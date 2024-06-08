All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Practice report
IndyCar Road America

IndyCar Road America: Herta tops wet FP2 after four red flags

Andretti Global’s Colton Herta led a wet and wild second practice by almost 2s that saw four red flags on Saturday morning at Road America.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Colton Herta, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

The California native carefully navigated the tricky conditions to nail a flying lap of 2m07.3027s around the 4.014-mile, 14-turn natural terrain road course.

“Yean, it got pretty sketchy,” Herta said, roughly 20 minutes from the end of practice. “I think we kind of learned what we wanted to learn.”

The gap between Herta and the rest of the field was significant as he held a 1.9470s advantage of Team Penske’s Will Power, who finished up second in the session.

Ed Carpenter Racing rookie Christian Rasmussen was third, 2.2111s behind the top mark.

The session began in wet conditions, with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Christian Lundgaard setting the initial quick time at 2m10.9633s – which was good enough for fourth overall at the end.

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin was fifth at 3.8188s behind Herta.

However, that changed as Herta nailed a lap of 2m09.0104s moments later to go to the top of the leaderboard.

While the plethora of rooster tails from competitors blanketed the main straightaway in spray, several off-track moments started to take place as the likes of Lundgaard and McLaughlin ventured past the limit.

The first red flag of the session came out with 34m to go after the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda of Alex Palou, the defending event winner here, ended up stuck in the gravel trap in Turn 14.

Only 16 of the 27 drivers had gone out on track to record a time before the stoppage.

Once the red flag was lifted and the session resumed, Herta improved on his pace and put down a flying lap of 2m07.4999s lap to extend his advantage over the rest of the field.

Then another red flag came out with 27 minutes to go after Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Pietro Fittipaldi locked up in Turn 12 and ended up stuck in the gravel trap.

This incident did bring an anxious moment as the AMR Safety Team vehicle pulled out to assist Fittipaldi, with Arrow McLaren’s Alexander Rossi running wide and barely avoiding the truck before continuing. Rossi received a five-minute penalty for failure to yield to safety by Race Control.

 

The rain started to come down even heavier, with Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden sharing over the radio that he was hydroplaning and opted to return to pit road. Herta also returned to pit road but not before going off in Turn 5.

McLaughlin went back out with 14 minutes left as the rain lightened up some, but not enough to prevent more issues for some competitors.

Kyle Kirkwood caused a third red flag after being stuck in the grass after a spin to the inside of Turn 14 with six minutes to go.

This set up a chance for several drivers to get back into the car and make a late push to improve their time as conditions improved. However, it was short-lived as another red flag came out with less than five minutes to go for Palou once again, who was stopped in Turn 1 with an apparent electrical issue with his car stuck in gear, so it had to be craned away.

There was one last chance for the final minute to be run under the green flag to conclude the session, but the running order remained unchanged.

Read Also:
1
 - 
3
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph
1 United States C. Herta Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian 26 9

2'07.3027

113.512
2 Australia W. Power Team Penske 12 8

+1.9470

2'09.2497

1.9470 111.802
3
C. Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing
20 8

+2.2111

2'09.5138

0.2641 111.574
4 Denmark C. Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 45 3

+3.6606

2'10.9633

1.4495 110.339
5 New Zealand S. McLaughlin Team Penske 3 10

+3.8188

2'11.1215

0.1582 110.206
6 Sweden M. Ericsson Andretti Global 28 6

+4.2952

2'11.5979

0.4764 109.807
7 United States G. Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 5

+4.5465

2'11.8492

0.2513 109.598
8 United States A. Rossi Arrow McLaren 7 8

+5.0288

2'12.3315

0.4823 109.198
9 France T. Pourchaire Arrow McLaren 6 8

+5.2061

2'12.5088

0.1773 109.052
10 Netherlands R. van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing 21 4

+6.6799

2'13.9826

1.4738 107.853
11
R. Robb A.J. Foyt Enterprises
41 6

+7.1996

2'14.5023

0.5197 107.436
12 Brazil P. Fittipaldi Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 30 5

+8.5660

2'15.8687

1.3664 106.356
13 France R. Grosjean Juncos Hollinger Racing 77 5

+9.4527

2'16.7554

0.8867 105.666
14 United States K. Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 4 9

+9.6056

2'16.9083

0.1529 105.548
15 Spain A. Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 10 3

