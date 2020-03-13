IndyCar stars react to race cancelations on social media

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske 1 / 13 Photo by: Scott R LePage / Motorsport Images Totally gutted for the fans but we have to be on the cautious side with this. IndyCar has made the right call. BRING.ON. MAY.

Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport 2 / 13 Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images Hey, friends. This is a bummer and I share in the disappointment with all the fans and pro athletes across the globe. But let’s work through this together, be good (intelligent) humans, and come back to have some fun in a couple months.

Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing 3 / 13 Photo by: IndyCar Series This is the right decision by IndyCar. Health and Safety is and must be the priority. And we need to beat this crisis together. It wouldn’t be right to go racing in this situation. Stay safe out there.

Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP 4 / 13 Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images As sad as it may sound, the safety of everyone is the main priority. Was so excited to get the season underway but we will have to wait! We will not be racing at GP St Pete this weekend. Thank you everyone for the support as always. See you guys soon.

Meyer Shank Racing 5 / 13 Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images Of course we wish we could race but we fully appreciate and support IndyCar’s decision to keep us safe. See everyone in May!

Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian 6 / 13 Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images Support IndyCar‘s decision and also share in the disappointment as we want to race! See you all soon.

Tim Cindric, Team Penske Chevrolet 7 / 13 Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images For some reason, I’ve always looked forward to Friday the 13th. Today the myth became somewhat of a reality for the racing world. Hoping everyone does their part to get this under control so we can all get back to doing what we love.

Felipe Nasr, Carlin Chevrolet 8 / 13 Photo by: IndyCar Series Sadly, but that’s the right decision @indycar and @imsa_racing have cancelled the upcoming races as safety and health comes first! Stay safe everyone and do your part to help // @CarlinRacing #INDYCAR

Carlin Racing 9 / 13 Photo by: David Malsher-Lopez While of course we're extremely disappointed not to be out on track, we thank @IndyCar for taking the right decision at the right time. We look forward to a new schedule in due course, which will see the racing action recommence later in the season.

Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet (+ Carlin-Chevy for ovals) 10 / 13 Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images This is a brutal time period. The truly sad part is there are enough people suffering in this world to shut down almost an entire planet. We have to respect the decision to cancel the races to keep this racing family healthy. The world is not ending, we’ll be back. #CoronaVirus

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 11 / 13 Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images I think for the drivers and the teams it’s really out of our hands, to be honest. Ultimately, we’re competitors and we all want to go out and race, especially after a long off-season. You want to get out there and see what you have. I think it’s frustrating for a lot of people because there are so many unknowns. You don’t know when it’s going to be OK to do anything. From promoters, to sponsors, to team owners…When does this whole thing work itself out? We know right now we’re not racing this month, but will it go further than that? That’s the hardest part. The biggest thing is that everyone tries to remain healthy and safe. INDYCAR made the right call.

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 12 / 13 Photo by: Scott R LePage / Motorsport Images Sometimes tough decisions have to be made. @santinoferrucci and the whole team support @indycar’s decision to cancel the first four races of the season as the situation is evaluated.