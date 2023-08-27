Subscribe
Previous / IndyCar St Louis: Updated start times, how to watch, entry list & more Next / Newgarden eliminated from IndyCar title race after St Louis exit
IndyCar / Gateway Race report

IndyCar St Louis: Dixon wins, Newgarden hits the wall

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon won the final oval race of the 2023 IndyCar Series at World Wide Technology Raceway in St Louis on Sunday.

Charles Bradley
By:

After his sublime spin and win victory at Indianapolis a fortnight ago, Dixon put on another fuel-saving masterclass to win the race – despite a nine-place grid penalty that meant he started 16th – by 22s from Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren) and David Malukas (Dale Coyne Racing).

They were the only cars on the lead lap. Dixon used a three-stop strategy, while most of his rivals stopped five times.

Josef Newgarden’s quest to win all the oval races in a single season for the first time in IndyCar history failed when he hit the wall late on while duelling for second, having led the early stages for Team Penske.

Polewinner Scott McLaughlin (Penske) had to start the race from 10th after a nine-place grid penalty that half a dozen cars took for using a fifth engine. That allowed Newgarden to lead the 28-car field to green, ahead of Colton Herta (Andretti Autosport) and O’Ward.

The caution flag flew almost immediately as Benjamin Pedersen’s AJ Foyt Racing car was rear-ended by Ed Carpenter into Turn 1 and spun into the wall. Carpenter was given a 30s penalty.

Benjamin Pedersen, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet spins at the start

Benjamin Pedersen, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet spins at the start

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

The race restarted on lap 11 with Newgarden leading Herta, O’Ward and Malukas – who had rocketed up to fourth from sixth on the grid – and the other McLarens of Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi. Malukas went around the outside of O’Ward at Turn 1 to grab third, with Rosenqvist further demoting O’Ward.

Series dominator Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing) was the best placed of the penalised starters, up from 14th to take ninth from Linus Lundqvist (Meyer Shank Racing) and running ahead of McLaughlin.

Newgarden lapped Carpenter on lap 53, just before the first round of pitstops began. Malukas passed Herta for second and he lost momentum, so O’Ward, Rosenqvist and Rossi managed to jump past him too. Herta bailed into the pits, as did Palou – who opted for the alternate tires, which were making their oval debut at this event.

Newgarden extended a 3.2s lead over Malukas before making his first stop, taking alternates, on lap 62. Will Power (Penske) and Scott Dixon (Ganassi) ran longest, making it to lap 65. Dixon rejoined on alternates.

Despite his pre-pitstop slump, Herta managed to undercut those ahead of him to regain second, 1.6s behind Newgarden. But O’Ward (on alternates) passed Herta for second on lap 70 and chased down Newgarden as Herta battled to keep Malukas and Rosenqvist behind him in third.

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

O’Ward pitted from second on lap 103, going back to primaries, while Newgarden went a lap later, and did likewise. O’Ward attacked Newgarden, who caught leaders Herta and Malukas who were running long on old rubber, but Carpenter rejoined from the pits right in front of them, and Newgarden was able to gap O’Ward as a result of diving past him.

Dixon again ran longest and inherited the lead, as Power bailed out early on this stint. Dixon was able to pit under yellow on lap 125 when team-mate Takuma Sato crashed into the Turn 2 wall, just after Palou had passed Herta. Marcus Ericsson (Ganassi) worked his way into the top eight but his car lost its left-rear wheel as he left the pits. Amazingly, this didn’t cost him many places as the caution came to his rescue, with Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing) and Santino Ferrucci (AJ Foyt Racing) jumping up to seventh and eighth respectively.

Indy Road Course winner Dixon retained the lead, putting him back on the same strategy as everyone else, ahead of Newgarden, O’Ward, Rossi, McLaughlin and Malukas. The big losers at this point were Power, Herta, Palou and Rosenqvist – with the last three almost colliding as they dived for the pitlane as they made a late call to top-off on fuel.

At the restart on lap 135, just past the halfway point, O’Ward banged wheels over second with Newgarden entering Turn 3, which allowed Dixon to scamper clear. Behind them, Malukas pulled an outside move on McLaughlin for fifth, but McLaughlin reversed their positions a few laps later.

Palou and Herta duelled hard over 10th – with the points leader keen to make progress with his nearest title rivals running 1-2.

O’Ward pitted from third on lap 166, triggering a sequence of stops by Newgarden, Rossi, McLaughlin and Malukas. O’Ward managed to undercut Newgarden to take a net second.

Dixon stayed out, leading Ericsson, Herta and Power as the strategies diverged again. Ericsson pitted on lap 178, with Herta also bailing on a long run a lap later. Power pitted on lap 189.

Dixon pitted for the final time on lap 195 with 65 laps remaining, promoting O’Ward to the lead from Newgarden, Rossi, McLaughlin, Malukas and Palou – but they would all have to stop again.

Dixon rejoined in 10th, 10s behind the leader, but in by far the best position strategy-wise.

Newgarden pitted for the final time with 52 laps to go, in an attempt to undercut back past O’Ward, but the McLarens of O’Ward and Rossi stayed out, leading Herta and Dixon.

As he was pushing to gain the advantage over O’Ward, Newgarden hit the wall at Turn 2 having got on the marbles in the wake of Devlin Defrancesco. It broke his suspension and ended his feint title hopes and his chance to sweep the series’ ovals.

