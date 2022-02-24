Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar News

IndyCar race director Novak becomes FIA judge

Kyle Novak, race director for IndyCar and Indy Lights has been elected by the FIA General Assembly as one of 36 judges to serve on the FIA Courts.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

The appointment means that as an FIA judge, Novak can be appointed to sit on an FIA International Tribunal or International Court of Appeal.

The International Tribunal is the first instance level of jurisdiction of the FIA and can hear disciplinary matters brought before it by the FIA President. The International Court of Appeal is the appeal level of jurisdiction of the FIA and hears appeals of decisions taken by various sporting and disciplinary bodies, such as stewards or the FIA International Tribunal.

Novak, an attorney, is the sole IndyCar representative among the FIA judges. Other IndyCar representation within the FIA includes president Jay Frye on the single-seater commission, director of medical services Dr. Geoffrey Billows on the medical commission, and track inspection consultant Tony Cotman on the circuits commission.

“To be able to add to the list of IndyCar representatives who have served the FIA is a tremendous honor,” said Novak who became the series’ race director for the start of the 2018 season. “With the great competition and all of the growth we’ve experienced over the past few years, I think this shows the level of worldwide respect for the NTT IndyCar Series.”

With Penske Entertainment Corp. taking charge of Indy Lights for 2022, Novak will also be race director for the junior formula.

 

