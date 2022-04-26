IndyCar shakes up Indy 500 qualifying format

Listen to this article

Day 1 of qualifying will run from 12.00 noon until 5:50pm ET, in which each entry is guaranteed one attempt and can make multiple attempts until time expires. Day 2 will include two rounds of qualifying attempts to decide the first four rows of the 11-row grid, bringing the 500’s qualifying procedure closer to that of the majority of races on the NTT IndyCar Series schedule.

Running in reverse order of speeds based on Day 1, starting at 4pm the top 12 drivers will clock one four-lap qualifying run. That session will set Rows 3 and 4 on Indy’s traditional 3 x 3 grid and will determine the drivers progressing to the Firestone Fast Six shootout for pole. That session will commence at 5.10pm to determine positions on Rows 1 and 2, with each entrant guaranteed one attempt and running in reverse order of speed from the Top 12 qualifying session.

The pole-winner will earn $100,000 and 12 championship points, second fastest will receive 11 points, and points will be awarded decreasing by one-point increments down to 12th fastest (1 point).

“We have an incredibly deep field heading into this year’s Indianapolis 500,” said IndyCar president Jay Frye. “The timing is right to implement a new and dramatic way to expand one of the most intense weekends on our calendar.

“Winning pole position for the 500 is an incredible feat, and with this new format, it will be even more challenging.”

IMS president Doug Boles added: “Indianapolis 500 qualifying weekend always is special. This format will give our fans even more opportunities to see IndyCar’s world-class drivers compete on racing’s biggest stage.

“While winning the race is the ultimate prize, capturing pole position for the 500 is one of motorsports’ most prestigious honors and almost a race within a race. I cannot wait to see this expanded format on the final Sunday before Race Day.”

Should there be more than 33 cars entered – a scenario that appears increasingly unlikely, given the behind-the-scene struggles to find and fund a 33rd car – there is provision for a Last Chance Qualifying session for positions on the final row of the grid, 2.00-3.00pm on Sunday.

A practice session for all 33 Indianapolis 500 qualifiers is scheduled for 12.00-2.00pm on Monday, May 23, when fans will be permitted in the infield only.

PPG presents Armed Forces Indy 500 qualifying schedule

(All times ET, subject to change)

Saturday, May 21

9.00-10:30am – Practice for all cars – Peacock Premium, IndyCar Radio Network

12.00-5:50pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying: Setting positions 13-33 (13-30 if more than 33 entries) – Peacock Premium, IndyCar Radio Network

Sunday, May 22

11.30am-12.30pm – Practice for Last Chance Qualifiers (if necessary)

12.30-2.00pm – Top 12 Practice – Peacock Premium, IndyCar Radio Network

2.00-3.00pm – Last Chance Qualifying (if necessary) – Peacock Premium, IndyCar Radio Network

4.00pm – Top 12 Qualifying – NBC, IndyCar Radio Network

5.10pm – Firestone Fast Six – NBC, IndyCar Radio Network

5.40pm – NTT P1 award presentation – NBC, IndyCar Radio Network