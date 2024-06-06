IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list

This weekend will be the second time North America’s premier open-wheel championship will race on the completely resurfaced 4.014-mile, 14-turn natural terrain road course.

Based in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, the race is set for 55 laps (220) mile with Colton Herta’s run to pole last year at 1m40.1945s knocking on the door of Dario Franchitti’s track record mark of 1m39.866s, set on Aug. 19, 2000.

There have been five different winners in the six points-paying races of the 2024 season: Pato O’Ward (St. Petersburg*), Scott Dixon (Long Beach, Detroit), Scott McLaughlin (Barber), Alex Palou (Indianapolis Road Course) and Josef Newgarden (Indianapolis 500). The record for the most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014.

*O’Ward was awarded the win after Newgarden’s disqualification for illegal use of overtake.

This weekend will be the 35th IndyCar Series event at Road America since the first IndyCar race in 1982. Mario Andretti, Michael Andretti and Emerson Fittipaldi each have three wins, the most by any driver at the track.

Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden and Alex Palou have won twice at Road America – most among active drivers. Other previous event winners here entered include Will Power, Alexander Rossi and Felix Rosenqvist.

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda victory lane 250 wins Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

When is the IndyCar race at Road America?

Date: Friday, June 7 – Sunday, June 9

Race start: 3:35pm ET

Track: Road America, a 4.014-mile, 14-turn permanent road course (clockwise) in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Race distance: 55 laps (220.77 miles)

Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.

Firestone tire allotment: Seven sets primary, four sets alternates during the race. Teams must use one set of primary and one new set of alternate tires in each race unless wet conditions are declared. One additional set available to teams fielding a rookie driver is available for the first session of the weekend.

Qualifying lap record: Dario Franchitti, 1:39.866, 145.924 mph (19 August, 2000)

2023 Road America start Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the IndyCar race at Road America on TV?

NBC’s coverage of this year’s edition of IndyCar at Road America will begin on Saturday at 3:30pm ET. The Indy NXT race will stream live on Peacock.

Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for NBC’s coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series, alongside analysts and former IndyCar racers Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. All IndyCar practice sessions, qualifying and races will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s livestreaming product.

IndyCar and Indy NXT broadcast schedule (Central Time)

At-track schedule (all times Central Time):

Friday, June 7

1:50-2:35 p.m. Indy NXT Practice 1, INDYCAR LIVE

3-4:15 p.m. IndyCar Practice 1, Peacock

Saturday, June 8

9-9:45 a.m. Indy NXT Practice 2, INDYCAR LIVE

10:10-11:10 a.m. IndyCar Practice 2 (45 minutes of green flag or 60 total minutes), Peacock

1:30-2 p.m. Indy NXT Qualifying (two groups/12 minutes each), INDYCAR LIVE

2:25-3:55 p.m. IndyCar Qualifying for the NTT P1 Award (Three rounds of knockout qualifying), Peacock

Sunday, June 9

11:15-11:45 a.m. IndyCar Final Practice, Peacock

12:10 p.m. Indy NXT Grand Prix at Road America command to start engines

12:15 p.m. Indy Grand Prix at Road America (20 laps/55 minutes), Peacock

2 p.m. Driver introductions

2:38 p.m. XPEL Grand Prix at Road America command to start engines

2:45 p.m. XPEL Grand Prix at Road America (55 laps/222.64 miles), NBC (live)

How can I listen to IndyCar at Road America on the radio?

Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query and Nick Yeoman are the turn announcers. Michael Young and Ryan Myrehn are the pit reporters.

The XPEL Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR race (3 p.m. ET Sunday), Indy NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Road America (1 p.m. Sunday) and all IndyCar Series and Indy NXT by Firestone practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 218, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar App.

Entry list for the 2023 Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America