The race stayed green, as Malukas and McLaughlin’s amazing fight almost ended in contact at Turn 4, with Malukas barging his way past and McLaughlin losing a spot to Palou.

O’Ward pitted with 47 laps to go, with Rossi doing likewise four laps later. Herta pitted from the lead with 40 to go, handing the top spot of Dixon – who had Power hounding him in a vain attempt to push him into busting his fuel number. Power pitted with 13 to go, dropping him to 10th.

Dixon had everything under control and cruised to victory by 22.2256s over O’Ward, the feisty Malukas, Rossi and McLaughlin. Herta finished sixth, ahead of Palou, Rosenqvist, Power and Ericsson.

Palou leads Dixon by 74 points with two races remaining. Newgarden has been eliminated from the title race, after falling 119 behind.

       
Driver Info
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph Pits Points Retirement
1 New Zealand S. Dixon Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 9 260 2:10'09.4046 149.819 3 53
2 Mexico P. O'Ward Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren 5 260 +22.2256 22.2256 149.394 5 41
3 United States D. Malukas David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing 18 260 +22.7279 0.5023 149.385 5 35
4 United States A. Rossi Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren 7 259 +1 Lap 1 Lap 149.237 5 33
5 New Zealand S. McLaughlin Scott McLaughlin Team Penske 3 259 +1 Lap 0.4488 149.229 5 31
6 United States C. Herta Colton Herta Andretti Autosport 26 259 +1 Lap 0.2674 149.224 5 29
7 Spain A. Palou Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 10 259 +1 Lap 1.1927 149.201 5 26
8 Sweden F. Rosenqvist Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren 6 259 +1 Lap 0.1670 149.198 5 24
9 Australia W. Power Will Power Team Penske 12 259 +1 Lap 0.3370 149.191 5 23
10 Sweden M. Ericsson Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing 8 259 +1 Lap 0.5683 149.180 6 20
11 Netherlands R. van Kalmthout Rinus van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing 21 259 +1 Lap 2.7302 149.128 4 19
12 France R. Grosjean Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport 28 259 +1 Lap 1.4561 149.101 4 18
13 United States S. Ferrucci Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 259 +1 Lap 14.3309 148.828 5 17
14 United States R. Hunter-Reay Ryan Hunter-Reay Ed Carpenter Racing 20 259 +1 Lap 0.7707 148.813 5 16
15 United States K. Kirkwood Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport 27 259 +1 Lap 0.3531 148.806 5 15
16 United States C. Daly Conor Daly Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 30 259 +1 Lap 1.6446 148.775 5 14
17 Denmark C. Lundgaard Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 45 259 +1 Lap 0.2329 148.771 5 13
18 Sweden L. Lundqvist Linus Lundqvist Meyer Shank Racing 60 258 +2 Laps 1 Lap 148.589 5 12
19 Canada D. DeFrancesco Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport 29 258 +2 Laps 0.4806 148.580 5 11
20 United States G. Rahal Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 258 +2 Laps 2.2266 148.538 5 10
21
R. Robb Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing
51 258 +2 Laps 12.1693 148.307 4 9
22 Argentina A. Canapino Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing 78 258 +2 Laps 5.0076 148.212 7 8
23 Brazil H. Castroneves Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing 06 257 +3 Laps 1 Lap 148.066 5 7
24 United States E. Carpenter Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing 33 254 +6 Laps 3 Laps 146.052 6 6
25 United States J. Newgarden Josef Newgarden Team Penske 2 210 +50 Laps 44 Laps 146.071 5 6 Accident
26 Japan T. Sato Takuma Sato Chip Ganassi Racing 11 119 +141 Laps 91 Laps 148.621 2 5 Accident
27 United Kingdom C. Ilott Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing 77 58 +202 Laps 61 Laps 138.373 1 5 Accident
28 Denmark B. Pedersen Benjamin Pedersen A.J. Foyt Enterprises 55 0 +260 Laps 58 Laps 0.000 5 Accident
View full results
shares
comments

IndyCar St Louis: Updated start times, how to watch, entry list & more

Newgarden eliminated from IndyCar title race after St Louis exit
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated

Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated

IndyCar

Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated

Newgarden eliminated from IndyCar title race after St Louis exit

Newgarden eliminated from IndyCar title race after St Louis exit

IndyCar
Gateway

Newgarden eliminated from IndyCar title race after St Louis exit Newgarden eliminated from IndyCar title race after St Louis exit

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated

Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated

Indy IndyCar

Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix

Novalak 'didn't know I was in lead' of Dutch F2 race until safety car was deployed

Novalak 'didn't know I was in lead' of Dutch F2 race until safety car was deployed

F2 FIA F2
Zandvoort

Novalak 'didn't know I was in lead' of Dutch F2 race until safety car was deployed Novalak 'didn't know I was in lead' of Dutch F2 race until safety car was deployed

Vandoorne replaces injured Muller in Peugeot's Fuji WEC line-up

Vandoorne replaces injured Muller in Peugeot's Fuji WEC line-up

WEC WEC
Fuji

Vandoorne replaces injured Muller in Peugeot's Fuji WEC line-up Vandoorne replaces injured Muller in Peugeot's Fuji WEC line-up

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe