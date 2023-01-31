IndyCar reveals new Medical Unit for 2023 season

Listen to this article

The transporter with double slide-outs will “provide an environment for consistent and accessible care during each NTT IndyCar Series and Indy NXT by Firestone event.

Previously, IndyCar’s medical team utilized a combination of a mobile trailer and the facilities available at the venues that host events. With the substantially upgraded mobile unit, the sanctioning body can better serve its growing paddock.

“IndyCar medical has always been the industry standard of care and service in motorsports,” said series president Jay Frye. “The investment into the IndyCar Medical Unit is an important step in continuing that expectation and assuring that all personnel will receive excellent care.”

Features of the IndyCar Medical Unit include four functional areas, one with two hospital beds; equipment needed to care for patients with urgent or emergent needs, including a portable X-ray machine, a resuscitation cart and assorted orthopedic care supplies; workspace for the doctors and nurses who travel with the sport; meeting areas for patient consultation and emergency updates; video feeds to enable the staff to monitor the on-track action.

The IndyCar Medical Unit will be available during the hours the garages are open, and the series will work with local officials to determine the most strategic location for the unit at

each venue.

IndyCar medical director Dr. Julia Vaizer said: “The IndyCar Medical Unit is a product of continued collaboration of IndyCar and IU Health and is an important addition to our continued effort to enhance care for competitors, others who work in the sport and their families.

“The unit will be available to drivers, allowing us to evaluate them in the most efficient yet effective manner to develop next steps. We also will provide that level of care for all members of the paddock.”

IndyCar Medical Unit Photo by: IndyCar