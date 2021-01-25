IndyCar qualifying, practice moves to Peacock Premium this year

Peacock Premium will provide fans in the U.S. with live coverage of 2021 IndyCar qualifying and practice sessions as well as coverage surrounding the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500, Indy Lights races, race-day warm-ups and full-event replays of IndyCar races in 2021.

This news follows on the heels of NBC’s announcement last Friday that NBC Sports Network will close at the end of this year.

“Peacock Premium will offer NTT IndyCar Series fans in-demand track action at tremendous value,” said Penske Entertainment Corp. president & CEO Mark Miles. “Alongside NBC Sports, we’re providing comprehensive coverage of practice and qualifications throughout our season, while also connecting to a larger platform with a world-class roster of programming.”

IndyCar on Peacock Premium will also feature archival and library content, and other motorsports shoulder programming.

As previously announced, all 2021 INDYCAR races, along with select additional Race Weekend sessions, will be broadcast on either NBC or NBCSN.

INDYCAR will join a robust library of live sports on Peacock Premium. Highlights of Peacock Premium’s live sports offerings include Premier League, a Sunday NFL Wild Card playoff game, U.S. Open golf, U.S. Women’s Open golf, and upcoming Olympics and Paralympics coverage, plus the Peacock Originals Lost Speedways, hosted by Dale Earnhardt, Jr., and In Deep with Ryan Lochte.

Viewers can sign up for Peacock at peacocktv.com. Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; and VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs and LG Smart TVs.

Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, enjoy Peacock Premium included with their service at no additional cost.