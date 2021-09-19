IndyCar reveals 2022 schedule, with season starting February

Fourteen of the events will be shown on the NBC broadcast network, one more than previously announced in July, resulting in the most single-season appearances on network television in IndyCar history. Two additional races will appear on USA Network, while Peacock Premium, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, will provide live coverage of all 17 races in addition to practices and qualifying.

Of particular note is St. Petersburg shifting forward to February, and the second round being Texas Motor Speedway, which reverts to a one-race weekend after hosting two races this year.

The Detroit event at Belle Isle will move back to its usual week after Indy, but becomes a single race for the first time since 2012.

National and state laws allowing, IndyCar will return to Toronto in July, and this will be followed by the only double-header on the calendar, as IndyCar returns to Iowa Speedway after a one-year hiatus.

With the Grand Prix of Long Beach returning to its usual April date, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will become the season finale, as it was in 2019.

“This schedule continues to build on the growth and momentum the NTT IndyCar Series has achieved, especially in 2021,” said Penske Entertainment Corp. president and CEO Mark Miles. “Our terrific partnership with NBC Sports has led to a fantastic opportunity to place an unparalleled 14 events on broadcast television while completing the rest of the schedule with USA Network and Peacock.

“Our drivers and teams will give the fans a strong, earlier start with six consecutive races on NBC, building even more anticipation for the crown jewel of the Indianapolis 500 in May.

“Our summer schedule also is full of action, with no extended breaks in the calendar, leading into the crowning of a champion on the West Coast with our last two races also on NBC.”

“We’re incredibly excited about our 2022 NTT IndyCar Series, highlighted by the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 and a record 14 IndyCar races on the NBC broadcast network that will bring added exposure to the series,” said Mike Perman, VP, programming, NBC Sports.

“With more races than ever on NBC, plus comprehensive live coverage of every minute of the 2022 season on Peacock with practices, qualifying and race simulstreams, we look forward to continuing to grow the sport and super-serve IndyCar fans across the country.”

“This is an excellent schedule for the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series championship,” Miles said. He added that the blend of seven road courses, five ovals and five street courses was significant, as “variety and required versatility from our drivers are important, distinguishing attributes of NTT IndyCar Series racing.”

2022 NTT IndyCar Series schedule

Date Venue Broadcast February 27 St. Petersburg NBC March 20 Texas Motor Speedway NBC April 10 Long Beach NBC May 1 Barber Motorsports Park NBC May 14 Indianapolis road course NBC May 29 Indianapolis 500 NBC June 5 Belle Isle, Detroit USA Network June 12 Road America NBC July 3 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course NBC July 17 Toronto Peacock July 23 Iowa Speedway Race 1 NBC July 24 Iowa Speedway Race 2 NBC July 30 Indianapolis road course NBC August 7 Nashville NBC August 20 World Wide Technology Raceway USA Network September 4 Portland International Raceway NBC September 11 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca NBC