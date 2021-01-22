IndyCar season-opener pushed back to mid-April

The move results in the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama presented by AmFirst being featured on NBC network television. A record nine events will air on NBC this season.

It’s the first time the 2.38-mile road course will host the first round, following St. Petersburg recent rescheduling. NBC will air the first two races of the new season and six of the first eight from April to June.

“The schedule changes we’ve had, while partially prompted by ongoing pandemic conditions, give us a powerful start to the 2021 season,” said Penske Entertainment Corp. president and CEO Mark Miles said.

“With six of our first eight races on network television and all in a more compact timeline, it’s an enormous opportunity to drive even more momentum as we deliver our exciting brand of racing to our fans.”

“Zoom Motorsports and Barber Motorsports Park jumped at the opportunity to have our event showcased on NBC network television” said Gene Hallman, CEO of Zoom Motorsports which runs Barber Motorsports Park. “We are proud of the tremendous support that IndYCar receives annually here in the heart of the deep south.

“The facility and museum are world class, and we look forward to highlighting George Barber’s vision in what has become a bucket list destination for all race fans.”

An updated listing of green flag times for the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series schedule will be announced at a later date.

Latest 2021 NTT IndyCar Series schedule

April 18, Barber Motorsports Park, NBC

April 25, St. Petersburg streets, NBC

May 1, Texas Motor Speedway, NBCSN

May 2, Texas Motor Speedway, NBCSN

May 15, Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, NBC

May 22-23, Indy 500 qualifying

May 30, 105th running of the Indianapolis 500, NBC

June 12, Belle Isle streets, Detroit, NBC

June 13, Belle Isle streets, Detroit, NBC

June 20, Road America, NBCSN

July 4, Mid-Ohio SportsCar Course, NBC

July 11, Toronto streets, NBCSN

August 8, Nashville streets, NBCSN

August 14, Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, NBCSN

August 21, World Wide Technology Raceway, NBCSN

September 12, Portland International Raceway, NBC

September 19, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, NBC

September 26, Long Beach streets, NBCSN