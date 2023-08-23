IndyCar St Louis: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more
All you need to know ahead of the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 in St Louis, round 15 of the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series.
This weekend’s event on the World Wide Technology Raceway oval – formerly known as Gateway – will comprise 260 laps (325 miles) around the 1.25-mile short track.
There have been seven different winners in 14 IndyCar Series races this season: Marcus Ericsson (St Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway, Indianapolis 500 and Iowa Speedway), Kyle Kirkwood (Long Beach), Scott McLaughlin (Barber Motorsports Park), Alex Palou (Indianapolis Road Course, Detroit, Road America and Mid-Ohio), Christian Lundgaard (Toronto) and Scott Dixon (Indy Road Course 2).
This will be the 15th IndyCar race at the track. It will mark the first time that Firestone’s alternate tire will be used on an oval track in a race.
Teams will be required to start the race on primary tires, and alternates will not be allowed to be used in qualifying. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race.
Alex Palou leads the standings by 101 points. If he leaves with a lead of 108, he becomes the 2023 champion. Dixon, Newgarden, McLaughlin, Pato O’Ward and Ericsson are the only drivers who can beat him.
When is the IndyCar race at St Louis?
Date: Saturday, 26 August – Sunday, 27 August
Race start: 2:36pm CDT/3:36pm ET
Track: 1.25-mile short oval
Race distance: 260 laps / 325 miles
Firestone tire allotment: Eight sets primary, two sets alternate to be used during the event weekend. Teams will be required to start the race on primary tires, and alternate tires will not be allowed to be used in qualifying. Teams participating in the high-line session will get one additional set of primary tires. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race.
Qualifying lap record: Will Power, 23.7206s, 189.709mph (2017)
Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
How can I watch the IndyCar race at St Louis on TV?
NBC’s race coverage will begin on Sunday at 3:30pm ET.
Kevin Lee is the play-by-play announcer, alongside analysts and former IndyCar racers Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Dillon Welch and Georgia Henneberry are the pit reporters.
All IndyCar practice sessions, qualifying and races will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s livestreaming product.
St Louis IndyCar at-track schedule (all times Central)
Saturday, 26 August
8:55-9:40 am – Indy NXT by Firestone practice, IndyCar LIVE
10-11 am – IndyCar Series practice 1, Peacock
11:45 am – Indy NXT Qualifying, IndyCar LIVE
1 pm – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 NTT P1 Award qualifying (single car/cumulative time of two laps), Peacock
2:35 pm – Indy NXT race (75 laps / 93.75 miles)
4-4:30 pm – IndyCar Series high-line session (Two groups/15 minutes)
4:45-5:45 pm – IndyCar Series practice 2, Peacock
Sunday, 27 August
2:31 pm – “Drivers, start your engines”
2:36 pm – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 IndyCar Series race (260 laps/325 miles), NBC
How can I listen to IndyCar at St Louis on the radio?
All IndyCar Series and Indy NXT practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App. Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton.
Entry list for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at St Louis
|
Nº
|
Entrant / Driver
|
Car
|
Engine
|
2
|
Team Penske
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
3
|
Team Penske
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
5
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
Arrow McLaren
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
06
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
7
|
Arrow McLaren
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
8
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
9
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
10
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
11
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
12
|
Team Penske
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
14
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
15
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
18
|
Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
20
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
21
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
26
|
Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
27
|
Andretti Autosport
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
28
|
Andretti Autosport
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
29
|
Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
30
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
45
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
51
|
Dale Coyne Racing with RWR
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
55
|
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
60
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
77
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
78
|
Juncos Hollinger Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
