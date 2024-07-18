All Series
IndyCar Toronto

IndyCar Toronto: Start time, how to watch, entry list

The IndyCar Series heads to the streets of Toronto this weekend for Round 12 of the 2024 season.

Upd:
Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, start, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, start, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

Team Penske heads to Canada with a lot of momentum after sweeping the weekend at Iowa Speedway. Scott McLaughlin won Race #1 and Will Power won Race #2.

Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou's points lead is down to 35pts with Power now his closest competition.  

Christian Lundgaard will be hoping to repeat history at Toronto as the defending race winner. It was his first career IndyCar victory.

This weekend's race on the streets of Toronto will be the 38th IndyCar race held there. Scott Dixon is the winningest active driver at Toronto with four victories Dixon, Power, Lundgaard, and Josef Newgarden are the only former Toronto winners in the field.

Twelve drivers entered have led laps at the track: Newgarden 1,847, Power 383, Dixon 131,  Pato O’Ward 97, Graham Rahal 32, Ed Carpenter 18, Felix Rosenqvist 9, Alexander Rossi 4, Marcus Ericsson 3, Scott McLaughlin 2, David Malukas 1 and Palou 1.

There have been six different winners in the nine points-paying races of the 2024 season: O’Ward (St. Petersburg*, Mid-Ohio), Dixon (Long Beach, Detroit), McLaughlin (Barber, Iowa), Palou (Indianapolis Road Course, Laguna Seca), Newgarden (Indianapolis 500), Power (Road America, Iowa). The record for the most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014.

*O’Ward was awarded the win after Newgarden’s disqualification for illegal use of overtake.

When is the IndyCar race at Toronto?

Date: Friday, July 19 - Sunday, July 21

Race start: Sunday - 1:30 p.m. EST

Track: Streets of Toronto’s Exhibition Place, an 11-turn, 1.786-mile (2.874-kilometer) temporary street course

Race distance: 85 laps / 51.81 miles / 244.29 kilometers

Hybrid energy deployment parameters:Unlimited activation with a maximum deployment of 305 kilojoules (kJ) per lap.

Push to Pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.

Firestone tire allotment: Six sets primary, four sets alternate to be used during the event weekend. Teams fielding a rookie driver may use one additional set of primary tires. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race.

Qualifying lap record: Gil de Ferran, 57.143 seconds, 110.565 mph, July 17, 1999 (Note: Josef Newgarden set a qualifying mark of 58.4129 seconds, 110.072 mph, for the current layout in 2019.)

Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the IndyCar race at Toronto on TV?

Kevin Lee is the play-by-play announcer for Peacock’s coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Dillon Welch and Charlie Kimball are the pit reporters.

IndyCar and Indy NXT broadcast schedule (EST.)

Friday, July 19

3-4:15 p.m. - NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 1 (45 minutes for all cars, followed by two groups for 10 minutes each), Peacock/TSN+

Saturday, July 20

10:30-11:30 a.m. - NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 2 (45 minutes of green flag running or 60 minutes), Peacock/TSN+

2:45-4:15 p.m. - Qualifying for NTT P1 Award (Three rounds of knockout qualifying), Peacock/TSN+

Sunday, July 21

10-10:30 a.m. - NTT INDYCAR SERIES Final Practice, Peacock/TSN+

1 p.m. – Peacock/TSN4 on air

1:23 p.m. – Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto "Drivers, start your engines"

1:30 p.m. - Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto (85 laps, 151.81 miles), Peacock/TSN4/TSN+ (Live).

How can I listen to IndyCar at Toronto on the radio?

Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query and Alex Wollf are the turn announcers. Joel Sebastianelli, Drake York and DJ Clark are the pit reporters. The Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto race (1 p.m. ET Sunday), NTT P1 Award Qualifying (2:50 p.m. ET Saturday) and all NTT INDYCAR SERIES practices air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 218, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

Entry List for the 2024 edition doubleheader of the Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend

 Nº   Entrant / Driver   Engine 
2  Team Penske
Josef Newgarden
 Chevrolet
3  Team Penske
Scott McLaughlin
 Chevrolet
4  Chip Ganassi Racing
Kyffin Simpson
 Honda
5  Arrow McLaren
Patricio O'Ward
 Chevrolet
6  Arrow McLaren
Nolan Siegel
 Chevrolet
7  Arrow McLaren
Alexander Rossi
 Chevrolet
8  Chip Ganassi Racing
Linus Lundqvist
 Honda
9  Chip Ganassi Racing
Scott Dixon
 Honda
10  Chip Ganassi Racing
Alex Palou
 Honda
11  Chip Ganassi Racing
Marcus Armstrong
 Honda
12  Team Penske
Will Power
 Chevrolet
14  A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Santino Ferrucci
 Chevrolet
15  Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Graham Rahal
 Honda
18  Dale Coyne Racing
Hunter McElrea
 Honda
20  Ed Carpenter Racing
Christian Rasmussen
 Chevrolet
26  Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian
Colton Herta
 Honda
27  Andretti Global
Kyle Kirkwood
 Honda
28  Andretti Global
Marcus Ericsson
 Honda
30  Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Pietro Fittipaldi
 Honda
41  A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Sting Ray Robb
 Chevrolet
45  Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Christian Lundgaard
 Honda
51  Dale Coyne Racing
Toby Sowery		 Honda
60  Meyer Shank Racing
Felix Rosenqvist
 Honda
66  Meyer Shank Racing
David Malukas
 Honda
77  Juncos Hollinger Racing
Romain Grosjean
 Chevrolet
78  Juncos Hollinger Racing
Agustín Canapino
 Chevrolet

