Previous / IndyCar video game proves visionary Penske is ideal series owner
IndyCar News

IndyCar Series drivers delighted by new video game plans

By:

Drivers from the NTT IndyCar Series have reacted with delight over the news of the planned video game, for console and PC, which is due to launch in 2023.

IndyCar Series drivers delighted by new video game plans

Motorsport Games announced on Thursday that the popular U.S.-based open-wheel racing series will have its first devoted game in more than 17 years. The series includes one of the biggest races in all of motorsports – the Indianapolis 500.

Read Also:

The license is for both gaming and esports, with the intention being exclusive development of official IndyCar esports events alongside the new game. Competitions with IndyCar’s pro drivers could start as early as this year, and more information on that will come at a later date.

The upcoming title will launch with PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, although the specific consoles were not named.

The announcement, which was lauded by two-time Formula 1 World Champion and Indy 500 starter Fernando Alonso as “Big news”, was also enthusiastically received by the IndyCar driver community.

 

Fulltime F1-to-IndyCar Series convert Romain Grosjean said “Awesome news”

 

Graham Rahal wrote “Exciting for all @indycar fans and youth to be able to finally connect and drive their favorite driver’s and team’s cars. It’s been years since INDYCAR had its own game, and it’s great to finally see!!”

 

Ex-F1 racer and Detroit round winner Marcus Ericsson tweeted “this sounds awesome”

 

Two-time Indy 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya said “Very cool to finally have a dedicated #INDYCAR game coming to market after such a long time!!! Can’t wait to play it!!”

 

Jack Harvey quipped: “Whaaaaaaattttt This. Is. So. Cool! Is it bad to play as myself?”

 

Current points leader Alex Palou, who features on the image in the press release, simply shouted “LET’S GOOOOOO!!!!”

 

Former series champion Josef Newgarden said “Love seeing this! We can all run some laps together in 2023”

 

Penske's rookie Scott McLaughlin added “Nice work this will be fun!!”

 

The last official INDYCAR game, IndyCar Series 2005, was released in June 2004 by Codemasters. IndyCar has licensed content available to drive in popular games, such as Forza Motorsport 7, but nothing on its own in quite some time.

