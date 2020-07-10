IndyCar
Previous
IndyCar / Road America / Preview

IndyCar’s Road America double-header preview – facts and schedule

shares
comments
IndyCar’s Road America double-header preview – facts and schedule
By:
Co-author: IndyCar Series
Jul 10, 2020, 7:33 PM

All you need to know ahead of the third and fourth rounds of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series – the REV Group Grand Prix at the magnificent Road America course in Elkhart Lake, WI.

Note: Difference between the two races' entries is the livery/title sponsor of Graham Rahal's #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda.

 

Photo by: IndyCar

 

Photo by: IndyCar

Event date: Saturday, July 11 – Sunday, July 12

Track: Road America, 4.014-mile 14-turn road course

Race distances: 2 x 55 laps / 2 x 220.770 miles

Firestone tire allotment: Nine sets of primary tires are available for each entry across the weekend, with rookies getting one extra set. These are the same construction as used in the 2019 race at Road America but have a slightly grippier compound yet are said to be as durable.
Each car has four sets of alternates – the red-sidewalled softer tire – and are the same construction as the alternates run here at Road America in 2019. However, like the primaries, they are slightly tougher than last year but offering grip “similar” to the compound they replace.
Each car has seven sets of rain tires available.

Push-to-pass parameters (per race): 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.

At-track schedule (local/Central Time) and broadcast details

Saturday, July 11
11.00am – 12.15pm Practice NBC Sports Gold (live)
2.15pm – 2.45pm Qualifying (two groups) NBCSN (live)
5.00pm REV Group Grand Prix presented by AMR – Race 1 NBCSN (live)

Sunday, July 12
10.00 – 10.30am Qualifying (two groups) NBC Sports Gold (live)
12.00 noon NBC on air
12.40pm REV Group Grand Prix presented by AMR – Race 2 NBC (live)

Leigh Diffey is the NBC/NBCSN announcer alongside analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy.

Pennzoil IndyCar Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton with Jake Query. Michael Young and Nick Yeoman are the turn announcers. Both REV Group Grand Prix races air live on network affiliates, Sirius 211, XM 205, indycar.comindycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All NTT IndyCar Series practices and qualifying are available on indycar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app, with qualifying also airing on Sirius 211 and XM 205.

Race Notes

2019 race winner: Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport-Honda) 

2019 NTT pole winner: Colton Herta (Harding Steinbrenner Racing-Honda), 1min42.9920 seconds, 140.306mph

Qualifying record: Dario Franchitti (Team Green Reynard-Honda), 1min39.866 seconds, 145.924mph (2000)

This event will mark the 30th and 31st time that Road America has hosted an IndyCar race, with Mario Andretti, Michael Andretti and Emerson Fittipaldi scoring the most wins here – three each.

Only four of this weekend’s drivers have won at Road America – Will Power in 2016, Scott Dixon in ’17, Josef Newgarden in ’18 and Rossi last year.

Team Penske has won five times at Road America (1989, ’92, ’93, 2016 and ’18), Chip Ganassi Racing has won three times (1997, 2001 and ’17), while Andretti Autosport won its first race in 2019. Newman/Haas Racing won a record 10 times at Road America.

There are four rookies in the field – Oliver Askew (Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet), Alex Palou (Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh-Honda), Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet) and Dalton Kellett (AJ Foyt Racing). VeeKay has won two USF2000 race and one Indy Lights race at Road America.

Note: Difference between the two races' entries is the livery/title sponsor of Graham Rahal's #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda.

 

 

