Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Palou opens up on Ganassi IndyCar controversy, F1 ambitions
IndyCar News

IndyCar thanks Mahle for work on 2024 hybrid system

IndyCar has thanked Mahle for its development work on the hybrid system, as Honda, Chevrolet and the series’ technical team assumes control and testing of the device.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar thanks Mahle for work on 2024 hybrid system
Listen to this article

For the past two years, Mahle Powertrain has worked with IndyCar to develop an innovative, first-of-its-kind hybrid system to provide on-demand acceleration at the driver’s request.

The new hybrid system is an important extension of IndyCar’s objective to be the most sustainable motorsports series in the world. In 2023, the series will use 100 percent renewable race fuel in its race cars, while the teams’ support transporters will use 100 percent renewable diesel fuel from race shops to circuits.

“We are delighted to have supported the NTT IndyCar Series to develop the new push-to-pass hybrid system,” said Mahle managing director Hugh Blaxill. “We’re particularly appreciative of the expertise and support we have received from IndyCar, HPD and Chevrolet during the system’s development, much of which took place during the significant global supply chain issues that demanded even closer collaboration between ourselves, the entire IndyCar team and our suppliers to help resolve.

“I would like to thank the Mahle Powertrain team for their hard work and dedication to reaching this milestone, and we look forward to watching the hybrid system perform on track to deliver the exciting racing that IndyCar fans enjoy.”

IndyCar president Jay Frye said: “We appreciate the innovative solution initiated by Mahle Powertrain and their hard work in the development of our new hybrid system. We are also grateful for Chevrolet and HPD, as well as the IndyCar team, for their close collaboration in this important project and continued work as we proceed toward implementation for the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series season.”

IndyCar recently revealed that the hybrid system will, at least initially, be applied to the 2.2-liter engines as raced currently, so that HPD and Ilmor/Chevrolet can focus its resources on integrating the hybrid, rather than switch to the 2.4-liter units as per the original plan.

shares
comments
Palou opens up on Ganassi IndyCar controversy, F1 ambitions
Previous article

Palou opens up on Ganassi IndyCar controversy, F1 ambitions
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
NBC Sports reveals 80-plus hours of coverage for IMSA in 2023
IMSA

NBC Sports reveals 80-plus hours of coverage for IMSA in 2023

Thompson to race Lexus in IMSA endurance races
IMSA

Thompson to race Lexus in IMSA endurance races

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

New Porsche 963 “very different to drive” from 919, says Tandy
IMSA IMSA

New Porsche 963 “very different to drive” from 919, says Tandy

Former Le Mans winner Nick Tandy says Porsche’s new 963 is “very different to drive” from the ultra-successful 919 Hybrid that he used to win the French sportscar classic in 2015.

2023 NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule released
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2023 NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule released

The 65th running of the Daytona 500 will take place on Feb. 19, 2023 with a packed week of on-track action preceding it.

Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato debuts as two-seat coupe with retro twist
Automotive Automotive

Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato debuts as two-seat coupe with retro twist

It's based on the Quadrifoglio model but upgraded to GTAm spec while retaining a manual gearbox.

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

As European manufacturers emerged as the strongest force in 2022 in a changing of the guard for MotoGP, one powerhouse couldn’t quite match the feats of Ducati and Aprilia. Its motorsport chief tells Motorsport.com why this is and what it is doing to become a consistent frontrunner in the class of kings

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.