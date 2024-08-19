Nolan Siegel scored a career-best finish, but knows it could have been better

Arrow McLaren rookie Nolan Siegel put together his best race in the IndyCar Series to date last Saturday night.

In the shadow of The Gateway Arch, the talented 19-year-old California native climbed from 20th on the starting grid to finish seventh — a career-best result, and his first-ever top-10 in IndyCar. Even still, Siegel couldn’t help but lament a costly pit road penalty that kept him from battling for a possible podium.

“It was my best result in the NTT IndyCar Series so far with a top-10. The car was awesome all day, but unfortunately, I made a mistake speeding on pit lane and that cost us a podium — or even more. I'm a bit disappointed, but it's good to be disappointed with a seventh-place result."

The result came in just Siegel’s eighth start ever (six with Arrow McLaren), but his first with Brian Campe calling strategy. (Robert Gue previously held the role, but left the organization last week to explore other options.) Campe joined after serving as the technical director of Hendrick Motorsports, having also called strategy for Kyle Larson’s maiden Indianapolis 500 back in May. He brings a stacked resumé that includes a role as race engineer for Juan Pablo Montoya's 2015 Indianapolis 500 victory and as chief engineer on Josef Newgarden's first IndyCar title in 2017.

Siegel was the lone bright spot on a tough night for Arrow McLaren: a mechanical issue took out a strong run for Pato O’Ward after 42 laps, and Alexander Rossi was involved in the carnage that broke out on a controversial restart with nine laps to go.

Team Principal Gavin Ward said: "Felt like we had three cars capable of finishing in the top five today, but it didn't go our way."