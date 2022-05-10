Listen to this article

EM’s electronic safety devices are already used in Formula 1, MotoGP, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and other championships, to increase marshal safety and improve the visibility of flag signals to drivers.

Starting from this Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis, on the Indy road course, new light panels will be placed around the circuit to display flag codes and information from the local marshal team and Race Control.

EM Motorsport has been working with IndyCar to test the system during the first few events of the season to be ready for a full implementation at IMS.

The 20 x 20-inch screens gives them a brightness of 18,000 candela per square meter and a viewing angle of up to 70 degrees, ensuring that drivers understand what is being displayed to them regardless of the conditions. Marshals will activate the screens via handheld remote controls, notifying drivers approaching the incident scene, thereby requiring less time to reach a driver or drivers in need of assistance.

Photo by: EM Motorsport

The Electronic Marshaling System connects the marshals and Race Control to the cars on track, with the flag lights also being displayed on the driver’s steering wheel and through the rear attenuator rain light.

Kyle Novak, IndyCar’s race director, said: “The NTT IndyCar Series’ expanding relationship with EM Motorsport is going to greatly enhance the tools we have available in Race Control. Any time a flag is displayed, we’ll receive an automated visualization of the course condition. It will also give us the ability to automate notifications such as Full Course Yellows or red flags.

“In recent years, IndyCar has emphasized green-flag racing as much as possible by having incidents cleared under local yellows, when safe to do so. This system will considerably enhance this process.

Photo by: EM Motorsport

“After so many steps forward made in the safety of the cars over the last decade, this is an important move as North America’s premier open-wheel series continues to make investments in Race Control technology.”

Luca De Angelis, EM Motorsport’s deputy manager added: “We’re extremely happy to be increasing our support to the NTT IndyCar Series in 2022 with the introduction of our T3 Flag Panels and Electronic Marshalling System, following the successful integration of our Accident Data Recorder and Ear Plug Accelerometers last year.

“Working with America’s premier single-seater series not only helps them improve safety for their drivers and marshals, but will enable us to accelerate our rate of development for the latest safety innovations.”

EM Motorsport, based in Bicester, Oxfordshire, UK, has seen its safety devices employed in F1, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, MotoGP, Extreme E, F2, F3, W Series, regional F3 series and various F4 championships.

EM digital safety system at Barber Motorsports Park. Photo by: EM Motorsport