IndyCar Road America: Herta tops wet FP2 after four red flags

The California native carefully navigated the tricky conditions to nail a flying lap of 2m07.3027s around the 4.014-mile, 14-turn natural terrain road course.

“Yean, it got pretty sketchy,” Herta said, roughly 20 minutes from the end of practice. “I think we kind of learned what we wanted to learn.”

The gap between Herta and the rest of the field was significant as he held a 1.9470s advantage of Team Penske’s Will Power, who finished up second in the session.

Ed Carpenter Racing rookie Christian Rasmussen was third, 2.2111s behind the top mark.

The session began in wet conditions, with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Christian Lundgaard setting the initial quick time at 2m10.9633s – which was good enough for fourth overall at the end.

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin was fifth at 3.8188s behind Herta.

However, that changed as Herta nailed a lap of 2m09.0104s moments later to go to the top of the leaderboard.

While the plethora of rooster tails from competitors blanketed the main straightaway in spray, several off-track moments started to take place as the likes of Lundgaard and McLaughlin ventured past the limit.

The first red flag of the session came out with 34m to go after the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda of Alex Palou, the defending event winner here, ended up stuck in the gravel trap in Turn 14.

Only 16 of the 27 drivers had gone out on track to record a time before the stoppage.

Once the red flag was lifted and the session resumed, Herta improved on his pace and put down a flying lap of 2m07.4999s lap to extend his advantage over the rest of the field.

Then another red flag came out with 27 minutes to go after Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Pietro Fittipaldi locked up in Turn 12 and ended up stuck in the gravel trap.

This incident did bring an anxious moment as the AMR Safety Team vehicle pulled out to assist Fittipaldi, with Arrow McLaren’s Alexander Rossi running wide and barely avoiding the truck before continuing. Rossi received a five-minute penalty for failure to yield to safety by Race Control.

The rain started to come down even heavier, with Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden sharing over the radio that he was hydroplaning and opted to return to pit road. Herta also returned to pit road but not before going off in Turn 5.

McLaughlin went back out with 14 minutes left as the rain lightened up some, but not enough to prevent more issues for some competitors.

Kyle Kirkwood caused a third red flag after being stuck in the grass after a spin to the inside of Turn 14 with six minutes to go.

This set up a chance for several drivers to get back into the car and make a late push to improve their time as conditions improved. However, it was short-lived as another red flag came out with less than five minutes to go for Palou once again, who was stopped in Turn 1 with an apparent electrical issue with his car stuck in gear, so it had to be craned away.

There was one last chance for the final minute to be run under the green flag to conclude the session, but the running order remained unchanged.