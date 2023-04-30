IndyCar to remain racing at Barber until at least 2027

Ahead of this afternoon’s fourth round of the 2023 IndyCar Series which starts at 2.30pm local (Central) time, the news was revealed by Penske Entertainment Corp. president and CEO Mark Miles and Gene Hallman, CEO of ZOOM Motorsports.

The 2.3-mile 17-turn track has hosted IndyCar since 2010 and has become one of the favorite venues on the facility among fans and drivers for its undulating nature, which creates turns that demand great commitment from the drivers but also present great sight-lines for spectators.

The multiyear extension coincides with the new multiyear agreement between Medical Properties Trust / Children’s of Alabama, with ZOOM Motorsports. This extension allows the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix to continue its mission of raising funds for one of the busiest pediatric hospitals in the country.

“It has been an honor to host this race since 2010 at the world-renowned Barber Motorsports Park,” said Hallman. “The event has become a cornerstone of the Birmingham community, drawing fans from all over the world. We are excited for the future of this event and what it means to Children’s of Alabama.”

Miles stated: “We are pleased the NTT IndyCar Series will return to Barber Motorsports Park for years to come. For the last 13 years, Barber has been an ideal host and the perfect Southeastern venue to showcase IndyCar’s bold and brash personality and compelling action.

“With its unique layout and dramatic features, this beautiful facility is a favorite with our fans and within our paddock. We look forward to growing this meaningful partnership with more thrilling racing and iconic moments.”

The event is said to generate more than $27 million in economic impact annually, with tickets sold in 50 states and 12 countries.

Romain Grosjean will lead the field to the green flag this afternoon, seeking Andretti Autosport’s first victory at the venue since 2014, when Ryan Hunter-Reay scored his second of two wins here.

The track’s most successful team has been Team Penske who has won six of the 12 races here, while its most successful driver has been Josef Newgarden who scored his first ever IndyCar triumph here in 2015 for what was briefly called CFH Racing (now Ed Carpenter Racing). He has since backed this up with two more wins for Team Penske.