IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list
All you need to know ahead of the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR, the seventh points-paying round of the 2024 season in the IndyCar Series.
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
This weekend will be the second time North America’s premier open-wheel championship will race on the completely resurfaced 4.014-mile, 14-turn natural terrain road course.
Based in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, the race is set for 55 laps (220) mile with Colton Herta’s run to pole last year at 1m40.1945s knocking on the door of Dario Franchitti’s track record mark of 1m39.866s, set on Aug. 19, 2000.
There have been five different winners in the six points-paying races of the 2024 season: Pato O’Ward (St. Petersburg*), Scott Dixon (Long Beach, Detroit), Scott McLaughlin (Barber), Alex Palou (Indianapolis Road Course) and Josef Newgarden (Indianapolis 500). The record for the most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014.
*O’Ward was awarded the win after Newgarden’s disqualification for illegal use of overtake.
This weekend will be the 35th IndyCar Series event at Road America since the first IndyCar race in 1982. Mario Andretti, Michael Andretti and Emerson Fittipaldi each have three wins, the most by any driver at the track.
Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden and Alex Palou have won twice at Road America – most among active drivers. Other previous event winners here entered include Will Power, Alexander Rossi and Felix Rosenqvist.
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda victory lane 250 wins
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
When is the IndyCar race at Road America?
Date: Friday, June 7 – Sunday, June 9
Race start: 3:35pm ET
Track: Road America, a 4.014-mile, 14-turn permanent road course (clockwise) in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
Race distance: 55 laps (220.77 miles)
Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.
Firestone tire allotment: Seven sets primary, four sets alternates during the race. Teams must use one set of primary and one new set of alternate tires in each race unless wet conditions are declared. One additional set available to teams fielding a rookie driver is available for the first session of the weekend.
Qualifying lap record: Dario Franchitti, 1:39.866, 145.924 mph (19 August, 2000)
2023 Road America start
Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images
How can I watch the IndyCar race at Road America on TV?
NBC’s coverage of this year’s edition of IndyCar at Road America will begin on Saturday at 3:30pm ET. The Indy NXT race will stream live on Peacock.
Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for NBC’s coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series, alongside analysts and former IndyCar racers Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. All IndyCar practice sessions, qualifying and races will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s livestreaming product.
IndyCar and Indy NXT broadcast schedule (Central Time)
At-track schedule (all times Central Time):
Friday, June 7
1:50-2:35 p.m. Indy NXT Practice 1, INDYCAR LIVE
3-4:15 p.m. IndyCar Practice 1, Peacock
Saturday, June 8
9-9:45 a.m. Indy NXT Practice 2, INDYCAR LIVE
10:10-11:10 a.m. IndyCar Practice 2 (45 minutes of green flag or 60 total minutes), Peacock
1:30-2 p.m. Indy NXT Qualifying (two groups/12 minutes each), INDYCAR LIVE
2:25-3:55 p.m. IndyCar Qualifying for the NTT P1 Award (Three rounds of knockout qualifying), Peacock
Sunday, June 9
11:15-11:45 a.m. IndyCar Final Practice, Peacock
12:10 p.m. Indy NXT Grand Prix at Road America command to start engines
12:15 p.m. Indy Grand Prix at Road America (20 laps/55 minutes), Peacock
2 p.m. Driver introductions
2:38 p.m. XPEL Grand Prix at Road America command to start engines
2:45 p.m. XPEL Grand Prix at Road America (55 laps/222.64 miles), NBC (live)
How can I listen to IndyCar at Road America on the radio?
Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query and Nick Yeoman are the turn announcers. Michael Young and Ryan Myrehn are the pit reporters.
The XPEL Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR race (3 p.m. ET Sunday), Indy NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Road America (1 p.m. Sunday) and all IndyCar Series and Indy NXT by Firestone practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 218, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar App.
Entry list for the 2023 Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America
|Nº
|Entrant / Driver
|Car
|Engine
|2
|Team Penske
Josef Newgarden
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|3
|Team Penske
Scott McLaughlin
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|4
|Chip Ganassi Racing
Kyffin Simpson
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|5
|Arrow McLaren
Patricio O'Ward
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|6
|Arrow McLaren
Théo Pourchaire
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|7
|Arrow McLaren
Alexander Rossi
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|8
|Chip Ganassi Racing
Linus Lundqvist
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|9
|Chip Ganassi Racing
Scott Dixon
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|10
|Chip Ganassi Racing
Alex Palou
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|11
|Chip Ganassi Racing
Marcus Armstrong
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|12
|Team Penske
Will Power
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|14
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Santino Ferrucci
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|15
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Graham Rahal
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|18
|Dale Coyne Racing
Jack Harvey
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|20
|Ed Carpenter Racing
Christian Rasmussen
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|21
|Ed Carpenter Racing
Rinus van Kalmthout
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|26
|Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian
Colton Herta
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|27
|Andretti Global
Kyle Kirkwood
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|28
|Andretti Global
Marcus Ericsson
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|30
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Pietro Fittipaldi
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|41
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Sting Ray Robb
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|45
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Christian Lundgaard
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|51
|Dale Coyne Racing
Luca Ghiotto
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|60
|Meyer Shank Racing
Felix Rosenqvist
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|66
|Meyer Shank Racing
Hélio Castroneves
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|77
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
Romain Grosjean
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|78
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
Agustín Canapino
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
