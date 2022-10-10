Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ferrucci eager to be leader, Foyt aims for consistency
IndyCar News

IndyCar reveals new venue for first open test of 2023

Thermal Club in Palm Springs, California, will host the first of three IndyCar open tests next year.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar reveals new venue for first open test of 2023
Listen to this article

The Club’s lavish 470-acre plot surrounded by villas, restaurants and multi-car garages, first opened in 2012 and contains three tracks. On Feb. 2-3, 2023, IndyCar will utilize a combination of the North Palm and South Palm circuits to create a 17-turn, 2.9-mile layout for the 2023 test.

“We liken this to a preseason scrimmage,” said IndyCar president Jay Frye said. “The teams will be doing everything it takes to prepare for a run at the 2023 championship at a new and unique backdrop for the NTT IndyCar Series.

“The facility is spectacular, and I know everyone at The Thermal Club cannot wait to welcome our paddock.”

Located at the base of the Santa Rosa Mountains, The Thermal Club was named Professional Motorsport Facility of the Year at the 2017 Professional Motorsports World Expo in Germany.

"For us, it means every IndyCar fan is going to get an inside look at the best cars in the world on what we think is the best track in the world,” said John Rogers, the facility’s owner. “It's a wonderful thing, and we’re very happy it’s worked out with IndyCar and Thermal.”

The Indy 500 Open Test is set for Thursday and Friday, April 20-21 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and according to IndyCar, “the entire field for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” is expected to participate in the test.”

The third and final Open Test of the 2023 season will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, just three days before the season finale, the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey. In effect, it adds an extra practice day to the event, turning it into a four-day weekend, providing teams and drivers an extra day to learn the nuances of what will then be a repaved course.

 

shares
comments
Ferrucci eager to be leader, Foyt aims for consistency
Previous article

Ferrucci eager to be leader, Foyt aims for consistency
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Ferrucci eager to be leader, Foyt aims for consistency
IndyCar

Ferrucci eager to be leader, Foyt aims for consistency

Bourdais: 2023 Cadillac GTP car “keeps you awake”
IMSA

Bourdais: 2023 Cadillac GTP car “keeps you awake”

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Suarez: Roval was "the most difficult race I’ve driven in my life"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Suarez: Roval was "the most difficult race I’ve driven in my life"

Daniel Suarez was sitting in a favorable position after scoring 13 stage points at the Roval.

Gibbs: Cup teams looking for "better way forward financially"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Gibbs: Cup teams looking for "better way forward financially"

NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs remains upbeat Cup Series teams and the sanctioning body will resolve an impasse over a new revenue-sharing proposal.

IndyCar reveals new venue for first open test of 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar reveals new venue for first open test of 2023

Thermal Club in Palm Springs, California, will host the first of three IndyCar open tests next year.

W Series announces early end to 2022 season, Chadwick secures title
W Series W Series

W Series announces early end to 2022 season, Chadwick secures title

W Series has announced it will not complete the final three races of its 2022 season due to fundraising issues, but is “extremely confident” of returning in 2023.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.