
Jan 22, 2021
IndyCar season-opener pushed back to mid-April

IndyCar season-opener pushed back to mid-April

IndyCar
Jan 22, 2021
Bourdais excited by IndyCar and IMSA prospects in 2021

Bourdais excited by IndyCar and IMSA prospects in 2021

IndyCar
Jan 21, 2021

Latest videos

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay 02:46
IndyCar
Dec 12, 2020

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing 01:46
IndyCar
Oct 29, 2020

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship 01:01
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship 00:57
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Will Power takes pole position 00:56
IndyCar
Oct 25, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Will Power takes pole position

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.