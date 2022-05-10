Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Rahal would “love” to give F1 star Vettel an IndyCar test Next / Castroneves eligible for $400,000 bonus from BorgWarner
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis News

IndyCar to introduce electronic marshal system at GP Indy

The GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis will see IndyCar adopting an electronic marshaling system, including digital flag panels, provided by EM Motorsport.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar to introduce electronic marshal system at GP Indy
Listen to this article

EM’s electronic safety devices are already used in Formula 1, MotoGP, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and other championships, to increase marshal safety and improve the visibility of flag signals to drivers.

Starting from this Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis, on the Indy road course, new light panels will be placed around the circuit to display flag codes and information from the local marshal team and Race Control.

EM Motorsport has been working with IndyCar to test the system during the first few events of the season to be ready for a full implementation at IMS.

The 20 x 20-inch screens gives them a brightness of 18,000 candela per square meter and a viewing angle of up to 70 degrees, ensuring that drivers understand what is being displayed to them regardless of the conditions. Marshals will activate the screens via handheld remote controls, notifying drivers approaching the incident scene, thereby requiring less time to reach a driver or drivers in need of assistance.

 

Photo by: EM Motorsport

The Electronic Marshaling System connects the marshals and Race Control to the cars on track, with the flag lights also being displayed on the driver’s steering wheel and through the rear attenuator rain light.

Kyle Novak, IndyCar’s race director, said: “The NTT IndyCar Series’ expanding relationship with EM Motorsport is going to greatly enhance the tools we have available in Race Control. Any time a flag is displayed, we’ll receive an automated visualization of the course condition. It will also give us the ability to automate notifications such as Full Course Yellows or red flags.

“In recent years, IndyCar has emphasized green-flag racing as much as possible by having incidents cleared under local yellows, when safe to do so. This system will considerably enhance this process.

 

Photo by: EM Motorsport

“After so many steps forward made in the safety of the cars over the last decade, this is an important move as North America’s premier open-wheel series continues to make investments in Race Control technology.”

Luca De Angelis, EM Motorsport’s deputy manager added: “We’re extremely happy to be increasing our support to the NTT IndyCar Series in 2022 with the introduction of our T3 Flag Panels and Electronic Marshalling System, following the successful integration of our Accident Data Recorder and Ear Plug Accelerometers last year.

“Working with America’s premier single-seater series not only helps them improve safety for their drivers and marshals, but will enable us to accelerate our rate of development for the latest safety innovations.”

EM Motorsport, based in Bicester, Oxfordshire, UK, has seen its safety devices employed in F1, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, MotoGP, Extreme E, F2, F3, W Series, regional F3 series and various F4 championships.

EM digital safety system at Barber Motorsports Park.

EM digital safety system at Barber Motorsports Park.

Photo by: EM Motorsport

shares
comments
Rahal would “love” to give F1 star Vettel an IndyCar test
Previous article

Rahal would “love” to give F1 star Vettel an IndyCar test
Next article

Castroneves eligible for $400,000 bonus from BorgWarner

Castroneves eligible for $400,000 bonus from BorgWarner
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Month of May schedule at IMS – Grand Prix of Indy, Indy 500 Indy 500
IndyCar

Month of May schedule at IMS – Grand Prix of Indy, Indy 500

NXG Youth Motorsports fostering love of motorsport in Detroit Grand Prix of Indianapolis
IndyCar

NXG Youth Motorsports fostering love of motorsport in Detroit

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Month of May schedule at IMS – Grand Prix of Indy, Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

Month of May schedule at IMS – Grand Prix of Indy, Indy 500

NXG Youth Motorsports fostering love of motorsport in Detroit
IndyCar IndyCar

NXG Youth Motorsports fostering love of motorsport in Detroit

Former racer Fisher to drive Corvette Z06 Pace Car at Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

Former racer Fisher to drive Corvette Z06 Pace Car at Indy 500

Castroneves eligible for $400,000 bonus from BorgWarner
IndyCar IndyCar

Castroneves eligible for $400,000 bonus from BorgWarner

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.