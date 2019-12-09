IndyCar reveals start times for all 17 races in 2020

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which began at 1.40pm ET this past season, will now have a 3.30pm green flag time, while the AutoNation IndyCar Challenge at Circuit of The Americas – now the fourth round of the season – will shift 2hr30min later to 4.10pm (3.10pm local) next year.

The Iowa 300 at Iowa Speedway on Saturday, July 18 is guaranteed to be dark throughout, since it doesn’t start until 9pm ET (8pm local), while August’s Mid-Ohio round goes in the opposite direction, starting at 12.45pm ET.

Richmond Raceway, returning to the calendar for first time since 2009, will take the green flag at 8.15pm ET

2020 NTT IndyCar Series schedule with TV broadcast times