+9.6690

2'16.9717

0.0634 105.499
16 New Zealand M. Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing 11 7

+10.2570

2'17.5597

0.5880 105.048
17 Sweden L. Lundqvist Chip Ganassi Racing 8 6

+10.9574

2'18.2601

0.7004 104.516
18 Italy L. Ghiotto Dale Coyne Racing 51 5

+11.1617

2'18.4644

0.2043 104.362
19 Sweden F. Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing 60 3

+12.4540

2'19.7567

1.2923 103.397
20 United States S. Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 6

+12.7968

2'20.0995

0.3428 103.144
21 United States K. Kirkwood Andretti Global 27 5

+13.9755

2'21.2782

1.1787 102.283
22 United States J. Newgarden Team Penske 2 5

+15.3812

2'22.6839

1.4057 101.276
23 Brazil H. Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing 66 3

+18.6156

2'25.9183

3.2344 99.031
24
N. Siegel Juncos Hollinger Racing
78 4

+2'52.7574

5'00.0601

2'34.1418 48.158
25 Mexico P. O'Ward Arrow McLaren 5 6

+7'46.6334

9'53.9361

4'53.8760 24.330
26 New Zealand S. Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 9 4

+4'03.4961

6'10.7988

38.971
27 United Kingdom J. Harvey Dale Coyne Racing 18 3

+2'40.1264

4'47.4291

50.275
View full results

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Siegel pulls out of Indy NXT round to focus on IndyCar race
Next article IndyCar Road America: Lundqvist takes shock pole, Newgarden wrecks

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Lundqvist says “crazy” maiden IndyCar pole reminds him of UK racing days

Lundqvist says “crazy” maiden IndyCar pole reminds him of UK racing days

IndyCar
Road America
Lundqvist says “crazy” maiden IndyCar pole reminds him of UK racing days
Power compares Canapino controversy to past incident with Montoya

Power compares Canapino controversy to past incident with Montoya

IndyCar
Road America
Power compares Canapino controversy to past incident with Montoya
IndyCar Road America: Lundqvist takes shock pole, Newgarden wrecks

IndyCar Road America: Lundqvist takes shock pole, Newgarden wrecks

IndyCar
Road America
IndyCar Road America: Lundqvist takes shock pole, Newgarden wrecks
Will Power
More from
Will Power
Indy 500 starting grid: McLaughlin on pole, 33-car field in full

Indy 500 starting grid: McLaughlin on pole, 33-car field in full

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Indy 500 starting grid: McLaughlin on pole, 33-car field in full
Will Power: Racing gods don’t want me to have Indy 500 pole

Will Power: Racing gods don’t want me to have Indy 500 pole

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Will Power: Racing gods don’t want me to have Indy 500 pole
Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31

Prime
Prime
General
Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31
Andretti Autosport
More from
Andretti Autosport
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?
How Herta’s Detroit ‘Hail Mary’ almost derailed Dixon’s IndyCar victory

How Herta’s Detroit ‘Hail Mary’ almost derailed Dixon’s IndyCar victory

IndyCar
Detroit
How Herta’s Detroit ‘Hail Mary’ almost derailed Dixon’s IndyCar victory
Ericsson: I’ve “reset” my season with runner-up finish in Detroit

Ericsson: I’ve “reset” my season with runner-up finish in Detroit

IndyCar
Detroit
Ericsson: I’ve “reset” my season with runner-up finish in Detroit

Latest news

Sainz not ready to decide F1 future amid Williams flattery

Sainz not ready to decide F1 future amid Williams flattery

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
Sainz not ready to decide F1 future amid Williams flattery
WRC champion Rovanpera narrowly misses podium on circuit racing debut

WRC champion Rovanpera narrowly misses podium on circuit racing debut

WRC WRC
WRC champion Rovanpera narrowly misses podium on circuit racing debut
Has Ricciardo's Canada reaction come too late amid Villeneuve attack?

Has Ricciardo's Canada reaction come too late amid Villeneuve attack?

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
Has Ricciardo's Canada reaction come too late amid Villeneuve attack?
Le Mans 24 Hours: Kobayashi leads opening test session for Toyota

Le Mans 24 Hours: Kobayashi leads opening test session for Toyota

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans test day
Le Mans 24 Hours: Kobayashi leads opening test session for Toyota

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA