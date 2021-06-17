Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Road America Preview

IndyCar at Road America: REV Group GP weekend schedule

By:

The 2021 NTT IndyCar Series’ ninth round of the season is this Sunday on the legendary Road America road course. Here’s the three-day schedule for all the on-track action.

IndyCar at Road America: REV Group GP weekend schedule

All times local (Central)

Friday, June 18

8.00-8.30am – USF2000 first practice
8.45-9.30am – Radical Cup practice
9.45-10.15am – Indy Pro 2000 first practice
10.30-11.15am – Indy Lights practice
11.30am-12.00pm – USF2000 qualifying for Race 1
12.15-12.45pm – Vintage Indy Registry
1.00-1.30pm – Radical Cup qualifying
1.45-2.15pm – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying for Race 1
2.30-3.00pm – Indy Lights qualifying for Race 1
3.15-3.35pm – USF2000 qualifying for Race 2
4.00-4.45pm – NTT IndyCar Series first practice
5.10-6.00pm – Radical Cup RACE 1

Saturday, June 19

8.00-8.30am – Vintage Indy Registry
8.45-9.05am – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying for Race 2
9.20-9.50am – Indy Lights qualifying for Race 2
10.10-10.55am – NTT IndyCar Series second practice
11.15-11.55am - USF2000 RACE 1
12.10-1.00pm – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 1
1.30-2.45pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying
3.05-4.05pm – Indy Lights RACE 1
4.30-5.00pm – NTT IndyCar Series final practice
5.20-6.10pm – Radical Cup RACE 2

Sunday, June 20

8.00-8.40am – USF2000 RACE 2
8.50-9.40am – Indy Lights RACE 2
9.55-10.35am – Indy Pro RACE 2
11.00am-1.45pm – NBCSN broadcast
11.38am NTT IndyCar Series “Drivers start your engines”
11.45am – Green flag: REV Group Grand Prix presented by AMR (55 laps)
2.05-2.55pm Radical Cup RACE 3
3.10-3.40pm – Vintage Indy Registry

