IndyCar Toronto: Herta fastest in FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes
Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta set the fastest time in the second IndyCar practice session around the bumpy streets of Toronto on Saturday morning.
Herta topped the 45-minute session around the 11-turn, 1.786-mile Exhibition Place street course with a best lap of 1m00.5657s.
With rain threatening, the track was busy right from the start of the session as teams tried to get runs in before the showers took hold.
Herta set the early pace at 1m03.5437s before Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing) and then Romain Grosjean (Andretti) usurped him from the top of the speed chart. Grosjean set 1m02.1538s, which was soundly beaten by team-mate Kyle Kirkwood’s 1m00.8111s.
Local hero Devlin DeFrancesco set an impressive P2 for Andretti, 0.6279s off Kirkwood, with David Malukas (Dale Coyne Racing) leaping up to third.
Despite intensifying rain drops, Arrow McLaren’s Felix Rosenqvist rose to second, 0.2799s slower than Kirkwood, while Graham Rahal jumped to fourth for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.
After 15 minutes, Dixon claimed second place with 1m00.8652s, just 0.05s away from Kirkwood’s best time, with Grosjean and Herta swapping third spot.
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport Honda
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
As the rain abated, Herta took P1 briefly on his next lap of 1m00.6999s but Kirkwood reclaimed it almost immediately with 1m00.5972s, before it swung back again to Herta on 1m00.5657s.
Ganassi duo Marcus Ericsson and Alex Palou – who had a puncture on his alternate-tire run yesterday – took third and fourth respectively with 15 minutes to go.
Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren) was fifth when team-mate Rosenqvist caused the first red flag of the weekend when he put his McLaren into the wall on the exit of Turn 5 with seven minutes to go.
That led to a frenzied final few minutes with 26 cars on track but everyone appeared too preoccupied with finding a gap than improving their laptimes.
Herta went off at Turn 1 and rejoined without incident, virtually matching his quickest lap on his final tour despite almost rear-ending newbie Tom Blomqvist (Meyer Shank Racing). Blomqvist was slowest of the runners, but improved to with 2.1s of the pace.
Callum Ilott (Juncos Hollinger Racing) visited the Turn 8 escape road, but quickly recovered. O’Ward and Rosenqvist (before his shunt) both did likewise at Turn 3 as did the third McLaren driver, Alexander Rossi, at Turn 1.
Qualifying starts at 2:50pm local time with rain forecast.
|Cla
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|
Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|24
|1'00.5657
|106.159
|2
|
Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|20
|1'00.5972
|0.0315
|0.0315
|106.104
|3
|
Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|25
|1'00.6350
|0.0693
|0.0378
|106.038
|4
|
Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|30
|1'00.6802
|0.1145
|0.0452
|105.959
|5
|
Patricio O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|26
|1'00.7054
|0.1397
|0.0252
|105.915
|6
|
Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|28
|1'00.7366
|0.1709
|0.0312
|105.860
|7
|
Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|27
|1'00.8316
|0.2659
|0.0950
|105.695
|8
|
Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|28
|1'00.8652
|0.2995
|0.0336
|105.637
|9
|
Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|26
|1'00.9153
|0.3496
|0.0501
|105.550
|10
|
David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|25
|1'00.9255
|0.3598
|0.0102
|105.532
|11
|
Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|26
|1'01.0220
|0.4563
|0.0965
|105.365
|12
|
Will Power
|Team Penske
|22
|1'01.0615
|0.4958
|0.0395
|105.297
|13
|
Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|26
|1'01.0626
|0.4969
|0.0011
|105.295
|14
|
Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|29
|1'01.0901
|0.5244
|0.0275
|105.248
|15
|
Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|17
|1'01.0910
|0.5253
|0.0009
|105.246
|16
|
Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|30
|1'01.1415
|0.5758
|0.0505
|105.159
|17
|
Santino Ferrucci
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|28
|1'01.1655
|0.5998
|0.0240
|105.118
|18
|
Rinus van Kalmthout
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|24
|1'01.2148
|0.6491
|0.0493
|105.033
|19
|
Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|25
|1'01.3510
|0.7853
|0.1362
|104.800
|20
|
Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|22
|1'01.4285
|0.8628
|0.0775
|104.668
|21
|
Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|23
|1'01.4390
|0.8733
|0.0105
|104.650
|22
|
Benjamin Pedersen
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|30
|1'01.4481
|0.8824
|0.0091
|104.635
|23
|
Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|25
|1'01.4649
|0.8992
|0.0168
|104.606
|24
|
Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|25
|1'01.5281
|0.9624
|0.0632
|104.499
|25
|
Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|28
|1'01.5938
|1.0281
|0.0657
|104.387
|26
|
Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne Racing
|26
|1'02.3547
|1.7890
|0.7609
|103.113
|27
|
Tom Blomqvist
|Meyer Shank Racing
|24
|1'02.6984
|2.1327
|0.3437
|102.548
Blomqvist: IndyCar debut “even harder than I actually thought”
IndyCar Toronto: Lundgaard takes pole, disasters for Palou and Herta
